At Melaleuca Field, the Skyline High School baseball team swept a conference doubleheader over Hillcrest to win the three-game series 2-1.
The Grizz took a 5-1 lead after three innings en route to a 10-3 game one win. Nick Layland went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Cruz Taylor went 2 for 3. Caleb Harris went 2 for 4 with a double and David Henze went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Hillcrest.
Skyline edged Hillcrest 8-6 in game two, taking a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third and extending it to 7-3 through five. Cruz Taylor went 2 for 4 with a double while Kempton Motes went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Grizzlies (2-1), who host Madison on Monday.
Bret Gillespie went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Matt Morrison went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Hillcrest (2-2), which hosts Rigby on Monday.
SKYLINE 10, HILLCREST 3
Hillcrest 100 010 1--3 9 4
Skyline 441 001 x--10 5 3
HILLCREST--Pitchers: Jace Hansen (L) 2.2 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 7 BB; Caleb Harris 3.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Harris 2-4, Hansen 2-3, David Henze 2-2, Bret Gillespie 2-4. 2B: Luke Patterson, Harris. RBI: Patterson, Henze.
SKYLINE--Pitchers: Easton Taylor (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Kayden Putnam 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cruz Taylor 2-3, Nick Layland 2-4. 2B: Layland. RBI: Keaton Cushman, Layland 2, Easton Taylor.
SKYLINE 8, HILLCREST 6
Hillcrest 101 102 1--6 8 3
Skyline 012 131 x--8 6 2
HILLCREST--Pitchers: Matt Morrison (L) 4.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Dallin Weatherly 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Jace Taylor 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Bret Gillespie 2-4, Morrison 2-2. RBI: Gillespie, Taylor, Morrison, Luke Patterson.
SKYLINE--Pitchers: Cruz Taylor (W) 5.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Nick Layland 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: C. Taylor 2-4, Kempton Motes 2-4. 2B: C. Taylor. RBI: Layland, Motes 2, Kayden Putnam 2.
COPPER HILLS 10, BONNEVILLE 3: At West Jordan, Utah, Copper Hills took an 8-1 lead through two innings and handed Bonneville a nonconference loss.
Copper Hills outhit the Bees 11-4 and committed no errors to Bonneville's three. Bonneville (4-2) hosts Shelley on Tuesday for a doubleheader.
COPPER HILLS 10, BONNEVILLE 3
Bonneville 100 100 0--2 4 3
Copper Hills 260 200 x--10 11 0
BONNEVILLE--Pitchers: Randon Hostert (L) 1.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Kolby Bird 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kai Howell 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Jack Franson, Tavyn Lords.
COPPER HILLS--Pitchers: Wells (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; #27 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 B. Leading hitters: Taylor 3-5, C. Taylor 2-4, Ostmark 2-3. 2B: Taylor 2. RBI: Taylor, Hoffman, Campbell 2, C. Taylor 2, Ostmark 2, LaDue.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, SEASIDE (ORE.) 1 (5 INNINGS); CAMAS (WASH.) 11, SUGAR-SALEM 5: At Fruitland, Sugar-Salem split against two out-of-state teams.
The Diggers built a 10-0 lead through three innings en route to a win over Seaside (Ore.) to start the day. Curtis Drake went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and six RBIs and also took the win on the mound, giving up one run on five hits while striking out five and walking none in four innings. Hayden Crapo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Tanner Harris went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Camas (Wash.) defeated Sugar-Salem later in the day, outhitting the Diggers 8-6 and scoring in the first five innings. Drake went 2 for 4 for the Diggers (4-3), who host Snake River on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, SEASIDE (ORE.) 1 (5 INNINGS)
Sugar-Salem 154 11--12 14 2
Seaside 000 10--1 5 3
SUGAR-SALEM--Pitchers: Curtis Drake (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Traeson Garner 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Drake 3-4, Hayden Crapo 3-4, Tanner Harris 2-4. 2B: Drake, Cole Mace. 3B: Drake. RBI: Porter Chase, Crapo 3, Drake 6, Harris 2, Mace 2, Caleb Norman 2, Kyle Ostermiller, Grady Rasmussen
SEASIDE--Pitchers: Teubner (L) 5 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Westerholm. RBI: Jantes.
CAMAS (WASH.) 11, SUGAR-SALEM 5
Camas 123 230 0—11 8 1
Sugar-Salem 010 022 0—5 6 0
CAMAS—Pitchers: Brewer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Robertson (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Malychewski 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Shaw 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Smith 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sawyer 2-3, Warner 3-3. 2B: Trupp, Warner. RBI: Malychewski, Trupp 4, Sawyer, Buehler, Warner 2.
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Kyzon Garner (L) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Traeson Garner 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Porter Chase 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Caleb Norman 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4. RBI: Hayden Crapo 2, Kaden Mattson, C. Norman, Bridger Norman