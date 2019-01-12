At Hillcrest, a second chance basket in the final 10 seconds sent the Skyline High School girls basketball team to a 57-56 conference win over Hillcrest to tighten the middle of the 4A District 6 standings.
The game was tight throughout. Hillcrest led 25-24 at halftime and the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 42.
“The biggest thing was they ate us alive on the offensive boards,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “They would get two or three attempts on every single possession it seemed like.”
Annalise Cheret had 15 points, Mattie Olson had 14 and Drew Chapman had 10 points for Skyline (7-9, 3-4), which hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday.
Maycee Stenquist had 24 points and Hallie Tueller added 10 for Hillcrest (9-7, 4-3), which plays Tuesday at Bonneville.
SKYLINE 57, HILLCREST 56
Skyline 11 13 18 15 — 57
Hillcrest 12 13 17 14 — 56
SKYLINE (57) — Annalise Cheret 15, Drew Chapman 10, Sophia Anderson 7, Lizzie Bialas 7, Macy Olson 3, Mattie Olson 14. FG: 20. FT: 13-21. 3-pointers: 3 (D. Chapman 2, Mat. Olson 1). Total fouls: 13. Foueld out: none.
HILLCREST (56) — Maycee Stenquist 24, Livia Wood 8, Ashlyn Sargent 3, Hallie Tueller 10, Macey Larsen 9, Jaycee Weathermon 4. FG: 20. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 6 (Stenquist 3, Wood 2, Larsen 1). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE 50, IDAHO FALLS 24: At Bonneville, Maunayia Harrigfeld and Sadie Lott combined to score 32 points and kept the Bees undefeated with a conference win.
Harrigfeld had 18 points and Lott had 14 for the Bees, who led 19-12 at halftime before scoring 31 points in the second half. Bonneville shot 32 percent from the floor in the win.
Kennedy Burton had eight points to lead Idaho Falls (1-15, 1-6), which plays Tuesday at Shelley.
Bonneville (17-0, 7-0) hosts District 93 rival Hillcrest on Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 50, IDAHO FALLS 24
Idaho Falls 7 5 6 6 — 24
Bonneville 12 7 17 14 — 50
IDAHO FALLS (24) — Kennedy Burton 8, Cassidy Sanders 4, Kennady Goddard 3, Morgan Tucker 3, Emma Williams 2, Olivia Hillam 2, Kaitlin Moss 2. FG: 8-55. FT: 6-13. 3-pointers: 2-16 (Burton 2-8). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (50) — Maunayia Harrigfeld 18, Sadie Lott 14, Sydnee Hunt 8, Sage Leishman 6, Mariah Jardine 4. FG: 21-65. FT: 8-16. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE 46, MADISON 43 (OT): At Thunder Ridge, Lauren Davenport hit a floater with less than seven seconds left to prompt overtime versus Madison and the Titans pulled away with free throws for the win.
Madison led 15-13 at halftime after a scoreless second quarter by the Titans and it was back and forth throughout the second half, Thunder Ridge head coach Jeremy Spencer said.
Davenport said everyone came up big, from free throws by Sierra John to blocks by Avery Turnage.
“Every girl stepped up,” Spencer said. “It was fun.”
Macie Gordon had 15 points for Madison (6-12, 1-3), which plays Tuesday at Highland.
Mckenzie Detonancour came off the bench to score 10 points for Thunder Ridge (6-12, 1-3), which plays Tuesday at Rigby.
THUNDER RIDGE 46, MADISON 43 (OT)
Madison 11 4 18 8 2 — 43
Thunder Ridge 13 0 13 15 5 — 46
MADISON (43) — Kayeli Wasden 7, Macie Gordon 15, B. Gordon 3, Savanah Dick 5, S. Parker 4, Parkinson 9. FG: 12. FT: 13-25. 3-pointers: 4 (M. Gordon 1, Dick 1, Parkinson 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Parker
THUNDER RIDGE (46) — Mckenzie Detonancour 10, Sierra John 6, Halle Kunz 9, Brylee Furniss 2, Lauren Davenport 5, Kamrin Ottley 2, Avery Turnage 8, Halli Smith 4. FG: 17. FT: 8-18. 3-pointers: 2 (Kunz). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Davenport
RIRIE 56, FIRTH 50: At Firth, Maddie Johnson scored 35 points to lift the Bulldogs over the Cougars in a 2A Nuclear Conference game. Ririe coach Damien Smith confirmed that Johnson’s 35 points was a single game career high.
Ririe (13-4, 5-0) remains atop the standings. Firth (10-6, 2-3) battled in the fourth quarter, with junior Hailey Gee pouring in 12 of her 15 points.
“She hit some good shots,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said of Johnson’s offensive outburst. “I felt this was the best game we’ve played this season.”
Indee Williams added seven points for Ririe, which hosts South Fremont on Tuesday.
Abby Schiess added 10 points for Firth, which (10-6, 2-3), which plays Tuesday at Sugar-Salem.
RIRIE 56, FIRTH 50
Ririe 13 8 17 18 — 56
Firth 9 6 16 19 — 50
RIRIE (56) — Maddie Johnson 35, Indee Williams 7, Kenadee Coles 5, Paige Martinez 2, Sara Boone 2, Anna Boone 5. FG: 18. FT: 15-21. 3-pointers: 5 (Johnson 3, Coles, A. Boone). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH (50) — Hailey Gee 15, Kiley Mecham, 4, Haley Barker 5, Abby Schiess 10, Jaylyn McKinnon 6, Kylee Barker 10. FG: 18: FT: 10-18. 3-pointers: 4 (K. Barker 3, Gee). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 66, FILER 47: At Sugar City, the Diggers got points from 10 players in a nonconference win over Filer.
The Diggers shot 44 percent from the floor in the win, using a 22-point third quarter to rally from a 29-28 halftime deficit.
“That was big,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “Our kids are starting to shoot the ball really well and they share the ball really well.”
Gerohm Rihari had 14 points, Kyler Handy had 12 points and Hadley Miller had 11 points for Sugar-Salem (9-7), which hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, FILER 47
Filer 14 15 10 8 — 47
Sugar-Salem 13 15 22 16 — 66
FILER (47) — K. Anderson 7, G. Jardine 3, Tr. Sullivan 3, Ta. Sullivan 5, A. Jarrell-Limmick 4, K. Parone 6, E. Dion 6, M. Martinez 5, M. Perez 6, B. Bartholomew 2. FG: 17-41. FT: 9-17. 3-pointers: 4 (Anderson 1, Jardine 1, Ta. Sullivan 1, Perez 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (66) — Crew Clark 2, Tanner Harris 4, Curtis Drake 8, Gerohm Rihari 14, Hadley Miller 11, Sam Parkinson 2, Brady Blaser 4, Pasen Michaelson 8, Kyler Handy 12, Brycen Barr 1. FG: 27-61. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 5 (Drake 2, Rihari 2, Miller 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 98, GRACE LUTHERAN 37: At Pocatello, 15 players scored for Mackay in a conference win over first-year program Grace Lutheran.
The Miners made 38 field goals in the win, including 12 3-pointers, and led 52-27 at halftime.
“It was a good effort by everybody,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “We’re D-ing up very well right now and our guard play is really good.”
Jacoda Whitworth had 25 points (seven 3s), Chase Green had 19 points, Wes Winters had 12 points and Colton Holt added 11 for Mackay (10-2, 7-0), which hosts rival Challis on Tuesday.
MACKAY 98, GRACE LUTHERAN 37
Mackay 34 18 32 14—98
Grace Lutheran 16 11 4 6—37
MACKAY (98)—Dallin Green 9, Caleb Green 6, Wes Winters 12, Oscar Mercado 2, Jacoda Whitworth 25, Chase Green 19, Colton Holt 11, Kyle Peterson 9, Wyatt Warner 5. FG: 38. FT: 10-12. 3-pointers: 12 (Whitworth 7, Cha. Green 4, K. Peterson 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
GRACE LUTHERAN (37)—Black 10, Cummins 12, Yamonez 4, Beisel 10, Drakes 1. FG: 13. FT: 3-14. 3-pointers: 8 (Black 2, Cummins 4, Beisel 2). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 72, BUTTE COUNTY 48: At Arco, the Vikings built a double-digit lead by the half and pulled away from the Pirates in the second half in a 1AD1 High Desert matchup.
Senior Ross Sheppeard led the way with 18 points and Garrett Millick added 12, all on 3-pointers for Challis.
“We played our game and pushed the ball,” Challis coach Jerrod Farr said. “It was a good team effort.”
Bridger Hansen finished with 18 points for Butte County (3-10, 1-2), which plays Tuesday at Watersprings. Challis (8-2, 2-0) plays Tuesday at Mackay.
CHALLIS 72, BUTTE COUNTY 48
Butte County 9 15 16 8 — 48
Challis 18 19 16 19 — 72
CHALLIS (72) — Mitchell Cotant 5, Garrett Millick 12, Parker May 14, William Ashley 7, Ross Sheppeard 18, Riley Shaw 1, Carson Amar 6, Isaac Schwenke 4, Rowdy Piva 3. Austin Ollar 2. FG: 30. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers: 8 (Cotant, Millick 4, May 2, Ashley). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (48) — Cummings 9, Twitchell 5, Jones 3, McAffee 13, Hansen 18. FG: 16. FT: 12-23. 3-pointers: 4 (Hansen 3, McAffee): Total fouls: 15: Foul out: none.
Wrestling
BLACKFOOT LEADING AFTER DAY ONE OF MADISON INVITATIONAL: At Rexburg, Blackfoot sits atop the team standings after the first day of the annual Madison Invitational.
The Broncos have compiled 105 points and advanced seven wrestlers to today’s semifinals: Luke Moore (98 pounds), Landon Abercrombie (106), Esai Castenada (126), Landon Evans (132), Tommy Gallamore (132), Michael Edwards (160) and Nick Chappell (170). Evans and Gallamore will wrestle each other.
At least one local wrestler advanced to a semifinal in every weight classification today. South Fremont sends five: Mitchell Hansen (98), Beau Hackworth (126), Easton Banta (138), Cesar Tavarez (145) and Tristan Olson (SF). Five Teton wrestlers also advanced: Sam Rasmussen (98), Colton Egbert (113), Hunter Hill (132), Aiden Walters (160) and Josh Bednar (170).
Four Sugar-Salem wrestlers made semifinals: Jonathan Marin (106), Skyler Klingler (113), Browning Bennion (195) and Kenneth Copley (285).
Jaden Smith (138), Tyson Clark (145) and Tre Clark (195) will represent host Madison in the semifinals. Rigby and North Fremont also qualified three wrestlers each. Rhope Rasmussen (98), Alexzander Barajas (138) and David Fife (170) advanced for the Trojans while Hayden Maupin (145), Riggen Cordingley (152) and Jose Castillo (220) advanced for the Huskies.
Emilio Caldera (120) and Destin Summers (126) reached the semifinals for Snake River while Kolton Stacey (106) and Zane Morris (195) advanced for Shelley. Skyline’s Keaton Cushmen (152) and Idaho Falls’ Jovon Howe (182) round out the local semifinalists.
RIRIE TIED FOR FIRST AFTER DAY ONE OF MAGIC VALLEY CLASSIC: At Wendell, Ririe is tied atop the team standings with Declo after the first day of the Magic Valley Classic thanks to sending eight wrestlers to today’s semifinals.
Connor Parkinson (98 pounds), Stetson Matchen (113), Tanner Smith (126), Tyson Thacker (152), Garrett Jensen (160) and Gabe Sommers (195) all advanced to the semifinals, as did Trey Yearsley and Chris Gunderson, who will wrestle each other in a 182-pound semifinal today.
The Bulldogs were not the lone local team to end Friday with semifinalists. Challis’s Kade Bruno (132), Bruin Bradshaw (160) and Cooper Erickson (170) advanced, as did Salmon’s Troy Bruce (113) and Dakota McIntosh (120) and West Jefferson’s Dylan Burtenshaw (106) and Kelton White (285).