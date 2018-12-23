At Skyline, four players finished with double-figure scoring for the Skyline High School girls basketball team in a nonconference win over Ridgevue.
Skyline head coach Ty Keck said defense was the focus of Friday’s practice after Thursday’s 65-50 loss at Malad. The Warhawks had seven made field goals to Skyline’s 32, and Skyline’s Sophie Anderson had a season high 19 points.
“She had 15 of her points in the first half,” Keck said. “She made great moves. They didn’t have an answer for her early on.”
Mattie Olson had 16 points, Macy Olson had 13 and Annalise Cheret added 11 for Skyline (6-7), which is off until a Jan. 5 game at Rigby.
SKYLINE 74, RIDGEVUE 15
Ridgevue 3 6 6 0—15
Skyline 22 23 12 16—74
RIDGEVUE (15) — Castro 1, Dains 2, Creager 2, Tolman 6, Villa 4. FG: 7. FT: 1-10. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (74) — Kalli Miller 2, Taryn Chapman 4, Sophie Anderson 19, Lizzie Bialas 8, Annalise Cheret 11, Macy Olson 13, Mattie Olson 16, Ashlyn Huntsman 1. FG: 32. FT: 9-14. 3-pointers: 1 (Mac. Olson). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 58, WATERSPRINGS 12: At Mackay, the Miners got their third win in as many days in their final game of 2018.
Three players finished with double-figure scoring for Mackay, which held Watersprings to single-digit scoring in every quarter. All 11 of Mackay’s varsity players got minutes.
“We had a great defensive effort tonight and all of my players got to play,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “It was good experience for everybody.”
Angie Gomez had six points to lead Watersprings (2-6, 1-4), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus North Gem.
Trinity Seefried had 12 points while Brenna McAffee and Riley Moore added 10 points for Mackay (8-3, 5-1), which is off until a Jan. 4 home game versus Carey.
MACKAY 58, WATERSPRINGS 12
Watersprings 2 2 2 6 — 12
Mackay 18 18 14 8 — 58
WATERSPRINGS (12) — Riley Winkelmann 2, Jessica Merkle 4, Angie Gomez 6. FG: 6. FT: 0-0. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 2. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (58) — Riley Moore 10, Alana Christensen 6, Remi Wojciechowski 8, Ileaha Begay 6, Chloe Fullmer 6, Trinity Seefried 12, Brenna McAffee 10. FG: 27. FT: 4-4. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 4.
Boys basketball
TWIN FALLS 59, HILLCREST 47: At Twin Falls, a 21-point second quarter set the tone for No. 1 ranked Twin Falls as Hillcrest fell in its final game of 2018.
After ending the first quarter tied at 11-11, the Bruins outscored the Knights 21-14 in the second quarter in what Hillcrest coach Dave Austin called ‘a very physical ball game.’
“We gave up way too many rebounds in that quarter where they got second chance opportunities,” Austin said. “They scored just about every time on those second chance shots.”
Kyle Austin had 18 points while Dakota Yorgesen added six for Hillcrest (4-4), which is off until a Jan. 2 home game versus Rigby.
TWIN FALLS 59, HILLCREST 47
Hillcrest 11 14 11 11 — 47
Twin Falls 11 21 15 12 — 59
HILLCREST (47) — Josh Norman 2, Ethan Hansen 4, Parker Boyle 3, Trevor Roberts 4, Luke Patterson 3, Kyle Austin 18, Bryce Cook 4, Karter Battleson 3, Dakota Yorgesen 6. FG: 18. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 3 (Patterson 1, Austin 1, Battleson 1). Total fouls: 10. Foueld out: none.
TWIN FALLS (59) — Duggan 8, Ystueta 16, Aardenna 6, Haszier 3, Plew 2, Ball 4, Klunct 2, Brizee 18. FG: 24. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 6 (Duggan 2, Ystueta 1, Aardenna 2, Haszier 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 46: At Mackay, the Miners edged Watersprings in a conference game to conclude 2018.
Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said the Warriors led the entire game except for the last four minutes. Watersprings was up 31-19 at halftime and 36-30 after three before the Miners outscored the Warriors 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
“They went into a stall tactic for most of the game,” Krosch said about Watersprings. “They ran their offense and their set plays pretty well. We’ve got a target on our back and we’ve got a couple teams gunning for us. That showed tonight.”
Landon Bowman had a game-high 24 points while Parker Simmons added eight for Watersprings (7-2, 4-2), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus North Gem.
Chase Green had 18 points and Jacoda Whitworth added 10 for Mackay (8-2, 5-0), which is off until a Jan. 10 game at Watersprings.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 45
Watersprings 18 13 5 9 — 45
Mackay 12 7 11 21 — 51
WATERSPRINGS (45) — Landon Bowman 24, Michael Buell 3, Parker Simmons 8, Matt Almgren 6, Robert Canfield 2, Tomlinson 1, Smith 2. FG: 17. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 5 (Bowman 4, Buell 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (51) — Dallin Green 2, Wes Winters 2, Nolan Moorman 2, Sereck Peterson 7, Jacoda Whitworth 10, Caleb Green 6, Chase Green 18, Colton Holt 4. FG: 20. FT: 6-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Cha. Green 3, Whitworth 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.