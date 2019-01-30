At Hillcrest, the No. 4 seeded Skyline High School girls basketball team handed No. 1 seeded and No. 2 state media poll ranked Bonneville its first loss of the season, 50-44, on Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s 4A District 6 championship game.
Skyline head coach Ty Keck said he was serving a one-game suspension and was sitting in the stands for the game, and he gave major props to his assistant coaches for their ‘amazing game plan’ that involved limiting Sydnee Hunt and Maunayia Harrigfeld.
“Those are the two in the last two games we played that have really hurt us,” Keck said. “Sadie (Lott) is gonna get her points. My girls played very together tonight. Any time Bonneville would make a little run, we would match it.”
Mattie Olson had 16 points and Annalise Cheret added 11 for Skyline (11-11), which awaits the winner of tonight’s Hillcrest-Blackfoot game for Saturday’s district championship game at a to be determined venue.
Lott had 14 points and Harrigfeld added nine for the Bees (21-1), who play Tuesday in an elimination game versus a to be determined opponent.
SKYLINE 50, BONNEVILLE 44
Skyline 14 10 14 12—50
Bonneville 15 6 11 12—44
SKYLINE (50)—Drew Chapman 4, Sophie Anderson 4, Lizzie Bialas 8, Annalise Cheret 11, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 16. FG: 20. FT: 13-22. 3-pointers: 3 (Bialas 2, Mat. Olson 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (44)—Sadie Lott 14, Maely Harrigfeld 2, Maunayia Harrigfeld 9, Sage Leishman 8, Sydnee Hunt 8, Mariah Jardine 3. FG: 18. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 2 (Maun. Harrigfeld 1, Lott 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 46, WEST JEFFERSON 40: At St. Anthony, Firth buckled down on defense in the fourth quarter to advance to Saturday’s winner-to-state semifinal game in the 2A District 6 tournament at South Fremont.
Firth coach Sharla Cook said the Cougars trailed by as much as 11 in the third quarter. She commended Jaylyn McKinnon in particular for her defensive effort in the fourth quarter, in which West Jefferson was held to five points.
“I was really pleased we were able to keep our poise when we were down by so much,” Cook said.
Abby Schiess had 18 points while Hailey Gee added 10 for Firth (14-7), which plays Ririe in Saturday’s semifinals.
Makiah Rogers had 13 points as did Jordi Holdaway, who reached a milestone in the loss. West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon confirmed Holdaway surpassed 1,000 career points upon making her first basket in the second quarter.
“As a team, we’ve got to keep working,” Dixon said. “We’re proud of Jordi for hitting this milestone.”
West Jefferson (15-8) plays North Fremont in Saturday’s elimination game.
FIRTH 46, WEST JEFFERSON 40
West Jefferson 11 9 15 5—40
Firth 9 6 16 15—46
WEST JEFFERSON (40)—Shaylee Anhder 2, Mallory Barzee 3, Jordi Holdaway 13, Makiah Rogers 13, Saige Moss 4, Taneal Wright 5. FG: 17. FT: 4-14. 3-pointers: 2 (Barzee 1, Rogers 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Moss
FIRTH (46)—Cassi Robbins 4, Hailey Gee 10, Hailey Barker 6, Abby Schiess 18, Jaylyn McKinnon 5, Kylee Barker 3. FG: 14. FT: 16-24. 3-pointers: 2 (H. Barker 1, K. Barker 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 68, SALMON 28: At St. Anthony, Ellie Miller had 24 points for No. 4 seeded North Fremont in a win over No. 5 seeded Salmon in a 2A District 6 tournament elimination game at South Fremont.
The Huskies led 22-8 at halftime and stretched it to 43-20 after a 21-point third quarter.
“We played with more confidence tonight,” North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. “We liked how our kids responded from our loss (Tuesday) against West J. Offensively, we were able to execute well.”
Salmon ends the season 0-20.
Alexa Nedrow added eight points for North Fremont (12-11), which plays West Jefferson for the third time in two weeks at 6 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.
NORTH FREMONT 60, SALMON 28
Salmon 4 4 12 8—28
North Fremont 10 12 21 17—60
SALMON (28)—Gebhardt 3, Pilkerton 6, Tarkalson 6, Williams 2, Lafferty 6, Cannon 1, Slavin 4. FG: 12. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT (60)—Ellie Miller 24, Remi Litton 2, Dakotah Dexter 2, Mariah Hoffner 6, Ryan Rowbury 7, Brylie Greener 6, Taylin Cordingley 3, Shelby Reynolds 2, Alexa Nedrow 8. FG: 21. FT: 15-30. 3-pointers: 3 (Greener 1, Rowbury 1, Miller 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
IDAHO FALLS 62, BONNEVILLE 42: At Bonneville, a big fourth quarter helped Idaho Falls avenge an earlier season loss to the Bees.
Bonneville coach John Tucker said the Bees tied the game 28-28 in the third quarter before Idaho Falls took over.
“They went on a 12-0 run after that,” Tucker said. “It was a physical game. They were more physical than we were."
Paul Wilson had 16 points, Andrew Gregersen added 13 and Braxton Ball had 10 for Idaho Falls (12-5, 7-1), which hosts Hillcrest on Friday in a battle of conference No. 1s.
Riley Judy had 11 points and Randon Hostert and Jamison Trane added eight each for Bonneville (7-11, 4-4), which plays Friday at Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS 62, BONNEVILLE 42
Idaho Falls 12 14 18 18—62
Bonneville 6 14 15 7—42
IDAHO FALLS (62)—Kalvin Bowen 7, Spencer Moore 2, Braxton Ball 10, Andrew Gregersen 13, Paul Wilson 16, Jackson Sorenson 9, Cam Conrad 3, Chase Baker 2. FG: 27-55. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Bowen 1-4, Gregersen 3-7, Conrad 1-1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (42)—Jordan Perez 2, Randon Hostert 8, Carson Johnson 5, Riley Judy 11, Jamison Trane 8, Devin McDonald 2, Cy Gummow 6. FG: 14-54. FT: 9-10. 3-pointers: 5-32 (Johnson 1-5, Judy 3-12, Gummow 1-4). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 60, SKYLINE 52: At Skyline, 10 3-pointers paced the Knights in a win over Skyline.
Skyline coach Clint Cornish said the Knights did their most damage in the second quarter.
“We couldn’t get them to stop making 3s,” Cornish said.
Bryce Cook had 17 points and Kyle Austin and Parker Boyle had 14 points each for Hillcrest (8-10, 7-1), which plays Friday at Idaho Falls in a battle of conference No. 1s.
Ethan Wilding had 11 points while Zach Hansen and Kadin Pabts had 10 points each for Skyline (7-11, 2-6), which plays Friday at Shelley.
HILLCREST 60, SKYLINE 52
Hillcrest 12 19 14 15—60
Skyline 14 11 15 12—52
HILLCREST (60)—Parker Hanson 3, Parker Boyle 14, Garrett Freed 6, Luke Patterson 4, Kyle Austin 14, Bryce Cook 17, Jorgensen 2. FG: 21-45. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 10-26 (Hanson 1, Boyle 3, Freed 2, Patterson 1, Austin 3). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (52)—Jael Garcia 4, Easton Taylor 3, Marlow 7, Zach Hansen 10, Cruz Taylor 7, Ethan Wilding 11, Kadin Pabts 10. FG: 16-48. FT: 13-20. 3-pointers: 7-22 (E. Taylor 1, Hansen 2, Wilding 3, Pabts 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: E. Taylor
BLACKFOOT 58, SHELLEY 41: At Shelley, four players reached double-figure scoring for Blackfoot in a conference win over Shelley.
The Broncos outscored the Russets 20-2 in the third quarter.
“It was a layup drill the third quarter,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said.
Reece Robinson had 16 points and Jett Shelley added 15 for Blackfoot (8-10, 4-4), which hosts Bonneville on Friday.
Shelley (0-17) hosts Skyline on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 58, SHELLEY 41
Blackfoot 14 13 20 11—58
Shelley 12 12 2 15—41
BLACKFOOT (58)—Dexter Hale 10, Reece Robinson 16, Jett Shelley 15, Young 2, Wistison 11, Delora 2, Aroyo 2. FG: 23. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 4 (Robinson 1, Shelley 3). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (41)—Wyatt Remington 3, Parker Hanson 4, Brandon McBride 2, Jake Wray 8, Kohler 2, Trevor Austin 2, Dominguez 11, Killpack 6, Archibald 3. FG: 14. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 3 (Wray 2, Dominguez 1). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 54, FIRTH 52: At Ashton, North Fremont edged Firth for a conference win.
North Fremont assistant coach Jared Hawkes said Firth had the ball with six seconds left, attempted a 3-pointer which was partially blocked by Blake Oberhansley and did not get a good look after that.
Jace Erickson had 21 points to lead Firth (8-10, 2-4), which hosts West Jefferson on Wednesday.
Garrett Hawkes had 20 points and Luke Hill added 17 for North Fremont (14-3, 5-1), which plays Friday at West Jefferson.
NORTH FREMONT 54, FIRTH 52
Firth 8 26 5 13—52
North Fremont 13 13 16 12—54
FIRTH (52)—Carpenter 6, Erickson 21, Ivie 2, Killpack 4, Mecham 4, Park 13, Park 5. FG: 19-49. FT: 9-10. 3-pointers: 8-18 (Carpenter 2, Erickson 4, Park 1, Park 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT (54)—Chris Hansen 3, Garrett Hawkes 20, D. Hill 2, L. Hill 17, Bridger Lenz 2, Blake Oberhansley 4, Paul Wynn 6. FG: 19-35. FT: 15-17. 3-pointers: 1-4 (Hansen). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
GRACE 52, CHALLIS 46: At Grace, Gage Stoddard scored 24 points and Stockton Lloyd added 13 as the Grizzlies remained unbeaten in the 1AD1 High Desert Conference. Garrett Millick topped Challis with 16 points.
Grace (14-5, 5-0) is at Challis on Feb. 8. Challis (12-4, 4-1) plays Wednesday at Salmon.
GRACE 52, CHALLIS 46
Challis 14 10 12 10 — 46
Grace 9 18 14 11 — 52
CHALLIS (46) — Mitchell Cotant 3, Garrett Millick 16, Parker May 9, William Ashley11, Ross Sheppard 6, Isaac Schwenke 1. FG: 19. FT: 1-4. 3-POINTERS: 7 (Cotant, Millick 4, Ashley, May). TOTAL FOULS: 25. FOULED OUT: Sheppard.
GRACE (52) — Gage Stoddard 24, Ivor Gibbs 7, Jacob Reeves 5, Stockton Lloyd 13, Jordan Mansfield 2. FG: 16. FT: 17-26. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Stoddard, Gibbs, Llyod). TOTAL FOULS: 10. FOULED OUT: None.
SOUTH FREMONT 64, TETON 57: At Driggs, Tag Bair scored 15 points as the Cougars held off the Redskins in a 3A Mountain Rivers matchup.
Kyler Yancey added 11 points for South Fremont, which improved to 8-10, 1-1 and plays Friday at Sugar-Salem. Satchel Heinen had 24 points and Carson Reiley added 11 for Teton (10-7, 1-1), which plays Wednesday at Sugar-Salem.
SOUTH FREMONT 64, TETON 57
South Fremont 19 12 10 23 — 64
Teton 8 14 14 21 — 57
SOUTH FREMONT (64) — Dallin Orme 7, Talon Maupin 2, Nick Hammond 6, Edwin Smith 4, Kyler Yancey 11, Tag Bair 15, Peebles 7, Meville 12. FG: 21. FT: 14-23. 3-POINTERS: 8 (Yancey 3, Bair 3, Peebles, Orme). TOTAL FOULS: 12. FOULED OUT: None
TETON (57) — Fletcher Wartig 7, Luke Thompson 5, Satchel Heinen 24, Carson Reiley11, Hefs 6, Nelson 4. FG: 20. FT: 7-14. 3-POINTERS: 10 (Reiley 3, Heinen 5, Wartig, Hefs).TOTAL FOULS: 22. FOULED OUT: Heuseveldt.
Wrestling
JEROME 54, BONNEVILLE 29
98: Lucas Shewmaker (J) pin Bridger Janson (B), 0:30. 106: Kole Sorenson (B) pin Cole Todd (J), 1:02. 113: Adrian Mendez (J) pin Konnar McGuire (B), 1:26. 120: Jayden Leak (J) by forfeit. 126: Gabriel Taboa (J) pin Melvin Bundy (B), 2:51. 132. Hans Blanchard (B) pin Ethan Borrayo (J), 3:01). 138: Braxton Sorenson (B) tech. fall Eric Hill (J), 17-2 4:00. 145: Jakob Murillo (J) dec. Tucker Banks (B), 8-5. 152: Ezekial Williamson (J) pin Noah Smith-Nelson (B), 0:45). 160: Peyton Ringling (J) by forfeit. 170: Tanner French (B) pin Matthew Young (J), 3:44. 182: Remington Winmill (J) dec. Cort Erickson (B), 5-2). 195: Matthew Boone (B) pin Porter Wright (J), 4:42. 220: Fernando Luna (J) by forfeit. 285: Marco Hernandez (J) by forfeit.
JEROME 81, HILLCREST 3
98: Lucas Shewmaker (J) by forfeit. 106: Cole Todd (J) by forfeit. 113: Adrian Mendez (J) tech. fall Xander Hartner (H), 18-2 4:00. 120: Gabriel Taboa (J) pin Dominic Ramirez (H), 1:39). 126: Ethan Borrayo (J) by forfeit. 132: Matthew Hess (J) pin Chad Isaacson (H), 2:51. 138: Kameron Ramirez (H) dec. Eric Hill (J), 10-3. 145 Jakob Murillo (J) maj. dec. Lorenzo Luis (H) 16-4. 152: Ezekial Williamson (J) pin Elias Murillo (H), 1:25. 160: Peyton Ringling (J) pin Jacob Allred (H) 1:48. 170: Matthew Young (J) by forfeit. 182: Remington Winmill (J) by forfeit. 195: Porter Wright (J) by forfeit. 220: Fernando Luna (J) by forfeit. 285: Marco Hernandez (J) by forfeit.
MINICO 60, BONNEVILLE 23
98: Hernan Dominguez (M) pin Bridger Janson (B), 1:21. 106: Izzy Ixta (M) dec. Kole Sorenson (B), 5-1. 113: James Burr (M) pin Konnar McGuire (B), 2:14. 120: Sayre Peterson (M) by forfeit. 126: Zak Allred (M) pin Melvin Bundy (B), 0:12. 132: Dawson Osterhout (M) pin Hans Blanchard (B), 3:49). 138: Braxton Sorenson (B) pin Milton Hernandez (M), 3:40. 145: Tucker Banks (B) pin Daniel Vega (M), 2:29. 152: Austin Meredith (M) pin Noah Smith-Nelson (B), 1:54. 160: Tanner French (B) pin Luke Arthur (M), 0:37). 170: Steven Crow (M) by forfeit. 182: Tazyn Twiss (M) dec. Cort Erickson (B), 7-2). 195: Matthew Boone (B) tech. fall Jesus Ramirez (M), 18-2 5:40. 220: Johhny Aguilar (M) by forfeit. 285: Mason Harwood (M) by forfeit.
BLACKFOOT 64, TWIN FALLS 9
98: Luke Moore (B) pin Tyson Tatton (TF), 2:25. 106: Landon Abercrombie (B) by forfeit. 113: Carter Lindsay (B) pin Spencer Lauda (TF), 1:19. 120: Eli Abercrombie (B) pin Matthew McArthur (TF), 0:45. 126: Esai Castaneda (B) pin Brayden McNar (TF), 0:45. 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) dec. Landon Evans (B), 7-6). 138: Austin Despain (B) maj. dec. Caleb Wangeman (TF), 12-2). 145: Brock Armstrong (B) pin Braden Belnap (TF), 1:02). 152: Jaxson Austin (B) pin Keaton Hawk (TF), 1:32). 160: Jake Humphrey (TF) pin Nathan Undhjem (B), 5:30). 170: Nick Chappell (B) pin Baylee Carney (TF), 2:25). 182: Dragen Robison (B) pin Alexzander Baker (TF), 0:43). 195: Dominique Longoria (B) pin Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TF), 1:50). 220: Double Forfeit: 285: Double Forfeit.
MINICO 76, HILLCREST 12
98: Hernan Dominguez (M) by forfeit. 106: Izzy Ixta (M) by forfeit. 113: James Burr (M) pin Xander Hartner (H), 1:13. 120: Token Kirst (M) pin Dominic Ramirez (H), 1:33). 126: Zak Allred (M) by forfeit. 132: Dawson Osterhout (M) pin Chad Isaacson (H), 1:58). 138: Milton Hernandez (M) maj. dec. Kameron Ramirez (H), 11-1). 145: Lorenzo Luis (H) pin Daniel Vega (M), 2:49). 152: Austin Meredith (M) pin Elias Murillo (H), 0:35). 160. Jacob Allred (H) pin Luke Arthur (M), 1:17). 170: Tazyn Twiss (M) by forfeit. 182: Nathan Long (M) by forfeit. 195: Jesus Ramirez (M) by forfeit. 220: Johhny Aguilar (M) by forfeit. 285: Mason Harwood (M) by forfeit.
NORTH FREMONT 69, FIRTH 6
98: Cruz Estrada (NF) by forfeit. 106: Martin Estrada (NF) by forfeit. 113: Double Forfeit. 120: Kohl Nielson (NF) by forfeit. 126: Jacob Pilgrim (NF) pin Hunter Adams (F), 5:22. 132: Tyler Sessions (NF) dec. Dustin Bartausky (F), 6-0). 138: Alex Garcia (NF) pin Derek Adams (F), 1:32). 145: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Nicholas Perkins (F), 3:14), 152: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Avery Thompson (F), 1:27. 160: Tyrek Mago (NF) pin Dawson Davis (F), 2:55). 170: Cael Neeley (NF) pin Riley Barber (F), 3:44). 182: Hayeden Hood (NF) pin Rylan Adams (F), 2:48). 195: Rafael Rivas (NF) dec. Jordan Scott (F), 19-15). 220: Jose Castillo (NF) dec. Jaime Ortiz (F), 11-5). 285: Brandon Richards (F) by forfeit.
NORTH FREMONT 69, SALMON 12
98: Cruz Estrada (NF) pin Eric Oliverson (S), 1:18). 106: Wyatt Platz (S) by forfeit. 113: Troy Bruce (S) by forfeit. 120: Kohl Nielson (NF) pin Dakota McIntosh (S), 1:46). 126: Jacob Pilgrim (NF) dec. Cahl Williams (S), 13-8). 132: Tyler Sessions (NF) pin Cole LaMoure (S), 5:44). 138: Alex Garcia (NF) pin Connor Born (S), 1:22). 145: Hayden Maupin (NF) by forfeit. 152: Riggen Cordingley (NF) by forfeit. 160: Tyrek Mago (NF) pin Jacob Seibert (S), 1:53). 170: Cael Neeley (NF) pin Colter Bennett (S), 2:32). 182: Hayeden Hood (NF) pin Tyler Fitte (S), 1:08. 195: Rafael Rivas (NF) by forfeit. 220: Jose Castillo (NF) by forfeit. 285: Double Forfeit