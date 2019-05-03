At St. Anthony, No. 1 seeded South Fremont rolled past No. 2 Sugar-Salem 16-2 in five innings to reach Monday’s 3A District 6 championship game.
The Cougars scored 13 runs in the first inning and outhit the Diggers 14-4. Olivia LeCheminant went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Malorie Johnson went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base and Rilee Gould went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Sunny Bennion had a home run and an RBI for Sugar-Salem (9-11), which plays No. 3 Teton today in an elimination game. The winner will face South Fremont in Monday’s district title game.
SOUTH FREMONT 16, SUGAR-SALEM 2 (5 INNINGS)
Sugar-Salem 200 00—2 4 6
South Fremont (13)01 2x—16 14 0
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 4 IP, 14 H, 16 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. HR: Sunny Bennion. RBI: Bennion, Shayla Dopp. SB: Sydney Bradshaw, Olivia Crapo 2.
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Macie Dummer 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia LeCheminant 2-4, Kallie Larson 2-4, Malorie Johnson 3-4, Rilee Gould 2-3. 2B: Larson, LeCheminant, Gould, Anayeli Popocatl. HR: Johnson. RBI: K Parkinson 2, Johnson 3, LeCheminant, Dummer, Gould 2, Madison Miller 2, Popocatl. SB: Larson, Paizlee Hobbs 2, Johnson.
SHELLEY 15, HILLCREST 8: At Hillcrest, Shelley completed the two-day sweep of Hillcrest to take the No. 5 seed for the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Russets scored nine runs in the third inning to take a 10-6 lead. Ashley Hathaway went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three stolen bases, Kodie Dye went 3 for 5 with an RBI and Kaitlyn Taylor went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base for Shelley (5-16, 4-6 4A District 6), which plays No. 4 seeded Skyline on Tuesday in Blackfoot to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
Carina Johns went 3 for 4 for Hillcrest, which takes the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seed Bonneville on Tuesday in Blackfoot to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
SHELLEY 15, HILLCREST 8
Shelley 109 031 1—15 14 3
Hillcrest 420 000 2—8 7 2
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kodie Dye 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Ashley Hathaway 6.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: A. Hathaway 3-3, Dye 3-5, Kaitlyn Taylor 2-5. 3B: Lacy Hathaway. RBI: Kennedy Byington, Dye, L. Hathaway, A. Hathaway 3, Brooke Kidman 2, Whitley Orme, JaNelle Servoss, Taylor, A. Wattenbarger 2. SB: A. Hathaway 3, Kidman, Taylor, Wattenbarger
HILLCREST—Pitchers: JayCee Burnside 3 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 4 K, 6 BB; Bailey Egan 4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Burnside 3-4. RBI: Burnside, Joselyn Lundblade 3. SB: Burnside.
IDAHO FALLS 14, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (5 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, Idaho Falls ended the regular season with a five-inning nonconference win over the Titans.
The Tigers scored eight runs in the third inning.
“We were supposed to play them our first game, but it got rained out,” Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson said. “We didn’t know what to expect. The bats were welcomed after the lack of bats from the Bonneville games.”
Madi Burton went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Jaidyn Clement, Riley Schneider and Kennedy Robertson each went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Emma Williams had a double and Kaitlin Moss had a double and three RBIs for Idaho Falls (19-4), which takes the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye into the 4A District 6 tournament beginning Tuesday in Blackfoot.
AryLue Jones had a double and Kalli McLaren had a home run and an RBI for Thunder Ridge (7-14), which takes the No. 4 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament and will play Tuesday at No. 1 seeded Highland.
IDAHO FALLS 14, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (5 INNINGS)
Idaho Falls 518 00—14 14 0
Thunder Ridge 101 00—2 5 4
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Jaidyn Clement 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Madi Burton 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K. Leading hitters: Madi Burton 3-4, Clement 2-4, Riley Schneider 2-4, Kennedy Robertson 2-4. 2B: Emma Williams, Kaitlin Moss. RBI: M. Burton, Clement, Olivia Hillam 2, Schneider, Kennedy Burton, Moss 3, K. Robertson, Hannah Gardner 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Kambry Miller 0.1 IP, 2H, 4R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; McKenna Trejo 2.2 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Carlie Dye 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K. Leading hitters: none. 2B: AryLue Jones. HR: Kalli McLaren. RBI: Trejo, McLaren.
Baseball
BONNEVILLE 15, SKYLINE 2: At Bonneville, the No. 2 seeded Bees completed a doubleheader sweep of No. 3 seeded Skyline to reach Tuesday’s 4A District 6 championship game.
Bruer Webster went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Tavyn Lords went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in game one, in which Bonneville scored 13 runs in the second inning. Cruz Taylor had a double for Skyline.
Randon Hostert went 2 for 4 with an RBI in game two for the Bees (20-6), who play No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls in Tuesday’s title game at Melaleuca Field. Brody Owens had a double in game two for Skyline, which ends the season 15-10.
BONNEVILLE 15, SKYLINE 2
Skyline 100 10—2 2 2
Bonneville 2(13)0 0x—15 9 4
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Landon Merzlock 1.1 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Korbin Bauer 2.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Cruz Taylor. RBI: Nick Layland.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Randon Hostert 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Dylan Virgil 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-4, Tavyn Lords 2-3. 2B: Jack Fransen, Kai Howell, Willie Nelson. 3B: Webster. HR: Lords. RBI: Alex Cortez, Fransen 2, Hostert 2, Howell, Lords 3, Nelson 2, Jordan Perez. Webster 3. SB: Cortez.
BONNEVILLE 7, SKYLINE 0
Skyline 000 000 0—0 3 3
Bonneville 010 312 x—7 7 1
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Brody Owens 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Cruz Taylor 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Owens.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Randon Hostert 2-4. 2B: Kai Howell, Jordan Perez. 3B: Tavyn Lords. RBI: Hostert, Howell, Lords, Perez. SB: Howell 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 14, SOUTH FREMONT 2 (6 INNINGS): At St. Anthony, No. 2 seeded Sugar-Salem handed No. 1 seeded South Fremont a loss in six innings to reach Monday’s 3A District 6 championship game.
Hayden Crapo went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Tanner Harris went 2 for 4 with a stolen base for Sugar-Salem (16-10), which scored eight runs in the fifth inning. Bryan Popocatl went 2 for 3 with a double for South Fremont (17-4), which hosts No. 3 Teton today in an elimination game. The winner will play Sugar-Salem in Monday’s title game.
SUGAR-SALEM 14, SOUTH FREMONT 2 (6 INNINGS)
Sugar-Salem 101 084—14 10 3
South Fremont 010 100—2 4 6
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; Kyzon Garner 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Rasmussen 2-5, Hayden Crapo 2-4, Tanner Harris 2-4. 2B: Crapo, Bridger Norman. RBI: Crapo 2, Curtis Drake, Garner, Kaden Malstrom, Caleb Norman 2, B. Norman 2, Kyle Ostermiller, Rasmussen. SB: Drake, Ryan Harris, T. Harris, C. Norman, Tanner Green.
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Kyler Yancey 4.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; Bridger Erickson 1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Bryan Popocatl 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Popocatl 2-3. 2B: Popocatl. RBI: Talon Maupin. SB: Erickson.
MADISON 9, THUNDER RIDGE 5: At Rexburg, No. 2 seeded Madison kept its season going with a win over the No. 4 seeded Titans in a 5A District 5-6 elimination game.
Jordan Porter went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs while Tyler Pena went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Madison (9-16), which plays Tuesday at No. 1 seeded Highland for the 5A District 5-6 championship.
Ayson Webb went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs while Dylan Forsgren went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Thunder Ridge, which ends its inaugural season 4-21.
MADISON 9, THUNDER RIDGE 5
Thunder Ridge 011 110 1—5 12 4
Madison 001 008 x—9 8 0
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Cade Lowe 5.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Lowe 2-4, Lane Gillespie 2-4, Dylan Forsgren 2-3, Ayson Webb 2-4. 2B: A. Webb, Forsgren, Lowe. 3B: A. Webb, Tanner Webb. RBI: A. Webb 2, Tanner Berdrow, Forsgren, Kaysen Isom.
MADISON—Pitchers: Carter Boice 6.1 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Tyler Pena 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Porter 2-3, Pena 2-3. 2B: Davis Berry. 3B: Porter, Pena. RBI: Porter 2, Boice, Berry, Pena 2, Dylan Rydalch.
FIRTH 2, CHALLIS-MACKAY 1 (12 INNINGS): At Firth, the No. 2 seeded and host Cougars outlasted the No. 1 seeded Rivercats in a 12-inning marathon to reach Monday’s 2A District 6 championship game.
The game was tied 1-1 after the fourth inning and remained knotted until the 12th. Grayson Nelson went 2 for 6 with a double, Clayton Gain went 2 for 5 with a double and Ben Park went 2 for 6 with an RBI for Firth (19-2).
Challis-Mackay will play Firth on Monday for the 2A District 6 title. No. 3 seeded West Jefferson eliminated No. 4 Salmon 3-1 on Friday and Challis-Mackay eliminated West Jefferson 14-1 in the final game of the day.
FIRTH 2, CHALLIS-MACKAY 1 (12 INNINGS)
Firth 000 100 000 001—2 11 2
C-M 001 000 000 000—1 9 3
FIRTH—Pitchers: Kai Park 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Grayson Nelson 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Ben Park 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Trevor Gemar 2-5, Nelson 2-6, B. Park 2-6, Clayton Gain 2-5. 2B: K. Park, Mecham, Nelson, Gain. RBI: Colton Mecham, B. Park. SB: Gemar.
CHALLIS-MACKAY—unavailable.
SNAKE RIVER 11, AMERICAN FALLS 3; MARSH VALLEY 16, SNAKE RIVER 6: At Arimo, No. 2 seeded Snake River defeated American Falls to begin the day before falling to No. 1 seeded Marsh Valley in the 3A District 5 tournament.
Dalton Capell, Benson Isom and Gunnar Ramsdell each went 2 for 4 while Tayson Polatis went 2 for 3 versus American Falls.
Gage Hirning went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Bridger Wray went 2 for 3 versus Marsh Valley for Snake River (8-13), which plays American Falls today in an elimination game. The winner plays Marsh Valley later in the afternoon for the 3A District 5 title.
SNAKE RIVER 11, AMERICAN FALLS 3
American Falls 000 030 0—3 6 4
Snake River 032 006 x—11 13 2
AMERICAN FALLS—Pitchers: Isacc A 6 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Gabe Fehringer, Andy F. SB: Andy F, Deborjin.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Pitchers: Kaden Martin 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Cash Jensen 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Chase Harral 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dalton Capell 2-4, Benson Isom 2-4, Gunnar Ramsdell 2-4, Tayson Polatis 2-3. 2B: Payton Brooks, Cole Gillins, Nate Goodwin.
MARSH VALLEY 16, SNAKE RIVER 6 (5 INNINGS)
Snake River 030 03—6 8 1
Marsh Valley 383 02—16 17 4
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Conner Fitzgerald 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Siler Serr 0.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Chase Harral 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Gage Hirning 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Bridger Wray 2-3, Hirning 2-3. 2B: Tucker Hansen, Hirning. RBI: Hansen, Hirning 2, C. Fisher.
MARSH VALLEY—Pitchers: Bronx Holbrook 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Campbell 3-4, James Bodily 2-3, Tanner Branson 2-4, Holbrook 2-4, Karter Howell 2-2, Riley Lloyd 2-3, Bracken Howell 2-2. 2B: Campbell, Andrew Anderson. RBI: Campbell, Howell 3, Holbrook 2, Howell 2, Lloyd, Anderson 2, Branson 2, Bodily. SB: Campbell 2, Howell 3, Holbrook 2, Howell 2, Lloyd 3, Kaden Morrison, Branson 2, Bodily.
Track
MOSS SIBLINGS COMPETE AT NIKE/JESUIT TWILIGHT RELAYS: Thunder Ridge siblings Stetson and Jessica Moss competed Friday in the 91-team Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays hosted by Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore.
Jessica Moss, a freshman, placed sixth overall in the girls 1,500 meter finals in a personal best 4:46.07. She was the top freshman to finish in the race. Two juniors and three seniors claimed the top five spots.
Stetson, a junior, placed 12th overall in the boys elite 1-mile finals in a personal best 4:16.92. The race was won by fellow Idahoan Nathan Green, a Borah sophomore, in 4:07.84.
Idahoans completed a sweep of the elite mile titles, as Mountain View junior Lexy Halladay won the girls elite 1-mile in 4:46.88.
Idaho Falls City/County meet
Friday at Thunder Stadium
Girls
Team scores: 1. Skyline 121.5; 2, Idaho Falls 100.5; 3, Bonneville 71.5; 4. Thunder Ridge 49.5; 5. Hillcrest 17.
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1, Hannah Fish (SKY) 13.24. 2, Sade Williams (BONN) 13.27. 3, Shaylee Dye (BONN) 13.38.
200: 1, Shaylee Dye (BONN) 27.36. 2, Breanne Herrmann (SKY) 27.46. 3, Megan Sewell (BONN) 28.37.
400: 1, Sierra John (TR) 1:02.75. 2, Kamryn Comba (IF) 1:02.84. 3, Hadley Scoresby (TR) 1:03.57.
800: 1, Hannah Kohler (IF) 2:34.40. 2, Emma Clarke (IF) 2:35.55. 3, Kailee Peutz (IF) 2:36.96.
1,600: 1, Sariah Harrison (SKY) 5:18.82. 2, Adria Roberts (SKY) 5:44.13. 3, Jennalee Lewis (IF) 5:53.10.
3,200: 1, Hailey Thueson (TR) 11:39.67. 2, Savannah Russell (HILL) 14:43.96.
100 hurdles: 1, Macy Olson (SKY) 15.65. 2, Chandler Terrill (TR) 17.85. 3, Brin Murdoch (IF) 18.23.
300 hurdles: 1, Breanne Herrmann (SKY) 45.72. 2, Macy Olson (SKY) 46.25. 3, Sophie Nelson (IF) 52.73.
4x100: 1, Bonneville ‘A’ (Shaylee Dye, Kylie Coles, Magan Herbst, Sade Williams) 50.13. 2, Skyline 50.67. 3, Bonneville ‘B’ 54.57.
4x200: 1, Bonneville ‘A’ (Shaylee Dye, Megan Sewell, Magan Herbst, Sade Williams) 1:45.43. 2, Hillcrest 1:47.59. 3, Bonneville ‘B’ 1:53.79.
4x400: 1, Skyline (Macy Olson, Hannah Fish, Sariah Harrison, Jenaya Vander Stoep) 4:12.52. 2, Thunder Ridge 4:25.90. 3, Idaho Falls 4:39.69.
800 Sprint Medley: 1, Skyline (Macy Olson, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Hannah Fish, Breanne Herrmann) 1:52.51. 2, Idaho Falls 1:53.47. 3, Hillcrest 1:55.04.
High Jump: 1, Hadley Scoresby (TR) 5-04. 2, Cora Crotteau (SKY) 4-06. 3, Mariell Dopp (BONN) 4-04. 3, Tailer Thomas (SKY) 4-04.
Long Jump: 1, Magan Herbst (BONN) 16-00. 2, Tailer Thomas (SKY) 15-07. 3, Chandler Terrill (TR) 15-02.25.
Triple Jump: 1, Tailer Thomas (SKY) 33-00.50. 2, Cora Crotteau (SKY) 30-07. 3, Kiran Kawamura, Kiran (IF) 30-00.
Pole Vault: 1, Mariell Dopp (BONN) 9-01. 2, Emma Riddoch (IF) 7-06. 3, Gracy Keim (IF) J7-06.
Shot Put: 1, Bri Molina (SKY) 34-03. 2, Vanessa Delgadillo (IF) 31-01. 3, Samantha Mitchell (IF) 30-06.
Discus: 1, Vanessa Delgadillo (IF) 106-07. 2, Bri Molina (SKY) 100-00. 3, Samantha Mitchell (IF) 98-05.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Skyline 185; 2. Idaho Falls 86; 3. Hillcrest 63; 4. Bonneville 18; 5. Thunder Ridge 14.
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1, Colton Reifschneider (BONN) 11.17. 2, Connor Maloney (SKY) 11.64. 3, Tre Kofe (HILL) 11.81.
200: 1, Colton Reifschneider (BONN) 22.65. 2, Chayse Kidd (SKY) 23.39. 3, Tre Kofe (HILL) 24.49.
400: 1, Zac Bright (IF) 52.33. 2, Dallin Hart (SKY) 53.31. 3, Adam Christensen (SKY) 53.40.
800: 1, Dallin Hart (SKY) 2:01.84. 2, Mitchell Athay (IF) 2:04.39. 3, Noah Holloway (SKY) 2:07.83.
1,600: 1, Noah Holloway (SKY) 4:50.92. 2, Seth Bingham (TR) 4:52.33. 3, James Harris (IF) 4:55.90.
3,200: 1, Bryton Zohner (SKY) 10:34.81. 2, Hunter Young (SKY) 10:46.79. 3, Ridge Wilding (SKY) 11:11.29.
110 hurdles: 1, Zedekiah Davis (SKY) 15.70. 2, Noah Whitaker (TR) 16.09. 3, Zackary Lott (SKY) 16.38.
300 hurdles: 1, Zedekiah Davis (SKY) 41.64. 2, Bryce Cook (HILL) 42.19. 3, Tate Jenkins (SKY) 42.60.
4x100: 1, Skyline ‘A’ (Zedekiah Davis, Chayse Kidd, Miles Cook, Connor Maloney) 44.19. 2, Hillcrest 45.52. 3, Idaho Falls ‘A’ 47.20.
4x200: 1, Hillcrest (Colton Swango, Jalen Pinkerton, Tre Kofe, Gutama Haws) 1:31.35. 2, Skyline 1:31.99. 3, Idaho Falls ‘A’ 1:36.85.
4x400: 1, Idaho Falls ‘A’ (Mitchell Athay, Joseph Ereaux, Zac Bright, Mitch Parks) 3:34.66. 2, Skyline ‘A’ 3:35.75. 3, Hillcrest 3:55.36.
1600 Sprint Medley: 1, Idaho Falls (Javier Sanchez, James Longua, Leo Nelson, Willem Hurley) 3:59.29. 2, Skyline 4:03.62.
High Jump: 1, Nick Carter (SKY) 5-08. 2, Kenneth Falgoust (HILL) 5-06. 3, Steve Drysdale (IF) 5-04.
Long Jump: 1, Caden Stanley (IF) 20-10.75. 2, Gutama Haws (HILL) 20-10.50. 3, Jacob Sutton (SKY) 19-10.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Zion Johnson (SKY) 41-08. 2, Nick Carter (SKY) 37-06.50. 3, Caden Stanley (IF) 37-05.
Pole Vault: 1, Brayden Denney (HILL) 13-06. 2, Zackary Lott (SKY) 12-06. 3, Sam Packer (IF) 12-00.
Shot Put: 1, Parker Reynolds (SKY) 48-10. 2, Joel Cortez (SKY) 48-09. 3, Brady Sainz (HILL) 46-06.
Discus: 1, Joel Cortez (SKY) 154-02. 2, Ethan Perttula (IF) 148-07. 3, Micaiah Wood (SKY) 124-02.
Country Cousins meet
Friday at Madison Jr. High
Girls
Team scores: 1. Madison 75.5; 2. Rigby 53; 3. Blackfoot 45.5; 4. Watersprings 1
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1. Savannah Lee (MAD) 13.33; 2. Karlie Cordingley (RIG) 13.56; 3. Brooklyn Taylor (RIG) 13.83
200: 1. Kayeli Wasden (MAD) 27.09; 2. Tenleigh Smith (BLAC) 27.34; 3. Brooklyn Taylor (28.32)
400: 1. Tenleigh Smith (BLAC) 59.57; 2. Kayeli Wasden (MAD) 1:00.30; 3. Mikelle Dorman (MAD) 1:03.33
800: 1. Witlee Manner (MAD) 2:32.88; 2. Ashley Nielsen (MAD) 2:33.96; 3. Rainey Gallup (RIG) 2:36.76
1,600: 1. Shakayla Morgan (BLAC) 5:49.37; 2. Ainsley Anderson (MAD) 5:50.46; 3. Brynn Castillow (MAD) 5:52.17
3,200: 1. Shakayla Morgan (BLAC) 13:30.08; 2. Shanna Sievers (RIG) 14:02.96
100 hurdles: 1. Hannah Bolingbroke (MAD) 15.96; 2. Brooklyn Taylor (RIG) 15.97; 3. Kaitlyn Neff (BLAC) 16.37
300 hurdles: 1. Hannah Bolingbroke (MAD) 47.39; 2. Hannah Stewart (BLAC) 52.42; 3. Emma Hurst (MAD) 53.15
4x100: 1. Rigby ‘A’ (Amelia Martinez, Karlie Cordingley, Hanna Marley, Emma Alvarez) 52.85; 2. Blackfoot 54.30; 3. Madison 55.25
4x200: 1. Madison (Morgan Hurst, Addie Hathaway, Annie Moore, Clara Thomas) 1:51.45; 2. Rigby 1:51.51; 3. Blackfoot 1:57.69
4x400: 1. Blackfoot (Piper Phillips, Kaitlyn Neff, Kristen Thomas, Tenleigh Smith) 4:22.34; 2. Madison 4:32.49; 3. Rigby 4:34.48
High jump: 1. Marissa West (RIG) 5-0; 2. Kindra Skinner (MAD) 4-8; 2. Mariah Webb (MAD) 4-8
Long jump: 1. Savannah Lee (MAD) 16-1.25; 2. Karlie Cordingley (RIG) 15-5.25; 3. Allison Johnson (RIG) 14-8.75
Triple jump: 1. McCall Dewey (MAD) 30-0; 2. Annie Moore (MAD) 29-0.25; 3. Josie Williams (BLAC) 28-5.5
Pole vault: 1. Ashley Jenson (RIG) 9-0; 2. Eboni Beasley (BLAC) 9-0; 3. Jenny Perkins (MAD) 8-6
Shot put: 1. Mateya Mobley (RIG) 39-3; 2. Hadley Humpherys (BLAC) 31-0; 3. Sydney Johnson (MAD) 31-0
Discus: 1. Mateya Mobley (RIG) 122-9; 2. Journey Ivie (RIG) 99-2; 3. Hadley Humpherys (BLAC) 93-9.5
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 81; 2. Rigby 46; 3. Blackfoot 45; 4. Watersprings 3
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1. Teegan Thomas (BLAC) 11.62; 2. Gavin Fuller (MAD) 11.69; 3. Cooper Poll (MAD) 11.70
200: 1. Luke Tapp (RIG) 23.67; 2. Jonathan Hunt (MAD) 23.76; 3. Cooper Poll (MAD) 23.88
400: 1. Matt Butler (MAD) 52.43; 2. Austin Despain (BLAC) 52.48; 3. Trenton Fried (RIG) 52.89
800: 1. Geoffrey Johnson (MAD) 2:03.71; 2. Joseph Campbell (RIG) 2:04.59; 3. Parker Marshall (BLAC) 2:05.71
1,600: 1. Eli Gregory (BLAC) 4:43.77; 2. James Cannon (BLAC) 4:44.40; 3. Hinckley Manner (MAD) 4:44.57
3,200: 1. Justin Whitehead (BLAC) 11:31.10; 2. Carson Clayson (RIG) 12:04.52
110 hurdles: 1. Cameron Porter (MAD) 16.38; 2. Kyson Hill (MAD) 16.41; 3. Robert Zemp (BLAC) 16.94
300 hurdles: 1. Bridger Bair (MAD) 42.04; 2. Robert Zemp (BLAC) 43.84; 3. Nathan Taylor (RIG) 43.96
4x100: 1. Madison (Samuel Meshke, Carson Hoffman, Kyler Goodman, Jared Coray) 45.89; 2. Blackfoot 46.18; 3. Rigby 46.50
4x200: 1. Rigby (Luke Tapp, Brigham Zimmerman, Trenton Fried, Kwaid Garrett) 1:32.38; 2. Blackfoot 1:33.08; 3. Rigby ‘B’ 1:37.12
4x400: 1. Blackfoot 3:40.91; 2. Madison 3:43.32; 3. Watersprings 3:54.10
High jump: 1. Wyatt Wanstrom (RIG) 6-4; 2. Matt Butler (MAD) 5-10; 3. Eli Backstein (MAD) 5-8
Long jump: 1. Matt Butler (MAD) 21-9.5; 2. Keagan Martin (MAD) 20-5; 3. Jacob Sutherland (MAD) 20-1.25
Triple jump: 1. Wyatt Wanstrom (RIG) 43-8; 2. Reese Robinson (BLAC) 40-0; 3. Daniel Godfrey (MAD) 37-1.5
Pole vault: 1. Parker Ballard (MAD) 13-6; 2. Isaac Schaat (MAD) 12-0; 3. Landen Richardson (RIG) 11-6
Shot put: 1. Nathan Franz (RIG) 61-7; 2. Carter Stanford (MAD) 44-6; 3. Boyd Madsen (RIG) 43-10
Discus: 1. Nathan Sanders (MAD) 142-6; 2. Landon Cook (RIG) 126-5; 3. Hunter Rogers (WAT) 118-8
Tennis
HILLCREST 9, BLACKFOOT 4
Boys singles: Daniel Crofts (H) def. Caden Tanner (B) 6-1,6-0; Riley Porter (B) def. Max Pendlebury (H) 6-3, 7-6; Carter Christiansen (B) def. Balor Reilly (H) 6-3, 7-5.
Girls singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Blackfoot 6-0, 6-1; Nicole Tran (H) def. Hannah Cannon 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Lydia Story (B) 6-1, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Ben Sayer/Braxton Bird (B) def. Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) 6-1, 6-3; Matthew Joyner/Joey Walker (B) def. Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell 7-6, 6-2; Jace Moscon/Jason Calder (H) def. Hansen Murdock/Joey Yancey 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Colette Baker/Lacey Evans (B) 6-0, 6-0; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Lauren Lee/ McKrey Davis (B) 6-0, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Reagan Olsen (H) def. Claire Anderson/ Landon Evans (B) 7-5, 7-5; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Varah Bisherat/Aiden Stufflebeam (B) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.
IDAHO FALLS 8, SKYLINE 4
Boys singles: Rhett Price (S) def. Sam Vance (IF) 6-1, 6-1; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Will Webb (S) 6-2, 6-2; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Drew Hathaway (S) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Emily Stuart (S) 6-4, 6-2; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Frida Rodriguez (S) 6-2, 6-0; Lizzie Bialas (S) def. Kate Barrett (IF) 6-2, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Tanner Thomason/Carsen Austin (S) def. Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell (IF) 6-1, 6-7, 7-6; Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (S) def. Houston Facer/Austin Sumsion (IF) 6-3, 7-5.
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Grace Houghton/Tana Johnson (S) 6-0, 6-0; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Symphony Garcia/Emily Landon (S) 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed doubles: Trevin Facer/Claire Andary (IF) def. Josh Francis/Mariel Stuart (S) 6-0, 6-2; Jackson Baker/Brooklyn Smith (IF) def. Bryce Fowers/Maggie Jones (S) 6-1, 6-1.
MADISON 10, BONNEVILLE 5
Boys singles: Sebastian Plummer (M) def, Kyle Johnson (B) 6-4, 7-5; Lincoln Packer (M) def. Juan Ramos (B) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Caleb Evegnee (M) def. Devin Chatterton (B) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles: Mariah Rigby (M) def. Alexis McMurtrey (B) 6-2, 6-4; Madi Blanchard (M) def. Kallie Shurtliff (B) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Talia Trane (B) def. Jane Leatham (M) 6-4, 6-1.
Boys doubles: Ethn Andersen/Joe Pigott (M) def. Kade Belnap/ Chris Harker (B) 6-4, Brian Barton/ Travis Barton (M) def. Dallas Trane/Coleman Snell (B) 6-3, 6-3; Dawson Belnap/ Dallin Blundell (B) def. Truman Bagley/Thomas Roberts (M) 1-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Girls doubles: Sage Leishman/Hannah Harker (B) def. Brenley Woodside/Katelyn Wray (M) 0-6, 6-0, 6-2; Janeal Rydalch/Brooklyn Peterson (B) def. Madison 6-3, 6-3; Olivia Snell/Taylor Barton (B) def. Anna Lofgran/Sarah Littleford (M) 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Bryn Schmidt/Spencer Baugener (M) def. Alex Payne/Sydney Higginson (B) 6-1, 6-2; Jessica Donnelly/Josh Christensen (M) def. Nate Clements/Heather Barker (B) 6-4, 6-3; Christensen/Mason Olsen (M) def. TJ Becker/ Sarah Jack (B) 6-3, 6-0.