At Hillcrest, Maycee Stenquist had a triple-double in a 75-40 conference win over Shelley.
The senior had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals for the Hillcrest High School girls basketball team, which led 43-22 at halftime.
“It was nuts,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “She had an amazing game. She was just feeding kids around the perimeter.”
Kassidy Arzola had 15 points and Sydney Leal added 10 for Shelley (1-12, 0-6), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
Livia Wood had 21 points and Hallie Carlson had 14 points for Hillcrest (8-6, 4-2), which plays Wednesday at Madison.
HILLCREST 75, SHELLEY 40
Shelley 10 12 14 4—40
Hillcrest 15 28 16 16—75
SHELLEY (40)—Kidman 2, Kassidy Arzola 15, Avery Downs 8, Sydney Leal 10, Salma Vega 2, Addison Stoddard 3. FG: 16. FT: 6-12. 3-pointers: 2 (Arzola). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (75)—Maycee Stenquist 21, Livia Wood 21, Hallie Carlson 14, Ashlyn Sargent 2, Hallie Tueller 2, Abigail Parker 8, Alexis Denney 2, Macey Larsen 5. FG: 26. 3-pointers: 9 (Wood 4, Carlson 4, Larsen 1). FT: 14-16. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE 57, THUNDER RIDGE 26: At Thunder Ridge, a 21-point first quarter paced Bonneville in a nonconference win over the Titans.
The Bees built a 38-18 halftime lead and held the Titans to eight points in the second half.
“Bonneville, even without (Brooklyn) Cunningham, they’re a fine-tuned team,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said.
Sadie Lott had 15 points and Mariah Jardine added 10 for Bonneville (15-0), which plays Wednesday at Skyline.
Lauren Davenport had 15 points for Thunder Ridge (4-12), which plays Wednesday at Shelley.
BONNEVILLE 57, THUNDER RIDGE 26
Bonneville 21 17 14 5—57
Thunder Ridge 8 10 1 7—26
BONNEVILLE (57)—Sadie Lott 15, Maely Harrigfeld 5, Maunayia Harrigfeld 9, Sage Leishman 6, Logan Faulkner 3, Sydnee Hunt 9, Mariah Jardine 10. FG: 24. FT: 4-14. 3-pointers: 5 (Mae. Harrigfeld 1, Mau. Harrigfeld 1, Hunt 2, Jardine 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (26)—Sierra John 5, Lauren Davenport 15, Kamrin Ottley 2, Avery Turnage 4. FG: 9. FT: 5-11. 3-pointers: 3 (Davenport). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 52, SKYLINE 43: At Rigby, three Trojans finished the night with double-figure scoring in a nonconference win over Skyline.
The teams entered halftime knotted 23-23, then the Trojans outscored the Grizz 18-9 in the third quarter.
“We came out and hit some shots in the third quarter and got going,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “I thought Skyline was an improved team and coached well. I thought our girls played hard.”
Mattie Olson had nine points and Sophia Anderson and Annalise Cheret added eight each for Skyline (6-8), which plays Friday at Hillcrest.
Kenadee French had 14 points while Tylie Jones and Mateya Mobley added 13 each for Rigby (12-5), which hosts Highland on Wednesday.
RIGBY 52, SKYLINE 43
Skyline 11 12 9 11—43
Rigby 9 14 18 11—52
SKYLINE (43)—Drew Chapman 5, Kalli Miller 4, Sophia Anderson 8, Lizzie Bialas 4, Annalise Cheret 8, Macy Olson 2, Mattie Olson 9, Ashlen Huntsman 3. FG: 17-52. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 3-10 (Huntsman 1, Miller 1, Chapman 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (52)—Ruby Murdock 5, Kenadee French 14, Tylie Jones 13, Emma Shippen 5, Anna Fullmer 2, Mateya Mobley 13. FG: 18-44. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 4-19 (French 3, Shippen 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Mobley.
WEST JEFFERSON 38, FIRTH 32: At Terreton, the Panthers edged Firth in a defensive battle to move to 3-0 in conference play.
The Panthers led 20-16 at halftime. West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said the Cougars kept chipping away, helped by a perfect night at the foul line by Abby Schiess.
“It’s gonna be fun to see them again,” Dixon said. “TaNeal Wright, she stepped up big on defense. She had a lot of defensive stops.”
Hailey Gee had 11 points and Schiess added 10 for Firth (9-5, 1-2), which hosts Salmon on Wednesday.
Jordi Holdaway had 17 points while Mallory Barzee and Saige Moss added eight each for West Jefferson (13-3), which plays Wednesday at Ririe in a battle for the No. 1 spot in the Nuclear Conference.
WEST JEFFERSON 38, FIRTH 32
Firth 9 7 6 10—32
West Jefferson 8 12 7 11—38
FIRTH (32)—Hailey Gee 11, Hailey Barker 6, Abby Schiess 10, Jaylyn Mckinnon 2, Kylee Barker 3. FG: 10. FT: 11-13. 3-pointers: 1 (K. Barker). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (38)—Shaylee Anhder 1, Mallory Barzee 8, Jordi Holdaway 17, Kynlee Newman 4, Saige Moss 8. FG: 15. FT: 2-6. 3-pointers: 2 (Barzee). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 57, NORTH FREMONT 32: At Ririe, Indee Williams had 21 points for the Bulldogs in a conference win over North Fremont.
Ririe coach Damien Smith said it was good to see Williams have a game like Saturday’s.
“Tonight she shot extremely well,” Smith said. “Very high percentage for her. To have three girls score in double digits makes it a great offensive night for you.”
Ellie Miller had 15 points while Kelby Dye added nine for North Fremont (9-7, 1-3), which plays Friday at Salmon.
Anna Boone and Cassidy Parkinson each had 12 points for Ririe (11-4), which hosts West Jefferson on Wednesday.
RIRIE 57, NORTH FREMONT 32
North Fremont 6 3 9 14—32
Ririe 16 14 11 16—57
NORTH FREMONT (32)—Ellie Miller 15, Alexa Nedrow 4, Dakotah Dexter 2, Kelby Dye 9, S. Reynolds 2. FG: 11. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 3 (Miller 2, Nedrow 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (57)—Maddie Johnson 2, Indee Williams 21, Sara Boone 2, Anna Boone 12, Dallas Sutton 2, Cassidy Parkinson 12, Halley Guthrie 6. FG: 21. FT: 8-15. 3-pointers: 8 (Williams 4, A. Boone 2, Parkinson 2). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
TETON 54, JACKSON HOLE 27: At Driggs, Waklee Kunz and Cambrie Streit combined to score 35 points and Teton opened 2019 with a nonconference win.
Teton held Jackson Hole to 11 points in the first half and one point in the fourth quarter.
“The girls played pretty good defense,” Teton coach Shon Kunz said. “We had some steals that turned into points.”
Streit had 18 points and Kunz had 17 for Teton (8-5), which plays Wednesday at Sugar-Salem in its conference opener.
TETON 54, JACKSON HOLE 27
Jackson Hole 4 7 15 1—27
Teton 12 19 11 12—54
JACKSON (27)—Ross 4, Upton 7, Tucker 7, Hardman 2, Gwilliams 4, Bates 2, Funk 1. FG: 10. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 2 (Upton 1, Tucker 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
TETON (54)—Aspen Lasson 2, Janie Nelson 4, Halle Lasson 2, Waklee Kunz 17, Cambrie Streit 18, Abby Thomas 4, Annalea Brown 7. FG: 20. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 3 (Kunz 2, Streit 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 55, SALMON 13: At St. Anthony, Paizlee Hobbs and Olivia LeCheminant had 18 points each for South Fremont in a dominating nonconference win.
South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said Hobbs also had close to 10 steals.
“She came in and brought intensity and aggression and got her points,” Erikson said.
Mackey Williams had six points for Salmon (0-10), which hosts Butte County on Tuesday.
South Fremont (8-7) plays Wednesday at Marsh Valley.
SOUTH FREMONT 55, SALMON 13
Salmon 2 5 6 0—13
South Fremont 11 16 12 16—55
SALMON (13)—Pilkerton 3, Mackey Williams 6, Faith Lafferty 2, Slavin 2. FG: 6. FT: 1-2. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (55)—Tyleigh Hill 2, Carly Hikida 3, Karlee Thueson 5, Malorie Johnson 5, Paizlee Hobbs 18, Mallory Tucker 4, Olivia LeCheminant 18. FG: 22. FT: 5-11. 3-pointers: 4 (Hikida 1, Johnson 1, Hobbs 1, LeCheminant 1). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE 31, WATERSPRINGS 19: At Leadore, Danielle Girvin scored 18 of Leadore’s 31 points in a conference win over Watersprings.
The game had a combined 21 field goals.
“She had a great game,” Leadore coach Richard Barany said. “Our defense really stepped up yesterday and today. I’m real proud of the girls.”
Abigail Yadon had eight points for Watersprings (2-8, 1-6), which hosts Mackay on Thursday.
Leadore (3-7, 2-5) hosts Sho-Ban on Saturday.
LEADORE 31, WATERSPRINGS 19
Watersprings 2 5 4 8—19
Leadore 5 6 11 9—31
WATERSPRINGS (19)—Riley Winkelmann 2, Joanna Hayes 4, Angie Gomez 3, Rylee Mathison 2, Abigail Yadon 8. FG: 8. FT: 1-6. 3-pointers: 2 (Yadon). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: Hayes
LEADORE (31)—Paige Ramsey 5, Lena Beyeler 2, Danielle Girvin 18, Sydney Tomchak 6. FG: 13. FT: 4-8. 3pointesr: 1 (Girvin). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
WATERSPRINGS 60, LEADORE 29: At Leadore, Watersprings’ Landon Bowman put on a show in a conference win over the Mustangs.
Bowman had a game-high 35 points, including going 11-for-15 from 3-point range.
“That was just unreal,” Leadore coach Curtis Beyeler said. “He only made one lay in and it was kinda on an alley oop.”
Parker Simmons added 10 points for Watersprings (8-3, 5-3), which hosts Grace Lutheran on Tuesday.
Austin Beyeler had 17 points for Leadore (3-7, 1-5), which plays Friday at Clark County.
WATERSPRINGS 60, LEADORE 29
Watersprings 11 23 12 14—60
Leadore 11 12 4 2—29
WATERSPRINGS (60)—Robert Canfield 6, Michael Buell 9, Landon Bowman 35, Parker Simmons 10. FG: 24. FT: 0-2. 3-pointers: 12 (Buell 1, Bowman 11). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (29)—Ryker Tomchak 2, RJ Foster 4, Austin Beyeler 17, Kyle Quiroz 4, Weston Mackay 2. FG: 12. FT: 1-4. 3-pointers: 4 (Foster 1, Beyeler 3). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE 62, SHELLEY 57: At Shelley, Thunder Ridge won a high scoring nonconference game over Shelley.
Russets coach Wally Foster said Shelley cut its deficit to two points a few times and to three points with a minute left, but the Titans made their free throws.
“It was just back and forth,” Foster said. “We had to foul them and they made them.”
Lloyer Driggs had 21 points while Kayden Toldson added 12 for Thunder Ridge (5-6), which hosts Hillcrest on Tuesday.
Brandon McBride had 15 points while Corey Killpack and Trevor Austin each had 10 for Shelley (0-10), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 62, SHELLEY 57
Thunder Ridge 17 15 10 20—62
Shelley 15 10 13 19—57
THUNDER RIDGE (62)—Jaycen Biggs 6, Lloyer Driggs 21, Conner Haycock 3, Dalton Cook 7, Jayden Kunz 5, Tyler Godfrey 2, Kayden Toldson 12, Brigden Craig 3, Trey Howell 3. FG: 23-47. FT: 14-29. 3-pointers: 2 (Cook 1, Kunz 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (57)—Wyatt Remington 1, Parker Hanson 3, Brandon McBride 15, Jake Wray 5, Hollist 5, Kohler 2, Trevor Austin 10, Domingez 4, Corey Killpack 10, Zeke Archibald 2. FG: 24-53. FT: 8-22. 3-pointers: 1 (Wray). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM 73, KIMBERLY 71: At Sugar-Salem, the Diggers held off a fourth quarter rally by Kimberly for a nonconference win.
All five Sugar-Salem starters Saturday finished in double-figure scoring. Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said most of Kimberly’s 28 fourth quarter points were free throws because they were in the double bonus most of the second half.
“They’re a tough team,” Freeman said. “We controlled most of the game. We had a good team effort and it was a good team win.”
Hadley Miller had 15 points, Tanner Harris had 14, Pasen Michaelson and Kyler Handy had 13 points each and Curtis Drake added 10 for Sugar-Salem (7-7), which plays Tuesday at Shelley.
SUGAR-SALEM 73, KIMBERLY 71
Kimberly 10 14 19 28—71
Sugar-Salem 16 19 19 19—73
KIMBERLY (71)—Cummins 27, Bair 13, O’Donnell 6, Hammond 8, Sutterfield 6, Etherington 11. FG: 27-54. FT: 15-24. 3-pointers: 2 (Cummins 1, Etherington 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (73)—Crew Clark 4, Tanner Harris 14, Curtis Drake 10, Hadley Miller 15, Sam Parkinson 2, Brady Blaser 4, Pasen Michaelson 13, Kyler Handy 13. FG: 27-58. FT: 13-19. 3-pointers: 6 (Drake 2, Miller 2, Michaelson 1, Handy 1). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 71, BUTTE COUNTY 43: At Arco, West Jefferson got its first win of the season in commanding fashion over Butte County.
The Panthers led 28-23 at halftime before scoring 43 points in the second half.
“They shot pretty well and executed but had a great fourth quarter,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said. “They cashed in pretty well on the free throw line.”
Branson Morton had 15 points and Landen Larsen added 13 for West Jefferson (1-9), which plays Tuesday at American Falls.
Bridger Hansen had 18 points and Brady McAffee had eight for Butte County (3-9), which plays Friday at Challis.
WEST JEFFERSON 71, BUTTE COUNTY 43
West Jefferson 20 8 17 26 — 71
Butte County 12 11 10 10 —43
WEST JEFFERSON (71) — Dillon Jacobs 6, Dalton Robins 7, Landen Larsen 13, Trystan Sauer 5, Straton Morton 9, Duggan Grimes 2, Max Ricks 9, Jaden Burtenshaw 5, Branson Morton 15. FG: 23-45. FT: 23-32. 3-pointers: 2-7 (Larsen 1, Robins 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Braeden Larsen.
BUTTE COUNTY (43) — Sage Cummins 3, Tyler Wanstrom 2, Ty Twitchell 4, Ruger Stamos 2, Brady McAffee 8, Bridger Hansen 18, Keyan Cummins 6. FG: 15-42. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Hansen). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Hansen, K. Cummins, McAffee.
Wrestling
THREE LOCALS CLAIM ROLLIE LANE TITLES: At Nampa, a trio of District 6 wrestlers ended the Rollie Lane Invitational with individual titles.
Thunder Ridge’s Kaden Ramos pinned Bishop Kelly’s Christopher Martino in 1:20 to win the 98 pound title. In 106 pounds, Shelley’s Kolton Stacey won the title by a 5-3 decision over Arvada West (Colo.) wrestler Mitchell Romero.
And in the girls 126-132 pound division, Idaho Falls’s Brigid Shannon won the title upon pinning Walla Walla (Wash.)’s Annelise Whitaker in 5:30. Rollie Lane added a girls division to the tournament for the first time this year, with titles and medals up for grabs in six weight classes.
Shannon’s I.F. teammate Kayson Kenney placed fourth in 120. Five District 6 wrestlers claimed sixth place: Blackfoot’s Landon Abercrombie in 106, Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda in 126, Blackfoot’s Tommy Gallamore in 132, Bonneville’s Braxton Sorenson in 138 and Blackfoot’s Nick Chappell in 170.
Crook County (Ore.) won the tournament with 212 points while Columbia led Idaho teams with second place (196). Bonneville led local teams with 12th place (107.5).
LOCAL MEDALISTS GALORE AT BUHL INVITATIONAL: Seven local wrestlers claimed individual titles and several others placed at the 45th annual Buhl Invitational.
Teton’s Sam Rasmussen won the 98-pound title by a 15-1 major decision over Declo’s Dax Blackmon, Snake River’s Sway Cook won 138 by a 4-2 decision over Spring Creek’s Q Boyd and Challis’s Kade Bruno won 132 by a 2-0 decision over Spring Creek’s Riley Fuchs. Four wrestlers also remained undefeated on the season upon claiming titles: Snake River’s Destin Summers in 126 by a 13-8 decision over Spring Creek’s Josh Tripp, North Fremont’s Riggen Cordingley in 152 by a 5-2 decision over Declo’s Derek Matthews, South Fremont’s Sawyer Hobbs in 182 by pinning Elko’s Carl Hansen in 0:58 and Sugar-Salem's Kenneth Copley in 285 by a 5-1 decision over Century’s Mauricio Gonzalez.
Three locals took second in their weight classes: Sugar-Salem's Jon Marin in 106, Ririe's Stetson Machen in 113 and Sugar-Salem's Browning Bennion in 195. Eight wrestlers placed third: Ririe’s Connor Parkinson (98), Snake River’s Gus Carter (106), Sugar-Salem’s Caleb Norman (132), South Fremont’s Cesar Tavarez (145), Snake River’s Rogelio Caldera (152), Challis’s Cooper Erickson (170), Ririe’s Gabe Sommers (195) and Snake River’s Ty Belnap (285). Eight wrestlers placed fourth: Snake River’s Emilio Caldera (120), Salmon’s Kahl Williams (126), Snake River’s Kyle Richardson (132), Teton’s James Fullmer (145), Challis’s Bruin Bradshaw (160), South Fremont’s Tristan Olson (170), Ririe’s Chris Gunderson (182) and South Fremont’s Jordan Dodge (285).
Salmon’s Troy Bruce (113), Teton’s Hunter Hill (132), Sugar’s Daxtyn Zollinger (138), North Fremont’s Hayden Maupin (145) and Teton’s Joshua Bednar (170) all placed fifth while Snake River’s Brayden Anderson (113), Snake River’s Tate Benson (145), Ririe’s Tyson Thacker (152) and Ririe’s Garrett Jensen (160) placed sixth.
Spring Creek (Nev.) won the tournament with 287.5 points while Snake River (184) and Sugar third (125.5) were second and third, respectively. Other top 10 teams were Ririe (tied for sixth with 102 points), South Fremont (eighth with 99) and Teton (10th with 92).