At St. Anthony, the Sugar-Salem High School volleyball team beat South Fremont in an intense, back-and-forth, five-set match to win the 3A Mountain Rivers district championship.
The Diggers won 25-22, 28-26, 23-25, 30-28, 15-8.
“It was an incredible match to watch,” Sugar-Salem coach Cami Dodson said over the phone Tuesday. “It was two rivals that have plenty of fight and would not back down.”
Dodson added the “Cold War” is one of the “most intense rivalries” she’s ever coached. This is the second time in two meetings the rivals went to five sets. The two programs also met in last year’s 3A state championship match, with Sugar-Salem winning 3-0.
“We kept telling the girls, ‘you have to have heart’ and remind them of their season goals,” Dodson said.
Ashlyn McBride had 27 assists, 17 digs, one kill and one ace, Camber Dodson had 26 digs, 19 assists, one block and 19 kills, Macie Knapp had 12 digs, one block, 16 kills and one ace and Mardee Fillmore had seven blocks, eight digs and eight kills. Katie Miller had seven blocks, seven kills and nine digs, Ashlyn Larsen had 31 digs and two assists, Hannah Garner had 11 digs and Megan Pannell had 14 digs, three blocks and nine kills for Sugar-Salem (22-9), which begins the 3A state tournament on Oct. 26 in the Treasure Valley.
South Fremont plays Marsh Valley in a play-in game Thursday in Shelley. The winner of that goes on to play another state play-in match Saturday in Pocatello.
MADISON 3, HIGHLAND 0; MADISON 3, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Rexburg, the No. 1 seeded Bobcats began the 5A District 5-6 tournament with a pair of sweeps to reach Thursday’s championship match.
Madison defeated Highland 25-7, 25-13, 25-10 and Thunder Ridge 25-22, 25-22, 25-10.
Charity Wilson totaled 19 kills, 12 aces and three aces for the day while Chloe Miller had 13 digs and 62 assists and Lexi Garner had 19 kills. Versus Highland, Baylee Peterson had seven kills and five aces and versus Thunder Ridge, Sidney Parker had seven kills and four blocks for the Bobcats, who play at 6 p.m. Thursday for the district championship versus a to-be-determined opponent.
4A District 6 tournament
BONNEVILLE 3, SKYLINE 0; SHELLEY 3, BLACKFOOT 1; HILLCREST 3, SHELLEY 1: At Bonneville, the No. 1 seeded Bees advanced to today’s semifinals of the 4A District 6 tournament with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-16 win over Skyline.
Bonneville will play Hillcrest, which defeated Shelley 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 25-15 on Tuesday to also reach the semifinals, at 6 p.m. tonight.
“We were able to get everybody in for a few points,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “That was kinda fun for everyone. Two freshmen got to play.”
Makayla Sorensen had 17 kills and eight digs, Sade Williams had eight kills and seven digs and Alexis McMurtrey had 36 assists and five aces for the Bees (34-3).
Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said Reagan Mortensen powered the Knights with nine aces in the fourth set of the match versus Shelley.
“We’re to the point in the season where--I’m proud of my kids for this--we don’t look at that loss as a reason to hang our heads,” Wade said of the second set. “We look at it as a reason to get better.”
Cheyenne Ross had six aces and 17 digs and Camber Kenison added seven kills, four aces and 17 digs for the Knights.
In other matches, Skyline defeated Idaho Falls in four sets and Shelley beat Blackfoot in four sets. Idaho Falls plays Blackfoot and Skyline plays Shelley today in elimination matches, both of which begin at 4 p.m. at Bonneville.
2A District 6 tournament
FIRTH 3, NORTH FREMONT 0; FIRTH 3, WEST JEFFERSON 0: At Firth, the No. 1 seeded Cougars went 2-0 to begin the 2A District 6 tournament.
Firth swept North Fremont 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 and then defeated West Jefferson 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 to advance to Thursday’s championship game.
“The girls came out and were ready to play,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “We went over every scenario. We played awesome defense and our hitters were really hitting hard.”
Kaydee Park had 61 assists and 20 digs for the day while Kiley Mecham had 19 kills and one block, Hailey Gee had 22 kills and 19 digs and Abby Schiess had 16 kills and six blocks for Firth (23-6), which plays in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Ririe-West Jefferson scheduled at 3 p.m. Salmon and North Fremont were eliminated Tuesday.