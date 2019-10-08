At Sugar City, five different players scored for the Sugar-Salem High School boys soccer team in a 5-0 conference win over South Fremont in the regular season finale for both teams.
Nathan Dayley (Jordan Dayley assist), Austin Hawkes (Jordan Dayley assist), Jordan Dayley (unassisted), Devin Peterson (Ethan Tuttle assist) and Rhoton (Jordan Dayley assist) scored for the Diggers.
"It was a nice win to finish out the regular season," Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said. "We have a great bunch of young men who really enjoy playing together."
The teams meet again Monday in the 3A District 6 tournament as No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem (14-1-1) hosts No. 4 seeded South Fremont.
HIGHLAND 3, RIGBY 2: At Pocatello, Highland defeated Rigby in the regular season finale for both teams.
Highland's win created a tie for third in the 5A District 5-6 standings, prompting a tiebreaker coin toss to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the district tournament. Rigby (8-5-0) won the coin toss to take the No. 3 seed and will play Saturday at No. 2 Madison to start the tournament while No. 4 Highland will play Saturday at No. 1 Thunder Ridge.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 6, HILLCREST 0: At Bonneville, Ali Ellsworth scored four goals for the Bees in a rivalry win over the Knights.
Ellsworth scored off a Madison Pugmire assist 42 seconds into the game, unassisted in the 11th minute, off an Isie Nelson assist in the 23rd minute and off a Kelsey Byington assist in the 29th minute. Grace Haroldsen (unassisted in the 18th minute) and Alissa Andrus (Pugmire corner kick in the 79th minute) also scored for Bonneville, which ends the regular season 10-6-0 overall, 7-3 versus 4A District 6 opponents and takes the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye into the 4A District 6 tournament in a tiebreaker over Idaho Falls. Hillcrest ends the regular season 5-9-1 overall, 4-6-0 versus 4A District 6 opponents and takes the No. 4 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament. The Knights will host No. 5 seeded Shelley on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 1: At Rigby, the Trojans fell to Highland to end the regular season. No further details were available by deadline.
Rigby takes the No. 4 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament and will play Saturday at No. 1 seeded Madison.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, Bonneville remained undefeated versus 4A District 6 opponents with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Broncos.
Maddi Pettingill had three blocks and Sadie Lott had 11 kills on 14 swings, 10 digs and two aces for the Bees (23-4, 7-0 4A District 6), who host District 93 rival Hillcrest on Thursday.
"She’s really tough to stop because she’s so fast," Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said of Lott. "She served like 22 balls (tonight)."
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Pocatello, the Titans defeated Highland 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 for a conference win.
Avery Turnage had 12 kills, Jaycee Weathermon had 10 kills and two blocks, Paige Clark had six kills, five blocks and three digs, Kendel Hone had five aces, three kills and 11 assists and Brooklyn Rose had nine digs for Thunder Ridge, which hosts Rigby on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 3, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, the Tigers swept the Knights 25-4, 25-12, 25-20 for a conference win.
Sage Berrett had five blocks, Hannah Egbert had five aces and Katie Stohl had 16 assists for Idaho Falls (16-15, 4-3 4A District 6) in a match that ended much differently than it began.
"Hillcrest in the first set was a very different team in the third set, much more like the Hillcrest we know," Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said. "They were much scrappier."
Idaho Falls hosts Shelley tonight. Challiss Potter had one service ace and Camber Kenison had 11 kills and six digs for Hillcrest (3-17, 0-7 4A District 6), which plays Thursday at District 93 rival Bonneville.
FIRTH 3, SALMON 0: At Firth, the Cougars swept Salmon 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 for a conference win.
Jordyn Adams had three kills and seven digs, Kiley Mecham and Hailey Gee each had six kills and sophomore Brooklyn Adams, who Firth head coach Elda Park said had a great serving night, had four kills, two blocks and five aces for the Cougars, who host Ririe on Thursday for senior night.
RIRIE 3, WEST JEFFERSON 1; RIRIE 3, CHALLIS 0; WEST JEFFERSON 3, CHALLIS 0: At Ririe, the Bulldogs defeated West Jefferson 25-22, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20 for a conference win and Challis 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 in a tri-match.
West Jefferson defeated Challis 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 in the other match. Ririe plays Thursday at Firth, Challis plays Thursday at Taylor's Crossing and West Jefferson is off until an Oct. 17 match at North Fremont.
SKYLINE 3, SHELLEY 2: At Shelley, Taryn Chapman had 17 kills, five blocks and four aces as the Grizzlies held off the Russets 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13. Sophia Anderson added 16 kills, 10 digs and four blocks as Skyline improved to 14-9-1 and 6-1 in conference.
The Grizzlies host Blackfoot on Thursday. Shelley is at Idaho Falls on Thursday.