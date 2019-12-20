At Sugar City, the Sugar-Salem High School boys basketball team held on for a 39-38 win over Star Valley, Wyo., in a game that provided a first for Diggers head coach Shawn Freeman.
The Diggers held on for the win despite scoring no points in the first quarter. Star Valley missed a last second shot, giving Sugar-Salem the victory.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game where we’ve never scored in a quarter,” Freeman said. “That’s a new thing I can put on the bucket list.”
Crew Clark, Hadley Miller and Kyler Handy had eight points each for Sugar-Salem (5-1), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus Filer.
SUGAR-SALEM 39, STAR VALLEY 38
Star Valley 6 8 14 10—38
Sugar-Salem 0 11 18 10—39
STAR VALLEY—Chase Merrill 9, James Erikson 7, Hazen Erikson 11, RJ Cazaier 11.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 8, Tanner Harris 4, Braxton Ostermiller 5, Keayen Nead 6, Hadley Miller 8, Kyler Handy 8.
POST FALLS 62, RIGBY 59: At Rigby, Post Falls handed Rigby its first loss of the season in a battle of the Trojans.
Rigby coach Justin Jones said Post Falls, which made the trip from north Idaho to play Highland, Rigby and Madison in consecutive days, was 12-for-21 from 3-point range and four were by one player in the first quarter. Rigby cut the deficit to one late in the game and a 28-foot shot hit rim at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.
“It was a great opportunity for us to see a high talent team,” Jones said. “Heck of a ball game. We’ll use this as a learning tool.”
Britton Berrett had 18 points, Keegan Thompson had 12 and Tanoa Togiai added 10 points for the Trojans from Rigby (5-1), who are off until Jan. 3, when they play Green Canyon, Utah, to begin the Minico-Burley Tournament.
Post Falls 23 12 15 12—62
Rigby 15 17 10 17—59
POST FALLS—Gennett 20, McLean 5, Rutherford 3, Ballew 11, Lee 3, Horning 20.
RIGBY—Kade Dabell 3, Kaden Miller 5, Britton Berrett 18, Christian Fredericksen 2, Keegan Thompson 12, Brycen Uffens 9, Tanoa Togiai 10.
IDAHO FALLS 52, HILLCREST 34: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers ended 2019 with a win over Hillcrest to begin 4A District 6 play.
Jaxon Sorenson had 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists while Keynion Clark had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (4-1, 1-0), who are off until a Jan. 3 game at Bonneville.
“We’ve been playing pretty well,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. I don’t think we’re quite where we want to be, but we’re playing pretty well. I think we’re getting more consistent on the defensive end.”
Garrett Phippen had 10 points for Hillcrest (1-6, 0-3), which hosts Twin Falls one week from today.
IDAHO FALLS 52, HILLCREST 34
Hillcrest 12 4 3 15—34
Idaho Falls 12 16 13 11—52
HILLCREST—Garrett Phippen 10, Sam Kunz 6, Cooper Kesler 5, Dallin Weatherly 5, Demick Hatch 4, Isaiah Belnap 2, Traeson Finch 2.
IDAHO FALLS—Jaxon Sorenson 17, Keynion Clark 13, Dylan Seeley 9, Nate Rose 5, Christian Jensen 4, Ryan Farnsworth 2, Michael Orr 1, Carter Rindfleisch 1.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, SHELLEY 49: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans ended 2019 with a nonconference win.
Dutch Driggs and Jay Scoresby each were 3-for-4 from 3-point range for Thunder Ridge, which snapped a two-game skid with the win. Driggs had a game-high 21 points while Scoresby had 11 and Kayden Toldson added 10 points for the Titans (3-3), who play in the Energy Classic in Gillette, Wyo., starting Jan. 2.
Alex Lott and Trevor Austin had 10 points each for Shelley (0-6), which is off until a Jan. 3 game at Hillcrest.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, SHELLEY 49
Shelley 16 8 11 14—49
Thunder Ridge 19 16 9 17—61
SHELLEY—Tomy Bradshaw 6, Braxton Miskin 7, Alex Lott 10, Kegan Hollist 5, Trevor Austin 10, Jaxon Hess 4, Cannon Vance 7.
THUNDER RIDGE—Tao Johnson 5, Tyler Godfrey 4, Zach Marlowe 9, Dutch Driggs 21, Jay Scoresby 11, Kayden Toldson 10, Briggs 1.
SOUTH FREMONT 70, AMERICAN FALLS 40: At American Falls, the Cougars ended 2019 with a nonconference road win.
South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said Bridger Erickson sparked South Fremont in his first start of the season and ended the night with 14 points while Tag Bair added 15.
South Fremont (6-2) is off until a Jan. 7 home game versus Ririe.
SOUTH FREMONT 70, AMERICAN FALLS 40
South Fremont 14 23 19 14—70
American Falls 13 10 9 8—40
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 8, Bridger Erickson 14, Carsen Draper 5, Kaimen Peebles 8, Bridger Poulsen 9, Jace Neville 11, Tag Bair 15.
AMERICAN FALLS—Martinez 9, DeBrujin 11, Wilson 2, Bolgen 6, Hennish 7, Ralphs 5.
CHALLIS 48, WATERSPRINGS 40: At Watersprings, Challis got its first win of the season.
Vikings coach Brad Lambson said the game was competitive and the Warriors capitalized on turnovers late in the game. He gave much credit to Watersprings, who have only five players.
“They’ve got kids who play with a lot of heart,” Lambson said.
Eugene Siggers had 11 points for Challis (1-5), which plays Watersprings at home on Jan. 4.
Robert Canfield had a game-high 19 points and Daniel Canfield added 13 points for Watersprings (3-4), which hosts North Gem one week from today.
CHALLIS 48, WATERSPRINGS 40
Challis 8 11 18 11--48
Watersprings 3 7 13 17—40
CHALLIS—Owen Peterson 2, Austin Ohllar 4, Lane Strand 6, Taylor Parkinson 9, Carson Ammar 9, Eugene Siggers 11, Isaac Schwenke 7.
WATERSPRINGS—Daniel Canfield 13, Robert Canfield 19, Kaden Aldinger 2, Gabe Smith 6.
MACKAY 60, LEADORE 28: At Mackay, the Miners ended 2019 with a conference win over Leadore.
Eight players scored for Mackay, who began making numerous substations in the second quarter, head coach Kelvin Krosch said.
Jacoda Whitworth had 15 points while Nolan Moorman added 11 for Mackay (6-2, 2-0), which is off until a Jan. 4 home game versus Garden Valley.
MACKAY 60, LEADORE 28
Leadore 6 7 8 7—28
Mackay 22 14 15 9—60
LEADORE—Tomchak 11, Foster 13, Baler 4.
MACKAY—Kyle Peterson 3, Nolan Moorman 11, Devean Lynch 9, Sereck Peterson 9, Jacoda Whitworth 15, Chase Green 9, Lincoln Smith 1, Lewis Smith 3.
MADISON 63, BLACKFOOT 34: At Rexburg, Taden King scored 15 points as the Bobcats rolled past Blackfoot. The Broncos (2-3) scored just nine points in the second half as Madison turned up the defense.
The Bobcats (4-3) host Post Falls today. Blackfoot hosts Star Valley, Wyoming today.
MADISON 63, BLACKFOOT 34
Blackfoot 16 9 2 7 — 34
Madison 23 12 12 16 — 63
BLACKFOOT — Robinson 10, Shelley 3, Wright 4, Grimmett 3, Young 5, Wistisen 2, Layton 7.
MADISON — Carson Downey 8, Tyson Lerwill 1, Easton Cordero 5, Dawson Wills 6, Kaleb Rasmussen 4, Mark Williams 10, Braxton Pierce 9, Taden King 15, Joey Williams 5.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 73, LEADORE 40: At Mackay, the Miners ended 2019 with another conference win with jaw-dropping stats.
A day after making the game-winning shot versus Sho-Ban to finish with 17 points and 15 rebounds, Riley Moore had 24 points for Mackay. Teammate Chloe Fullmer also had 24 points and added 22 rebounds.
“This girl is awesome,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “We’re really proud of her hustle.”
Trinity Seefried added 13 points for the Miners (9-2, 4-0), who are off until a Jan. 8 game at Oakley.
Paige Ramsey had 15 points to lead Leadore.
MACKAY 73, LEADORE 40
Leadore 10 7 12 11—40
Mackay 17 21 23 12—73
LEADORE—M. Mackay 12, Paige Ramsey 15, Jentry Bruce 4, S. Bird 7.
MACKAY—Riley Moore 24, Alana Christensen 2, Chloe Fullmer 24, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Trinity Seefried 13, Brenna McAffee 2, Ali Drussel 2, Megan Moore 4.
WEST JEFFERSON 61, RIRIE 58 (OT): At Ririe, West Jefferson edged Ririe in overtime for a conference win.
Sara Boone had 19 points for Ririe and Saige Moss had 19 points for West Jefferson in the game, which went to overtime when Ririe’s Paige Martinez hit two free throws to tie it. Overtime also had a wild ending as Ririe had an uncontested layup that fell short.
“It was an entertaining game I would imagine for fans to watch,” Ririe coach Jake Landon said. “West J, they played tough. They handled us on the boards, especially in the first half.”
Jordyn Torgerson had 12 points and Lacey Dalling added 10 for West Jefferson (5-4, 1-1), which plays American Falls on Friday at Aberdeen. Skylee Coles added 12 points for Ririe (5-3, 1-1), which plays in the Star Valley (Wyo.) Tournament starting Friday.
WEST JEFFERSON 61, RIRIE 58 (OT)
West Jefferson 16 10 10 13 12—61
Ririe 13 9 8 19 9—58
WEST JEFFERSON—Shaylee Anhder 7, Mallory Barzee 5, C. Johnson 3, Saige Moss 19, Lacey Dalling 10, Eliza Anhder 3, T. Pancheri 2, Jordyn Torgerson 12.
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 6, Skylee Coles 12, Paige Martinez 2, Sara Boone 19, Jordan Scott 2, Dallas Sutton 9, Alyssa Foster 2, Halley Guthrie 6.
FIRTH 45, SALMON 19: At Salmon, Firth extended its win streak to five with a conference win over Salmon.
The Cougars took a 27-6 lead at halftime thanks to an 18-point second quarter.
“We were able to create some intensity, create some turnovers and get some transition baskets,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said.
Kiley Mecham had 12 points and Hailey Barker added 11 for Firth (8-3, 2-0), which is off until a Jan. 2 game at West Side.
Mackay Williams had 10 points for Salmon (2-7, 0-1), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus Darby, Mont.
FIRTH 45, SALMON 19
Salmon 5 1 7 6—19
Firth 9 18 14 4—45
SALMON—Hailey Pilkerton 4, Ellie Tarkalson 2, Mackay Williams 10, Leah Cannon 2, Trishell Styget 1.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 4, Brooklyn Clayson 9, Hailey Gee 6, Kiley Mecham 12, Megan Jolley 3, Hailey Barker 11.
CHALLIS 45, WATERSPRINGS 29: At Watersprings, Joanna Hayes scored 14 points but it wasn't enough as Challis took an early lead and held off the Warriors.
Watersprings (2-4) hosts North Gem on Dec. 28. Challis (2-7) hosts Watersprings on Jan. 4.
CHALLIS 45, WATERSPRINGS 29
Challis 12 6 13 14 — 45
Watersprings 3 13 4 9 — 29
CHALLIS — Olivia Farr 12, Zoe D'Orazio 3, Halle Oerke 6, Austyn Erickson 11, Rembelski 4, Carley Strand 1, Tessa Gregory 6, Tayia Baldwin 2.
WATERSPRING — Riley Winkelmann 2, Jessica Merkle 1, Joanna Hayes 14, Angie Gomez 6, Rylee Mathison 6.
Other scores
Boys
Bonneville 81, Skyline 76 (2 OT)