At Kimberly, the Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team got points from 11 players and moved to 5-0 with a dominating 55-18 win over Kimberly.
This is the second time this season Sugar-Salem has held an opponent to fewer than 20 points.
“That definitely has been our strength this year is the defensive end,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said.
Mardee Fillmore had 17 points for Sugar-Salem, which hosts Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 55, KIMBERLY 18
Sugar-Salem 19 9 15 12—55
Kimberly 3 7 4 4—18
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 2, Hailey Harris 6, Meg Fillmore 4, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 2, Kalli Bingham 2, Natayla Nead 3, Megan Pannell 6, Mardee Fillmore 17, Macey Fillmore 9, Sunny Bennion 2.
KIMBERLY—A. Walker 2, M. Walker 6, Russell 6, Jensen 2, Wright 2.
FIRTH 47, FRUITLAND 38: At Firth, the Cougars ended the weekend with a nonconference win.
Firth coach Sharla Cook said Hailey Barker, who had a game-high 18 points, scored 12 points in the second half.
Kiley Mecham added 10 points for Firth (4-3), which plays Tuesday at South Fremont.
FIRTH 47, FRUITLAND 38
Fruitland 5 9 11 13—38
Firth 9 5 14 19—47
FRUITLAND—Madison Fritz 6, Abby Smith 6, Abby Robidoux 10, Hailey Hershey 2, Betsy Barlow 2, Payton Fritz 7, Gracie Huss 5.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 3, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Jocelyn Jensen 4, Hailey Gee 6, Kiley Mecham 10, Megan Jolley 4, Hailey Barker 18.
RIRIE 51, MALAD 22: At Malad, Ririe moved to 3-1 with a big nonconference road win.
The Bulldogs outscored the Dragons 31-9 in the first half, holding them to one point in the first quarter.
“We played good defense in the first half and kinda jumped on them early, which was what we had hoped for,” Ririe coach Jake Landon said.
Dallas Sutton and Alyssa Foster had 13 points each while Sara Boone added 12 for Ririe (3-1), which plays Thursday at Soda Springs.
RIRIE 51, MALAD 22
Ririe 16 15 18 2—51
Malad 1 8 6 7—22
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 2, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 12, Jordan Scott 2, Dallas Sutton 13, Alyssa Foster 13, Halley Guthrie 5.
MALAD—R. Jacobsen 2, L. Johnson 3, J. Peterson 12, H. Haycook 3, S. Hudnell 2.
COLE VALLEY 61, SOUTH FREMONT 33: At St. Anthony, the Cougars dropped a nonconference game as Cole Valley pushed its win streak to five.
The Chargers, who have multiple 6-foot players, held the Cougars to single digit scoring in each of the last three quarters.
“We really struggled to match up,” South Fremont coach Ryan Campbell said. “We tried to pack it in early and they hit some outside shots.”
Rylie Neville had 14 points to lead South Fremont (2-4), which hosts Firth on Tuesday.
COLE VALLEY 61, SOUTH FREMONT 33
Cole Valley 20 14 14 13—61
South Fremont 12 6 8 7—33
COLE VALLEY—K. Reynolds 2, J. Caven 3, A. McClure 3, E. Fraas 15, S. Khoury 4, D. Kingery 5, A. Veeck 11, M. Cooke 13, E. Scudder 5.
SOUTH FREMONT—Maddie Baler 1, Tyleigh Hill 2, Kinley Geisler 3, Karlee Thueson 6, JC Pope 7, Rylie Neville 14.
SHO-BAN 67, LEADORE 59: At Fort Hall, Sho-Ban handed Leadore its first loss of the season.
After trailing 30-28 at halftime and 49-47 after three, Sho-Ban pushed past Leadore in the fourth quarter.
Paige Ramsey had 20 points, Courtney Lovell had 13 and Sadie Bird added 12 for Leadore (3-1, 3-1), which hosts Watersprings on Tuesday.
SHO-BAN 67, LEADORE 59
Leadore 6 22 19 12—59
S-B 12 18 19 18—67
LEADORE—Mackenzie Mackay 6, Paige Ramsey 20, Ady Matsen 2, Courtney Lovell 13, Jentry Bruce 6, Sadie Bird 12.
SHO-BAN—N. Appenay 1, C. Montoya 16, E. Casada 4, H. Jackson 20, T. Smith-Buckskin 20, R. Evening 6.
RIGBY 53, IDAHO FALLS 46: At Idaho Falls, Tylie Jones scored 19 points and Ruby Murchoch add 12 as the Trojans held off the Tigers.
Idaho Falls (0-6) hosts Pocatello on Wednesday. Rigby (4-2) hosts Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
RIGBY 53, IDAHO FALLS 46
Rigby 8 13 17 15 — 53
Idaho Falls 9 9 15 13 — 46
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 12, Tylie Jones 19, Halle Boone 6, Williams 9, Brooke Donnelly 7.
IDAHO FALLS — Morgan Tucker 5, Kennedy Robertson 6, Wood 12, Abbey Corgatelli 4, Macy Cordon 1, Caroline Keller 6, Aubrey Duffin 2, Megan Hurst 10.
Boys basketballBORAH 51, HILLCREST 46: At Boise, the Knights hung with defending 5A state champion Borah throughout a nonconference game before falling by five points.
Hillcrest led Borah, which got 34 points from Austin Bolt the night before in a win over Madison, 12-4 early in the game.
“Borah pulled all their starters because they just weren’t playing very well,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “Our kids weren’t backing down to anybody. It was just a ball game all the way through.”
Tre Kofe had 10 points to lead the Knights (0-3), who return to east Idaho to play Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
BORAH 51, HILLCREST 46
Hillcrest 14 12 10 10—46
Borah 15 15 10 11—51
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 9, Tre Kofe 10, Jase Austin 9, Garrett Phippen 8, Isaiah Belnap 2, Dallin Weatherly 4, Demik Hatch 2, Given Chatelain 2.
BORAH—M. Naurig 9, C. Pruitt 2, I. Duberry 15, R. Burgeson 6, J. Sanford 3, Q. Ellis 2, A. Bolt 12, T. Nett 2.
SOUTH FREMONT 57, COLE VALLEY 39: At Boise, South Fremont ended its trip to District 3 with a nonconference win.
The Cougars built a 25-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
“I was worried we’d be tired from the night before, but our guys dug deep,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “We rotated a lot of guys.”
Kamen Peebles had 15 points and Jace Neville added 10 for South Fremont (2-1), which hosts Salmon on Friday.
SOUTH FREMONT 57, COLE VALLEY 39
South Fremont 10 16 20 11—57
Cole Valley 9 6 6 18—39
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 5, Bridger Erickson 5, Kamen Peebles 13, Bridger Poulsen 5, Ryker Hurt 4, Jace Neville 10, Tag Bair 15.
COLE VALLEY—Wydmeier 4, Gill 5, Kuchiani 5, Steele 6, Harmond 4, baker 4, Smith 11.
MALAD 67, RIRIE 34: At Malad, Ririe fell to a hot outside shooting Malad team in a nonconference game.
The Dragons surged to a 40-19 halftime lead.
“It seems like when one went in for them, the basket got five times larger and everyone started hitting outside shots,” Ririe coach Jordan Hamilton said.
Ryker Player had 15 points for Ririe (0-2), which hosts West Side on Wednesday.
MALAD 67, RIRIE 34
Ririe 11 8 9 6—34
Malad 17 23 10 17—67
RIRIE—Tory Criddle 1, Ryley Holland 2, T Sutton 6k, Ryker Player 15, Landon Johnson 3, Harmon Brown 5, Keagan Park 2.
MALAD—Trevor 16, Bridger 2, Traven 5, Davis 8, Grayson 13, Jason 4, Tom 15, Riley 4.
CAREY 84, MACKAY 80, 3OT: At Carey, the Miners rallied after a slow first half, but it wasn’t enough at the Carey Holiday Tournament.
Kolton Holt led three players in double figures with 18 points for Mackay (2-1).
The Miners play at Challis on Tuesday.
CAREY 84, MACKAY 80, 3OT
Mackay 8 7 21 23 21 — 80
Carey 12 17 6 24 25 — 84
MACKAY — Kyle Peteson 3, Oscar Mercado 2, Nolan Moorman 12, Devean Lynch 6, Sereck Peterson 10, Jacoda Whitworth 12, Chase Green 17, Kolton Holt 18.
CAREY — Dallin Park 25, Carson Simpson 9, Hunter Smith 15, Austin Sparrow 2, Brigham Park 35, Cutler 2.
Other scores
Boys
Valley 46, Challis 24
Fruitland 59, Firth 40
Salmon 63, American Falls 48
Girls
Valley 48, Challis 18
WrestlingSEVEN LOCALS GO UNDEFEATED AT BUCK’S BAGS DUALS: At Boise, seven District 6 athletes completed the weekend undefeated at the annual Buck’s Bags Duals at Capital High School.
Thunder Ridge’s Kaden Ramos went 7-0 at 120, Idaho Falls’s Kayson Kenney went 6-0 at 132, Hillcrest’s Lorenzo Luiz went 5-0 at 145, Thunder Ridge’s Gage Holt went 6-0 at 152, Thunder Ridge’s Max Leavitt went 3-0 at 170 and Bonneville’s Matthew Boone went 7-0 at 195 and Thunder Ridge’s Owen Ward went 3-0 at 285.
Ten other wrestlers ended the weekend with one loss. Madison’s Tyke Burrell went 5-1 at 113, Madison’s Noah Ingram went 5-1 at 126, Madison’s Jarom Ricks went 5-1 at 132, Thunder Ridge’s Gabe Reeves went 6-1 at 145, Madison’s Jaden Smith went 5-1 at 145, Thunder Ridge’s Tristan Stanton went 6-1 at 160, Thunder Ridge’s Ethan Taylor went 3-1 at 170, Idaho Falls’s Grayson Thomas went 5-1 at 220 and Idaho Falls’s Landon Gneiging went 5-1 at 285. Idaho Falls’ Jovon Howe went 6-1 on the weekend, going 5-0 at 182 and losing one match at 195.
Bonneville was fourth in the Gold A bracket, beating Borah and Skyview and losing to Mountain View, Kuna and Jerome. Thunder Ridge won the Silver A bracket, beating Rocky Mountain, Battle Mountain, Emmett and Fruitland. Madison placed second in the Silver B bracket, losing to Eagle and beating Vallivue, Twin Falls and Moscow. Idaho Falls placed third in the Silver D bracket, beating New Plymouth, Mountain Home and Boise and losing to Weiser.
THREE LOCALS GO UNDEFEATED AT DAHLE DUALS: At American Falls, at trio of local wrestlers ended the Dahlke Duals Invitational with undefeated records.
Snake River’s Gus Carter went 9-0 at 113, Snake River’s Kyle Richardson went 9-0 at 145 and Salmon’s Jacob Seibert went 9-0 at 170.
Six others ended the duals with one loss. Snake River’s Brayden Anderson went 8-1 at 120, Salmon’s Dakota McIntosh went 8-1 at 126, Snake River’s Emilio Caldera went 8-1 at 132, Snake River’s Tate Benson went 8-1 at 152, Salmon’s Colter Bennett went 8-1 at 182 and Firth’s Brandon Richards went 8-1 at 195.
Cross-countryAt Walnut, Calif., the 2019 cross-country season ended for several District 6 runners at the Foot Locker West Regional Championships at the famous Mt. Sac course.
Idaho Falls junior Zac Bright was the top local finisher in the championship boys race, finishing 131st in 16:07.8. Teammate Joseph Ereaux was 149th in 16:14.
Eight other high school races took place Saturday, all of which were 4.5k instead of 5k. Top local finishers in those races were: North Fremont’s Asher Johnston (66th in 14:53.4 in the junior boys race), Blackfoot’s Nate Blackwelder (40th in 14:33.8 in the senior boys race), Sugar-Salem’s Taya Brewer (45th in 17:44.3 in the senior girls race), West Jefferson’s Elizabeth Spencer (57th in 18:01 in the junior girls race), Thunder Ridge’s Seth Bingham (14th in 14:17.1 in the sophomore boys race), Thunder Ridge’s Jessica Moss (13th in 16:32.3 in the sophomore girls race), Idaho Falls’s Elanor Eddington (30th in 17:37.8 in the freshman girls race) and Blackfoot’s Payden Parmenter (61st in 16:03.2 in the freshman boys race).