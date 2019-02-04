At Sugar City, the Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team ran past Teton 62-38 to win its third consecutive 3A District 6 title Monday and remain unbeaten versus conference opponents this season.
The win gives the No. 1 seeded Diggers their tenth district title in 12 seasons and sends the defending state champions to next week’s 3A state tournament. No. 3 seeded Teton will play Thursday versus District 5 runner-up Marsh Valley in a regional play-in game.
Sugar-Salem poured in 29 points in the second quarter, finished the night with 45 made field goals and points from 11 players.
“This has been the highest scoring team I’ve ever coached,” Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said. “We’ve averaging over 60 points a game. In the first quarter, we were so nervous we couldn’t buy a basket. That second quarter, our defense kinda led to our offense.”
Cambrie Streit had 17 points while Janie Nelson had six to lead Teton (10-12).
Macie Knapp had 17 points while Mardee Fillmore added nine for Sugar-Salem (21-2).
SUGAR-SALEM 62, TETON 38
Teton 9 9 12 8--38
Sugar-Salem 13 29 14 6--62
TETON (38)--Sayler Kunz 1, Aspen Lasson 3, Janie Nelson 6, Halle Lasson 2, Kinley Bayler 4, Waklee Kunz 4, Brooke Kaufman 1, Cambrie Streit 17. FG: 13. FT: 7-19. 3-pointers: 5 (A. Lasson 1, Nelson 2, Bayler 1, Streit 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (62)--Michelle Luke 3, Macie Knapp 17, Madi Fillmore 4, Megan Panell 8, Mardee Fillmore 9, Lindsey Larson 7, Macey Fillmore 2, Sydney Bradshaw 2, Hailey Harris 4, Sunny Bennion 4, Lizzy Baldwin 2. FG: 45. FT: 9-22. 3-pointers: 3 (Knapp 2, Mad. Fillmore 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Bradshaw
2A District 6 tournament
WEST JEFFERSON 40, FIRTH 27: At St. Anthony, No. 3 seeded West Jefferson defeated No. 2 seeded Firth in a winner-to-state elimination game to reach tonight’s 2A District 6 title game versus No. 1 seeded Ririe.
Panthers head coach Jalena Dixon said full court pressure was to credit for West Jefferson’s first win over Firth in three meetings, adding that Firth’s Abby Schiess and Hailey Gee were held to two points each in the first quarter.
The win sends West Jefferson to its third 2A state tournament in four seasons.
“I’m so proud of the girls for staying positive,” Dixon said. “They’ve just rallied. It’s taken very girl to get us here.”
Schiess had 10 points for Firth, which ends the season 14-9. Firth head coach Sharla Cook said Schiess surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday’s semifinal game versus Ririe.
Jordi Holdaway had 17 points while Makiah Rogers added 13 for West Jefferson (17-8).
WEST JEFFERSON 40, FIRTH 27
Firth 2 10 10 5--27
West Jefferson 8 9 8 15--40
FIRTH (27)--Cassi Robbins 4, Hailey Gee 2, Hailey Barker 3, Abby Schiess 10, Jaylyn McKinnon 4, Kylee Barker 4. FG: 7. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 2 (H. Barker 1, K. Barker 1).; Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (40)--Shaylee Anhder 4, Jordi Holdaway 17, Makiah Rogers 13, Saige Moss 4, Taneal Wright 2. FG: 13. FT: 10-19. 3-pointers: 4 (Rogers). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
4A District 6 tournament
BLACKFOOT 83, IDAHO FALLS 39: At Skyline, No. 2 seeded Blackfoot got points from nine players in an elimination game win over No. 5 seeded Idaho Falls.
Tenleigh Smith (20 points), Olivia Arave (18 points) and Allie Cannon (15 points) all had double-digit scoring outputs for the Broncos, who made 30 field goals. Smith, Arave and Cannon also combined to go 8-10 from 3 for Blackfoot (18-4), which plays No. 1 seeded Bonneville tonight at Hillcrest in another elimination game.
Kennedy Burton had 11 points and Olivia Hillam added eight for Idaho Falls, which ends the season 3-20.
BLACKFOOT 83, IDAHO FALLS 39
Idaho Falls 4 8 13 14--39
Blackfoot 22 32 16 13--83
IDAHO FALLS (39)--Kennedy Burton 11, Olivia Hillam 8, Morgan Tucker 5, Madalyn Burton 4, Kennady Goddard 3, Emma Williams 3, Kaitlin Moss 3, Cassidy Sanders 2. FG: 13-54. FT: 11-19. 3-pointers: 2-13 (Williams 1-5, Burton 1-6). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (83)--Tenleigh Smith 20, Olivia Arave 18, Allie Cannon 15, Cassidy Cooper 7, Gracie Andersen 6, Izzy Arave 6, Hadley Humpherys 6, Kristen Thomas 3, Rylee Neff 2. FG: 30-54. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 11-16 (O. Arave 4-6, Cannon 3-3, I. Arave 2-5, Smith 1-1, Cooper 1-1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.