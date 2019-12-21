At Jerome, the Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team concluded a 3-0 weekend by winning the Jerome Tournament title.
After defeating Gooding — the only other 3A team in the tournament — 67-17 on Friday, the Diggers beat 4A Mountain Home 55-39 and 4A host team Jerome 62-37 on Saturday.
Other teams in the tournament were 5A Madison and 4A teams Burley, Vallivue and Emmett.
“As a coach, I absolutely love going to these tournaments,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “It gives us the chance to play these 4A and 5A teams we don’t get to see. I really couldn’t be prouder of these girls. We have so much depth that playing three games in less than 24 hours didn’t seem to affect us at all.”
Hailey Harris, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds versus Jerome, was named tournament MVP. Dayley added that Mardee Fillmore had double-digit scoring totals in all three games and Michelle Luke is averaging more than six assists and five steals per game. Sugar-Salem (10-1) is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus Filer.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, JEROME 37
Sugar-Salem 23 13 17 9—62
Jerome 14 9 1 13—37
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 2, Hailey Harris 15, Meg Fillmore 6, Michelle Luke 2, Kali Bingham 6, Natalyah Nead 9, Megan Pannell 3, Mardee Fillmore 15, Macey Fillmore 5.
JEROME—Hurtado 3, White 7, Dedmond 8, Nance 1, Cook 2, Bell 7, Schvaneveldt 9.
THUNDER RIDGE 55, HIGHLAND 32: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans ended 2019 with a conference win.
Thunder Ridge held Highland scoreless in the second quarter, which Titans coach Jeremy Spencer attributed to his team digging deep and playing tough.
Aspen Caldwell had 18 points and Lauren Davenport added 10 for Thunder Ridge (10-2), which plays in the Energy Classic from Jan. 2-4 in Gillette, Wyo.
THUNDER RIDGE 55, HIGHLAND 32
Highland 12 0 6 14—32
Thunder Ridge 18 9 15 13—55
HIGHLAND—Neilson 6, Vaughan 2, Tracy 2, Calley 12, Maughan 6, Thayne 2, Farmer 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—McKenzie Detonancour 4, Aspen Caldwell 18, Paige Clark 2, Halle Kunz 6, Maylie Arfmann 2, Lauren Davenport 10, Kate Boyle 4, Avery Turnage 6, Kennedy Stenquist 3.
Boys basketball
MADISON 50, POST FALLS 34: At Rexburg, Madison defeated Post Falls in a battle of 5A powerhouses.
The game concluded three games in three days in eastern Idaho for Post Falls, an idea that Madison coach Travis Schwab said he and Post Falls coach Mike McLean discussed in the spring. Schwab said it was a good opportunity, and the Bobcats locked down defensively from the second quarter onward.
“Coach McLean does a phenomenal job,” Schwab said. “They’re a heck of a team. It was fun.”
Taden King had 17 points and Dawson Wills added 10 for Madison (5-3), which hosts Bonneville on Saturday.
MADISON 50, POST FALLS 34
Post Falls 12 2 4 16—34
Madison 10 7 14 19—50
POST FALLS—Jennett 10, McLean 9, Rutherford 4, Horning 11.
MADISON—Carson Downey 6, Tyson Lerwill 5, Dawson Wills 10, Mark Williams 6, Braxton Pierce 2, Taden King 17, Joey Williams 4.
MALAD 50, WEST JEFFERSON 48: At Terreton, Malad rallied late and won the game on a putback and subsequent free throw with three seconds left to play.
West Jefferson (3-3) is at Butte County on Jan. 3.
MALAD 50, WEST JEFFERSON 48
Malad 18 8 11 13 — 50
West Jefferson 13 14 15 10 — 48
MALAD — Howe 8, Wood 11, Larsen 4, Tripp 18, Simpson 9.
WEST JEFFERSON — Jael Garcia 12, Straton Morton 3, Braeden Larsen 5, Landen Larsen 11, Trystan Sauer 7, Kyson Gabrish 2, Branson Morton 3, Peyson Calaway 5.