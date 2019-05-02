At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem and Teton went the distance in Thursday’s 3A District 6 baseball tournament opener. The Diggers advanced with a dramatic rally in the 10th inning for a 7-6 win. Sugar-Salem trailed 6-4 heading into the bottom of the 10th after Teton took the lead in the top of the inning, but a two-run single by Kaden Malstrom with one out tied the game and the winning run eventually came home on an error.
Sugar-Salem (15-10) faces top-seeded South Fremont today. Teton (5-7-1) plays the loser on Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 7, TETON 6 (10 INNINGS)
Teton 010 200 100 2 — 6 5 6
S-Salem 000 211 000 3 — 7 8 3
TETON — Pitchers: Carson Reiley 7.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Satchel Heinen 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Reiley 3-4. 2B: Reiley. RBI: Reid Nelson 2, Dylan Hatch.
SUGAR-SALEM — Tanner Harris 6.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Caleb Norman 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Hayden Crapo 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4. 3B: Caleb Norman. RBI: Tanner Harris, Cole Mace, Kaden Malstrom 2, Grady Rasmussen.
THUNDER RIDGE 9, RIGBY 8: At Rigby, Dylan Forsgren lined a two-run triple to center to tie the game in the top of the seventh, and Ayson Webb followed with a sacrifice fly to score the eventual winning run as the Titans survived in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Starter Dylan Forsgren gave up two earned runs in six innings and Webb finished with three RBIs.
Thunder Ridge (4-19) will play at Madison today at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
THUNDER RIDGE 9, RIGBY 8
TRidge 600 000 3 — 9 7 7
Rigby 412 010 0 — 8 5 3
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Dylan Forsgren 6.0 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Cade Lowe 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Webb 2-4. 2B: Tanner Berdrow, Webb. RBI: Ayson Webb 3, Berdrow, Taylor Cannon 2, Forsgren 2, Lowe.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Mcgwire Jephson 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Trey Armstrong. 3B: Freddie Sheppard. RBI: Clark 2, Armstrong 2, Regan Hendricks, Connor Martin.
HIGHLAND 5, MADISON 4: At Pocatello, the Bobcats fell behind in the third and a rally came up short in a 5A District 5-6 semifinal. Down 5-0, Madison plated a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth, highlighted by RBI singles by Davis Berry and Mason Flanary, but it wasn’t enough against the top-seeded Rams.
Highland (18-6-1) waits to play today’s winner between Madison (8-16) and Thunder Ridge.
HIGHLAND 5, MADISON 4
Madison 000 013 0 — 4 6 5
Highland 005 000 x — 5 2 2
MADISON — Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 6.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: 3B: Brendon Ball, RBI: Mason Flanary 2, Davis Berry, Tyler Pena.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Seth Nate 7.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Braxton Wilhelm. RBI: Dylan Jester, Wilhelm.
Softball
BLACKFOOT 17, SKYLINE 6: At Blackfoot, the Broncos wrapped up regular season conference play 9-1 with a win over Skyline.
Chloe Cronquist went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Josie Anderson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Maggie Hepworth went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for Blackfoot (13-2), which takes the No. 1 seed and the right to host the 4A District 6 tournament which begins Tuesday.
Jaida Valenzuela went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Rylee Blanchard went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Analee Cortez went 2 for 3 for Skyline, which takes the No. 4 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament.
BLACKFOOT 17, SKYLINE 6
Skyline 130 20—6 10 6
Blackfoot 627 2x—17 14 6
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Ashlen Huntsman 4 IP, 14 H, 17 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: Jaida Valenzuela 2-4, Rylee Blanchard 3-3, Analee Cortez 2-3. 2B: Blanchard 2, Huntsman. HR: Valenzuela. RBI: Blanchard 2, Analise Cheret, Valenzuela 2. SB: Huntsman.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Maggie Hepworth 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Kymber Wieland 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ahna Yancey 2-4, Chloe Cronquist 3-4, Grace Callister 2-4, Josie Anderson 3-4, Hepworth 2-4. 2B: Cronquist, Hepworth. RBI: Anderson 3, Callister 2, Cronquist 2, Kyah Henderson, Hepworth 4, Yancey. SB: Callister, Henderson 2, Yolenia Navarrete
SHELLEY 16, HILLCREST 6 (5 INNINGS): At Shelley, the Russets built a 13-5 lead through two innings en route to a conference win over Hillcrest.
Kodie Dye went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs while Brooke Kidman went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Shelley (4-16, 3-6 4A District 6). Jaycee Burnside went 2 for 2 with a stolen base for Hillcrest.
The teams play again today at Hillcrest to determine the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds for the 4A District 6 tournament beginning Tuesday in Blackfoot.
SHELLEY 16, HILLCREST 6 (5 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 050 10—6 6 4
Shelley 850 3x—16 14 1
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Carina Johns 4 IP, 14 H, 16 R, 11 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Jaycee Burnside 2-2. SB: Burnside.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kodie Dye 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ashley Hathaway 3-3, Brooke Kidman 2-3, Dye 2-4, Lacy Hathaway 2-4, Kaitlyn Taylor 3-3. 2B: L. Hathaway 2, Kidman 2. HR: Dye. RBI: Kennedy Byington, Dye 2, A. Hathaway 3, Kidman 3, Taylor 3, A. Wattenbarger.
SUGAR-SALEM 17, TETON 7: At Sugar City, the No. 2 seeded Diggers defeated No. 3 Teton to begin the 3A District 6 tournament. No other details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem plays No. 1 seeded South Fremont today. The winner of that game advances to Monday’s district title game while the loser will play Teton on Saturday in an elimination game.
FIRTH 15, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0 (3 INNINGS); FIRTH 19, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0 (3 INNINGS): At Firth, the Cougars swept Challis-Mackay to end the regular season.
Maisie Adams went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a stolen base in game one, which had a 12-run second inning, while Kate Leslie went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases in game two for Firth, which takes the No. 2 seed into the 2A District 6 tournament and will play No. 3 North Fremont on Monday.
FIRTH 15, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0 (3 INNINGS)
Challis 000—0 1 8
Firth 3(12)x—15 9 2
CHALLIS—Pitchers: L. Molyneux 2 IP, 9 H, 15 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. SB: S. Taylor.
FIRTH—Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Maisie Adams 2-3, Mckenna Hogan 2-2. 2B: Kylee Barker, Kate Leslie. RBI: Adams 2, K. Barker 2, Hailey Barker 2, Cardenas 4, Hogan, Megan Jolley, Leslie, Hailie McNeely. SB: Adams, H. Barker, Cardenas, Hogan, McNeely, Maddi Tucker 2.
FIRTH 19, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0 (3 INNINGS)
Firth 919—19 5 0
Challis 000—0 1 6
FIRTH—Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB; Megan Jolley 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Leslie 2-3. RBI: Maisie Adams, Hailey Barker 4, C. White, Cardenas, Mckenna Hogan, Jolley, Leslie 2, Maddi Tucker. SB: Adams, K. Barker 2, H. Barker 2, C. White, Cardenas 4, Hogan, Jolley, Leslie 3, McNeely, Tucker.
CHALLIS—Pitchers: S. Taylor 3 IP, 5 H, 19 R, 10 ER, 3 K, 11 BB. Leading hitters: none.
Golf
4A Regionals
At Sage Lakes Golf Course
Boys
Teams: Idaho Falls 322, 2. Hillcrest 328, 3. Skyline 337, 4. Bonneville 347, 5. Shelley 374, 6. Blackfoot 389.
Medalist: Brandon Ball (Idaho Falls) 69
Individuals
IDAHO FALLS (322) — Brandon Ball 69, Jaedon Thompson 87, Nick Kempkers 81, Logan Shelley 85, Sterling Call 93, Will Taylor 86.
HILLCREST (328) — Davis Weatherston 76, Brady Garn 79, Jackson Brooks 87, Eric Patterson 86, Ty Elzinga 89, Matt Morrison 90.
SKYLINE (337) — Cade Marlow 80, Jacob Campbell 97, Easton Allen 82, Kade Sommers 87, Andrew Christensen 88, Karsen Jensen 101.
BONNEVILLE (347) — Ryker Beck 87, Cy Gummow 86, Karter Barfuss 84, Sean Woolf 94, Gage Nelson 90, Cole Jolley 94.
SHELLEY (374) — Kegan Hollist 90, Will Hardee 88, Zeke Archibald 102, Kyle Deroche 115, Preston Kohler 94, Cooper Mitchell 98.
BLACKFOOT (389) — Curtis Despain 79, Tate Kunz 105, Dylan Peterson 104, Scott Carter 101, Keefer Ogden 108, Collin Earley 111.
Girls
Teams: 1. Skyline 390, 2. Hillcrest 402, 3. Shelley 413, 4. Bonneville 455, 5. Idaho Falls 466.
Medalist: London Hall (Idaho Falls) 85.
Individuals
SKYLINE (390) — Zoe Davis 91, Shelby Lee 94, Taryn Chapman 113, Drew Chapman 104, Elizabeth Romo 101.
HILLCREST (402) — Hailey Potter 89, Challiss Potter 89, Becca Suiter 115, Zoe Hanson 109, Cara Giles 119, Lilly Duque 119.
SHELLEY (413) — Nicole Nelson 86, Daniela Quintero 108, Kyla Shaw 114, Tenlee Williams 105, Breanna Foster 125.
BONNEVILLE (455) — Emilee Frugoli 103, Dacee Marler 112, Ragen Marler 115, Taya Medellin 115, Kayci Barfuss 117, Sadie Hall 120, Jackie Baldwin 119.
IDAHO FALLS (466) — London Hall 85, Zoe Wilkinson 123, Mattie Moad 116, Presley Walker 142.
BLACKFOOT: Riley Lyon 121, Michala Eldredge 119. Kianna Wright 142.
Track
Ririe Nuclear Conference Invite
Thursday at Ririe
Boys
Team scores: 1. Salmon 110; 2. Firth 94.5; 3. Ririe 46.5; 4. West Jefferson 38; 5. North Fremont 28
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1. Caden Caywood (SAL) 12.09; 2. Lincoln Taylor (WJ) 12.13; 3. Zeb Johnson (FIR) 12.28
200: 1. Zeb Johnson (FIR) 24.84; 2. Caden Caywood (SAL) 25.00; 3. Lincoln Taylor (WJ) 25.02
400: 1. Griffin Mylan (SAL) 55.18; 2. Angel Arriaga (FIR) 56.96; 3. Caden Caywood (SAL) 57.26
800: 1. Treygan Bragg (SAL) 2:13.25; 2. Mason Payne (SAL) 2:18.97; 3. Eli Gebhardt (SAL) 2:20.02
1,600: 1. McClay Sommers (SAL) 4:59.75; 2. Caleb Gardner (FIR) 5:01.92; 3. Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 5:05.73
3,200: 1. Johnathan Simmons (SAL) 10:10.36; 2. Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 10:36.48; 3. Logan Kearsley (RIR) 10:40.16
110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Shuldberg (NF) 16.84; 2. Seth Woodland (FIR) 17.07; 3. Owen Tarkalson (SAL) 18.59
300 hurdles: 1. Seth Woodland (FIR) 44.52; 2. Tyler Shuldberg (NF) 45.09; 3. Will Garrett (FIR) 46.33
4x100: 1. Firth (Austin Smith, Zeb Johnson, Athan Blonquist, Wyatt Matheson) 46.67
4x200: 1. Firth (Austin Smith, Jason Tucker, Angel Arriaga, Zeb Johnson) 1:41.44
4x400: 1. Firth (Angel Arriaga, Austin Jacobsen, Brady Fransen, Seth Woodland) 4:11.82; 2. Ririe 4:21.91
Sprint medley: 1. West Jefferson (Straton Morton, Lincoln Taylor, London Barnett, Peyson Calaway) 4:17.38; 2. Firth 4:19.44
High jump: 1. Tyler Shuldberg (NF) 5-8; 2. Caden Caywood (SAL) 5-6; 3. Jason Wood (RIR) 5-4
Long jump: 1. Trey Yearsley (RIR) 19-6.5; 2. Dylan Vanderschaaf (SAL) 19-6; 3. Lincoln Taylor (WJ) 19-0.5
Triple jump: 1. Dylan Vanderschaaf (SAL) 41-0.5; 2. Owen Tarkalson (SAL) 37-8; 3. Callen Jolley (FIR) 37-0
Shot put: 1. Trey Yearsley (RIR) 45-11.5; 2. Josh Jolley (FIR) 43-8; 3. Brax Kauffman (SAL) 40-3
Discus: 1. Trey Yearsley (RIR) 115-9.5; 2. Brax Kauffman (SAL) 115-0.5; 3. Gabe Sommers (RIR) 111-1
Girls
Team scores: 1. West Jefferson 113; 2. Firth 78; 3. Ririe 64.66; 4. Salmon 46.33; 5. North Fremont 20
Individual results
Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net
100: 1. Jordi Holdaway (WJ) 13.51; 2. Malaika Rogers (WJ) 13.79; 3. Kiley Mecham (FIR) 13.93
200: 1. Jordi Holdaway (WJ) 28.12; 2. Sage Wood (WJ) 28.47; 3. Cambree Hall (WJ) 28.92
400: 1. Jaylyn McKinnon (FIR) 1:02.95; 2. Cherish Duncan (SAL) 1:03.33; 3. Cambree Hall (WJ) 1:04.08
800: 1. Kazel Webb (RIR) 2:32.87; 2. Sara Boone (RIR) 2:36.41; 3. Suhay Puente (WJ) 2:37.57
1,600: 1. Sara Boone (RIR) 5:54.74; 2. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 5:55.02; 3. Suhay Puente (WJ) 6:04.06
3,200: 1. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 12:18.60; 2. Kaylee Dalling (WJ) 13:13.83; 3. Rachel Gebhardt (SAL) 15:11.60
100 hurdles: 1. Alexa Nedrow (NF) 17.65; 2. Cassidy Parkinson (RIR) 17.85; 3. Mackay Williams (SAL) 17.98
300 hurdles: 1. Alexa Nedrow (NF) 51.80; 2. Cassidy Parkinson (RIR) 52.79; 3. Kiley Mecham (FIR) 53.24
4x100: 1. West Jefferson (Mckenzie Sermon, Malaika Rogers, Sage Wood, Jordi Holdaway) 51.53; 2. Firth 53.68
4x200: 1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:50.65; 2. West Jefferson 1:50.89
4x400: 1. Ririe (Sara Boone, Eden Griffith, Olivia Torgerson, Kazel Webb) 4:55.76
Sprint medley: 1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:57.03; 2. West Jefferson 1:57.84
High jump: 1. Chayla Slavin (SAL) 5-0; 2. Tara Butler (FIR) 4-10; 3. Faith Lafferty (SAL) 4-6; 3. Erith Hayes (RIR) 4-6
Long jump: 1. Dallas Sutton (RIR) 15-3; 2. McKenzie Sermon (WJ) 14-10; 3. Abby Schiess (FIR) 14-1
Triple jump: 1. Abby Schiess (FIR) 32-5; 2. Dallas Sutton (RIR) 31-10; 3. Tara Butler (FIR) 31-3
Shot put: 1. Karlee Reynolds (FIR) 35-11; 2. Mayla Ivie (WJ) 34-9.5; 3. Caitlyn Cole (SAL) 33-10
Discus: 1. Mayla Ivie (WJ) 106-11.5; 2. Jaylyn McKinnon (FIR) 102-0; 3. Katelyn Herbst (SAL) 93-11