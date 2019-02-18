At Sugar City, midway through the third quarter, the No. 2 seeded Sugar-Salem boys basketball team found itself in a 13-point hole to No.3 seeded and rival South Fremont.
With a district title and a state tournament bid on the line the Diggers got hot behind the shooting of Gerohm Rihari.
The senior scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half as the Diggers came back for a 45-42 win over South Fremont in the 3A District 6 championship game.
“Give all the kudos to South, they came and did some good things and put us on our heels,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “But to be down 13 in the third quarter and have your team come back, that instills a lot of confidence in them. The kids knew what we were playing for and they went out and got it.”
Freeman added that the Diggers got a defensive spark for Brysen Barr who helped stop a Cougars squad that was trying to rally.
“It’s hard to beat a team four times,” Freeman said. “South is a good team and this rivalry runs deep.”
Kyler Yancey led South Fremont (9-15) with 12 points.
The Cougars will play in a state play-in game Thursday against the No. 2 seed from District 5. That game will be played at Shelley High School at 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem (15-9) is off until Feb. 28 when it opens the 3A state tournament.
SUGAR-SALEM 45, SOUTH FREMONT 42
South Fremont 11 10 13 8 — 42
Sugar-Salem 8 5 16 16 – 45
SOUTH FREMONT – Dallin Orme 5, Talon Maupin 2, Edwin Smith 6, Kyler Yancey 12, Kaimen Peebles 5, Jace Neville 3, Tag Bair 9. FG: 15. FT: 10-19. 3-POINTERS: 2(Yancey, Bair). TOTAL FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: None.
SUGAR-SALEM (45) – Curtis Drake 5, Gerohm Rihari 21, Hadley Miller 7, Bean 2, Brady Blaser 2, Pasen Michaelson 1, Kyler Handy 4, Brysen Barr 3. FG: 13. FT: 14-25. 3-POINTERS: 5(Drake , Rihari 3, Miller). TOTAL FOULS: 17, FOULED OUT: None.
4A District 6 tournament
BONNEVILLE 64, SKYLINE 60: At Hillcrest, in a game that featured 22 lead changes, eight ties and 21 combined 3-pointers, the Bonneville High School boys basketball team staved of elimination with a 64-60 win over Skyline in the 4A District 6 tournament.
“This game was crazy, especially the last 30 seconds,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “It had about everything you could ask for in an elimination game.”
Bonneville led by five with less than 30 seconds to go when a pass slipped out the hands of Randon Hostert and out of bounds. On the ensuing possession, the Grizzlies turned the ball right back over.
Hostert got some redemption when he hit a pair of free throws to close out the game.
“We had to battle back in the second half,” Tucker said. “We trailed by six in the third quarter, then Carson Johnson started shooting. He scored 15 in the second half.”
Johnson finished with 20 points and four 3-pointers for the Bees.
Cruz Taylor and Ethan Wilding combined for 10 3-pointers and 40 points. Taylor led add scorers with 23.
Skyline finished the season 9-15,
Bonneville (10-14) plays in another elimination game tonight against Blackfoot at Idaho Falls High School. The game tips off at 7 p.m.
BONNEVILLE 64, SKYLINE 60
Skyline 11 10 19 20 — 60
Bonneville 11 12 20 21 – 64
SKYLINE (60) – Jael Garcia 8, Zach Hansen 4, Cruz Taylor 23, Ethan Wilding 17, Kadin Pabst 8. FG: 23. FT: 2-4. 3-POINTERS: 12 (Taylor 5, Wilding 5, Pabst 2). TOTAL FOULS: 13. FOULED OUT: none.
BONNEVILLE – Jordan Perez 6, Randon Hostert 16, Carson Johnson 20, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 13, Devon McDonald 6, Jamison Trane 1. FG: 24. FT: 7-12. 3-POINTERS: 9 (Johnson 4, Hostert 2, Judy 2, Perez). TOTAL FOULS: 10. FOULED OUT: None.
1A D2 DISTRICT 5-6 tournament
ROCKLAND 52, CLARK COUNTY 15: At Firth, No. 8 seeded Clark County saw its season come to an end in an elimination game of the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament with a 52-15 loss to No. 3 seeded Rockland.
Clark County trailed 38-5 at halftime.
Clark County ends the season 5-17.
ROCKLAND 52, CLARK COUNTY 15
Clark County 0 5 6 4 – 15
Rockland 17 21 12 2 – 52
CLARK COUNTY (15) – Murdock 7, Mendoza 7, Grover 1.
ROCKLAND – Permann 7, La. Farr 4, Matthews 14, Norwood 2, Woodworth 11, Smith 2, McLean 2, Le. Farr 2, Hendrickson 6, Jensen 2.
WATERSPRINGS 71, SHO-BAN 22: At Firth, the No. 4 seeded Watersprings High School boys basketball team held No. 7 seeded Sho-Ban two a pair of first half points in a 71-22 victory in the 1A DII District 5/6 tournament.
The game plan for the Warriors was to shut down Sho-Ban leading scorer Jarvis Friday. The Warriors held him to two first half points.
“We executed out game plan and when we ran our offense shots went in,” Watersprings coach Scott Moe said.
The Warriors led 46-2 at halftime.
Landon Bowman led the Warriors with 26 points.
Watersprings (14-8) plays in another elimination game today against Rockland. The game tips off at 6 p.m. at Firth High School.
WATERSPRINGS 71, SHO-BAN 22
Sho-ban 2 0 9 11 – 22
Watersprings 28 18 17 8 – 71
SHO-BAN (22) – TJ Lama 3, Jarvis Friday 16, Kimo Yazzie 3. FG: 8. FT: 0-0. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Friday 4, Lama, Yazzie). TOTAL FOULS: 9. FOULED OUT: None.
WATERSPRINGS (71) – Tomlinson 2, Robert Canfield 12, Smith 2, Mikey Buell 10, Landon Bowman 26, Matt Almgren 4, Parker Simmons 4, Aldinger 4, Hunter Rogers 7. FG: 30. FT: 5-7. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Bowman 4, Canfield, Rogers). TOTAL FOULS: 8. FOULED OUT: None.
2A District 6 tournament
NORTH FREMONT 59, FIRTH 30: At St. Anthony, the North Fremont High School boys basketball team raced out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 59-30 win over Firth in the Nuclear Conference tournament.
The Huskies behind some tough defense led 41-8 at halftime.
“Our scoring depends on our defense and our turnovers,” Huskies coach Shannon Hill said. “Tonight we did a good job on defense and I don’t think we had a turnover in the first half.”
Garrett Hawkes led the Huskies with 14 points, Blake Oberhansley added 13.
Colton Mecham led Firth with eight points.
Firth ends the season 12-12.
North Fremont (17-5) clinched a berth in the 2A state basketball tournament with the win and will take on Ririe for the district title Wednesday at South Fremont High School.
NORTH FREMONT 59, FIRTH 30
North Fremont 22 19 14 4 — 59
Firth 0 8 14 8 — 30
NORTH FREMONT (59) – Blake Oberhansley 13, Bridger Lenz 9, Chris Hansen 12, Luke Hill 2, Tyler Shuldberg 2, Garrett Hawkes 14, Drew Hill 3, Litton 4. FG: 22. FT: 10-21. 3-POINTERS: 5 (Hasen 2, Hawkes, D. Hill, B. Lenz.). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: None.
FIRTH (30) – Ben Park 4, Kai Park 2, Colton Mecham 8, Yancey 2, Jolley 2, Ivie 2, Tanner Killpack 1, Jace Erickson 3, Goseback 4. FG: 11. FT: 4-12. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Mecham 2, Gzoesback). TOTAL FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: None.