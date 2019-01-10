At Sugar City, the Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team overcame some jitters and a slow start shooting for a 60-43 conference win over Teton.
“Nothing really fell for us in the first and third quarters,” Diggers coach Crystal Dayley said. “Combine that with some nerves being our first district game. The girls bounced back in the second and fourth quarters and that was big.”
After trailing by one after eight minutes, the Diggers rolled off 22 second quarter points to take a 31-20 halftime lead.
“These district games mean more because we are playing to host the district tournament,” Dayley said. “It’s high seed hosts this year instead of a neutral site game, so every game is big.”
Lindsey Larsen had 15 points and Madi Fillmore added 14 for Sugar-Salem (14-2, 1-0 3A District 6), which plays Friday at South Fremont.
Waklee Kunz had 19 points while Cambrie Streit added 14 for Teton (8-6, 0-1), which plays Friday at Jackson (Wyo.)
SUGAR-SALEM 60, TETON 43
Teton 10 10 5 18 – 43
Sugar-Salem 9 22 9 20 – 60
TETON (43) – Aspen Lasson 3, Janie Nelson 2, Waklee Kunz 19, Cambrie Streit 14, Annalea Brown 5. FG: 15. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 4(Kunz 2, Lassen, Brown). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (60) – Macie Knapp 10, Madi Fillmore 14, Megan Pannell 1, Mardee Fillmore 8, Lindsey Larson 15, Macey Fillmore 4, Sydney Bradshaw 8, FG: 24. FT: 10-19. 3-pointers: 2 (Madi Fillmore 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Bradshaw.
FIRTH 60, SALMON 32: At Firth, a 27-point first quarter gave Firth a lead that could not be overcome in a conference win over Salmon.
The Cougars led 27-5 after one quarter.
“Offensively we did a much better job than we did last week,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “It was a total team effort.”
Hailey Barker led Firth with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Abby Schiess added 12 for Firth (10-5, 2-2 Nuclear Conference), which hosts Ririe on Friday.
Kayla Slavin had 10 points for Salmon (0-12, 0-4), which hosts North Fremont on Friday.
FIRTH 60, SALMON 32
Salmon 5 5 16 6 – 32
Firth 27 17 8 8 – 60
SALMON (32) – Haylee Pilkerton 2, Mackey Williams 8, Kaylee Matthews 3, Faith Lafferty 6, Kayla Slavin 10, Leah Cannon 3 FT: 6-8.3-pointers: 4(Williams 2, Matthews, Cannon). Total fouls 8. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH (60) – Hailey Gee 9, Kylee Mecham 4, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Piper Sullivan 4, Hailey Barker 13, Abby Schiess 12, Jaylyn McKinnon 7, Kylee Barker 5, Megan Jolley 2, Nicole McKinnon 2. FG: 24. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers; 4(H. Barker 3. K. Barker). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
HIGHLAND 44, RIGBY 36: At Rigby, Highland’s Makenna Baker scored a game-high 23 points (including four 3-pointers) and Rigby fell to Highland in a conference game.
Highland held the Trojans to just three first quarter points.
“We got in a big hole and couldn’t get out of it,” Trojans coach Troy Shippen said. “Baker shot the ball very well and made shots from wherever she shot them.”
Kenadee French and Tylie Jones each had 10 points for Rigby (12-6, 2-2 5A District 5-6), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 44, RIGBY 36
Highland 11 11 10 12 -- 44
Rigby 3 15 11 7 -- 36
HIGHLAND (44) – Vandry 7, Baker 23, Farr 11, Talley 2, Haws 1. FG: 9. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 6(Barker 4, Vandry, Farr). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (36) – Ruby Murdock 5, Summer Dabell 3, Kenadee French 10, Tylie Jones 10, Emma Shippen 2, Mateya Mobley 6. FG: 6. FT: 6-9. 3-pointers: 6(Murdock, Dabell, French 2, Jones 2). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 34, MARSH VALLEY 33: At Arimo, Karlee Thueson scored all of her points from behind the 3-point line in South Fremont’s 34-33 road win over Marsh Valley.
“We did not play our best tonight, but the girls did enough to get the win,” Cougars coach Ryan Erikson said. “Give a lot of credit to Marsh. They executed their game plan very well and made us work.”
Marsh Valley led 17-16 at halftime, but it was the Cougars' 11-point fourth quarter that proved to be the difference.
Olivia LeCheminant had 14 points for South Fremont (9-7), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Friday.
SOUTH FREMONT 34, MARSH VALLEY 33
South Fremont 6 10 7 11 -- 34
Marsh Valley 7 10 9 7 – 33
SOUTH FREMONT (34) -- Tyleigh Hill 1, Carly Hikida 1, Karlee Thueson 9, Paizlee Hobbs 6, Mallory Tucker 3, Olivia LeCheminant 14. FG: 8. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 4(Thueson 3, Tucker). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: Hobbs.
MARSH VALLEY (33) -- Vorwaller 4, Storr 3, Belnap 12, Armstrong 4, Gunter 3, Smedley 6, Argyle 4. FG: 8. FT: 5-8. 3-pointers: 4(Storr, Belnap 2, Gunter). Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 62, IDAHO FALLS 36: At Idaho Falls, Allie Cannon, Tenleigh Smith and Hadley Humpherys combined for 50 of Blackfoot’s 62 points in a 62-36 win over Idaho Falls.
The Broncos held a 34-19 halftime advantage.
“Blackfoot has great shooters and tonight the shot well,” Tigers coach David Vest said. “We did a go0d job on Olivia Arave, but it was next man up for them, and they got us.”
Cannon led all scorers with 20 while Humpherys and Smith each added 15 for for the Broncos (13-2, 5-1 4A District 6), who host Shelley on Friday.
Kennedy Burton had eight points for Idaho Falls (1-14, 1-5), which plays Friday at Bonneville.
BLACKFOOT 62, IDAHO FALLS 36
Blackfoot 17 14 19 12
Idaho Falls 9 10 10 7
BLACKFOOT (62) – Allie Cannon 20, Tenleigh Smith 15, Isabelle Arave 2, Olivia Arave 4, Cassidy Cooper 4, Kristen Thomas 2, Hadley Humphreys 15. FG: 22 FT: 15-17. 3-pointers: 1(Cannon). Total fouls:16. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS – Brittany Neider 2, Kennady Goddard 6, Emma Williams 3, Kennedy Burton 8, Olivia Hillam 6, Madalyn Burton 3, Kaitlin Moss 6, Morgan Tucker 2. FG: 11. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers:1(Madalyn Burton). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE 63, SKYLINE 51: At Skyline, Maunayia Harrigfeld and Sadie Lott combined for 38 points in Bonneville’s 63-31 conference win over Skyline.
The Grizzlies led by two after one quarter, but were held to just five second quarter points to head to the locker room trailing 27-22.
“We just didn’t execute offensively,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “We lost energy in the second half and got frustrated with fouls and shots not falling. Bonneville is really good and if we want to beat them we have to play up to their level.”
Maunayia Harrigfeld led all scorers with 21 points while Lott added 19 for Bonneville (17-0, 7-0 4A District 6), which hosts Idaho Falls on Friday.
Mattie Olson had 16 for Skyline (6-10, 2-5) plays Friday at Hillcrest.
BONNEVILLE 63, SKYLINE 51
Bonneville 15 12 17 19 -- 63
Skyline 17 5 12 17 -- 51
BONNEVILLE (63) – Hannah Harker 1, Sadie Lott 19, Maely Harrigfeld 3, Maunayia Harrigfeld 21, Sage Leishman 8, Sydnee Hunt 8, Mariah Jardine 3. FG: 23. FT: 22-26. 3-pointers: 5(Lott, Maely Harrigfeld, Maunayia Harrigfeld 2, Leishman). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (51) – Drew Chapman 1, Sophia Anderson 12, Lizzie Bialas 8, Annalise Cheret 4, Macy Olson 10, Mattie Olson 16. FG: 23. FT: 6-15. 3-pointers: 1(Macy Olson). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Cheret.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, SHELLEY 34: At Shelley, a hot shooting performance was enough to give Thunder Ridge a 57-34 win over Shelley.
“We shot a little over 50% from the field tonight,” Titans coach Jeremy Spencer said. “And instead of having two or three girls do all the scoring, everyone scored tonight. This may have been out most complete game of the season.”
Lauren Davenport had 15 points for Thunder Ridge (5-12), which hosts Madison on Friday. Sydney Leal had 11 points for Shelley (1-13), which plays Friday at Blackfoot.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, SHELLEY 34
Thunder Ridge 19 17 15 6--57
Shelley 7 8 9 10--34
THUNDER RIDGE (57) – McKenzie Detonancour 2, Sierra John 7, Halle Kunz 3, Brylee Furniss 3, Lauren Davenport 15, Kamrin Ottley 8, Avery Turnage 12, Halli Smith 7. FG: 23. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 3(Kunz, Davenport 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (34) – Kidman 2, Arzola 4, Orme 2, Downs 3, Benson 5, Leal 11, Vega 2, Stoddard 5. FG: 12. FT: 10-24. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 32, OAKLEY 31: At Oakley, Jazmine Rivera led the Vikings with 18 points as Challis rallied past Oakley in the fourth quarter.
"We were a little flat and picked it up in the second half," Challis coach Kari Smith said.
The Vikings had just three points in the second quarter and trailed Oakley 17-13 at the half.
Challis (8-7) hosts Butte County tonight.
CHALLIS 32, OAKLEY 31
Challis 10 3 9 10 - 32
Oakley 6 11 8 6 - 31
CHALLIS (32) - Jessi Farr 5, Zoe D'Orazio 4, Halli Oerke 2, Jazmine Rivera 18, Erin Anderson 1, Tessa Gregory 2. FG: 13: FT: 6-14. 3-Pointers: 0. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: D'Orazio.
OAKLEY (31) - Kayzia Gillette 6, Lyzan Gillette 2, Liz Hardy 10, Khali Wells 3, Mallory Beck 8, Maisey Judd 2. FG: 10, FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 2 (Beck 2). Total fouls:15. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 61, MADISON 57: At Rexburg, despite 22 points from the Bobcats' Savanah Dick and 13 from Macie Gordon, the Knights' defense pressured Madison in the fourth quarter to eventually pull away.
Hillcrest hit all 10 of its free throws in the fourth quarter and improved to 9-6.
"The last three games we've shot over 70 percent (from the line)," Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said.
The loss was the second straight for Madison (6-11) after a three-game win streak. The Bobcats play Friday at Thunder Ridge.
Livia Wood had 18 points, Maycee Stenquist had 17 points for Hillcrest (9-6), which ran its win streak to three and hosts Skyline on Friday.
HILLCREST 61, MADISON 57
Madison 12 22 8 13 -- 57
Hillcrest 15 10 21 15 --61
MADISON (57) - Kayeli Wasden 4, Madison Jensen 5, Macie Gordon 14, Savanah Dick 22, Kim Parker 7, Parkinson 5. FG: 19. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers: 6 (Jenson 1, Dick 4, Parkinson). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none
HILLCREST (61) - Maycee Stenquist 17, Livia Wood 18, Hallie Tueller 10, Alexis Denney 3, Trinity Larsen 11. FG: 19. FT: 16-21. 3-pointers: 5 (Wood 3, Larsen 2). Total fouls 14. Fouled out: none.
High school wrestling
RIRIE 66, CHALLIS 9
98 pounds: Connor Parkinson (R) by forfeit. 106 pounds: double forfeit. 113 pounds: Stetson Machen (R) by forfeit.120 pounds: Tyler Ulrich (R) by forfeit. 126 pounds: Tanner Smith (R) by forfeit. 132 pounds: Kade Bruno (C) pin Gavin Harris (R), 2:37. 138 pounds: Zach Williams (R) pin Kasen Hohnstein (C), 0:52. 145 pounds: Dan Schwendiman (R) by forfeit. 152 pounds:Tyson Thacker (R) by forfeit. 160 pounds: Garrett Jensen (R) pin Bruin Bradshaw (C), 3:25. 170 pounds: Danny Romander (R) pin Charlie Bullock (C), 3:48. 182 pounds: Cooper Erickson (C) dec. Chris Gundersen (R), 8-6. 195 pounds: Gabe Sommers (R) pin Blaine Amarr (C), 5:05. 220 pounds: Nick Gundersen (R) pin Brandon Tamayo (C), 3:13. 285 pounds: Double Forfeit.
RIRIE 50, SALMON 25
98 pounds: Connor Parkinson (R) pin Eric Oliverson (S), 0:52. 106 pounds: Wyatt Platz (S) by forfeit. 113 pounds: Troy Bruce (S) dec. Stetson Machen (R), 7-6. 120 pounds: Dakota McIntosh (S) pin Tyler Ulrich (R), 0:56. 126 pounds: Tanner Smith (R) pin Connor Telford (S), 1:02. 132 pounds: Cole LaMoure (S) maj. dec. Gavin Harris (R), 14-2. 138 pounds: Zach Williams (R) pin Connor Born (S), 1:42. 145 pounds: Dan Schwendiman (R) pin Steven VanZuyen (S), 1:57. 152 pounds: Tyson Thacker (R) by forfeit. 160 pounds: Jacob Seibert (S) pin Garrett Jensen (R), 2:56. 170 pounds: Danny Romander (R) dec. Colter Bennett (S), 10-5. 182 pounds: Chris Gundersen (R) tech. fall Tyler Fitte (S),15-0 2:45.195 pounds: Gabe Sommers (R) by forfeit. 220 pounds: Nick Gundersen (R) pin Tyler Martens (S), 2:50. 285 pounds: Double Forfeit.
SHELLEY 43, HILLCREST 33
98 pounds: Double Forfeit; 106: Kolton Stacey (SHEL) over (HILL) by forfeit; 113: Xander Hartner (HILL) pin Brock DeRoache, 4:28; 120: Kyle DeRoache (SHEL) over (HILL) by forfeit; 126: Orrin Hill (SHEL) pin Josh Meyers (HILL), 1:41; 132: Josh Marlow (SHEL) pin Chad Isaacson (HILL), 1:31); 138: Kameron Ramirez (HILL) dec. Kade Gerber (SHEL), 11-7); 145: Lorenzo Luis (HILL) pin Keagen Andersen, 0:26; 152: Taylor Balmforth (SHEL) maj. dec. Jacob Allred (HILL), 13-1; 160: Isaac Canales (HILL) pin Isaiah Horlacher (SHEL), 1:34; 170: Kyle Hatton (SHEL) pin Col Cook (HILL), 1:11; 182: Double Forfeit; 195: Dylan Thornoey (HILL) by forfeit; 220: Sean Steinmetz (HILL) by forfeit; 285: Nate Larsen (SHEL) by forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 48, RIGBY 42
98 pounds: Rhope Rasmussen (RIGB) pin Josh Denkers, 1:26; 106: Kaden Ramos (THRI) pin Marshal Parker, 1:34; 113: Ethan Waldron (RIGB) pin Gabe Terrill (THRI), 1:01; 120: Robby Boone (RIGB) by forfeit; 126: Cooper Andrews (THRI) by forfeit; 132: Payton Brooks (RIGB) pin Caden Hall (THRI) 2:34; 138: Gage Holt (THRI) pin Jaxson Cook (RIGB), 0:38; 145: Alexzander Barajas (RIGB) pin Justin Lance (THRI), 3:11; 152: Hunter Stolworthy (THRI) by forfeit; 160: Tristan Stanton (THRI) by forfeit; 170: David Fife (RIGB) pin Max Leavitt (THRI), 1:18); 182: Cache Holt (THRI) pin Jaxson Shipper (RIGB), 0:38; 195: Michael Snyder (THRI) by forfeit; 220: Jaren Sayer (THRI) by forfeit; 285: Carson Johnson (RIGB) pin Levi Chudleigh (THRI), 4:50).
BONNEVILLE 39, BLACKFOOT 32
98 pounds: Luke Moore (BLAC) over (BONN) by forfeit; 106: Landon Abercrombie (BLAC) dec. Kole Sorenson (BONN), 5-4); 113: Taye Trautner (BLAC) maj. dec. Konnar McGuire (BONN), 13-0; 120: Eli Abercrombie (BLAC) pin Skylar Cheney (BONN), 0:35; 126: Ryan German (BLAC) pin Melvin Bundy (BONN), 0:57); 132: Landon Evans (BLAC) maj. dec. Hans Blanchard (BONN), 14-3; 138: Braxton Sorenson (BONN) dec. Daniel Andrade (BLAC), 8-4; 145: Cooper French (BONN) pin Brock Armstrong (BLAC), 1:08; 152: Tucker Banks (BONN) pin Jaxson Austin (BLAC), 0:37; 160: Spencer Winchester (BONN) dec. Micheal Edwards (BLAC), 10-6; 170: Nick Chappell (BLAC) dec. Tanner French (BONN), 4-0; 182: Cort Erickson (BONN) dec. Dragen Robison (BLAC), 9-2; 195: Matthew Boone (BONN) pin Dominique Longoria (BLAC), 3:01; 220: Kaiden Hansen (BONN) by forfeit; 285: Joel Bowman (BONN) by forfeit
NORTH FREMONT 45, TETON 33
98 pounds: Sam Rasmussen (TETO) pin Martin Estrada (NOFR), 0:51; 106: Tyler Sachse (TETO) pin Cruz Estrada (NOFR), 5:22); 113: Colton Egbert (TETO) dec. Keegan Cordingley (NOFR), 7-3; 120: Cooper Cooke (TETO) by forfeit; 126: Kohl Nielson (NOFR) pin Noah Machen (TETO), 0:33; 132: Jacob Pilgrim (NOFR) dec. Hunter Hill (TETO), 7-3; 138: Tyler Sessions (NOFR) pin Emir Ortiz (TETO), 1:32; 145: Hayden Maupin (NOFR) dec. James Fullmer (TETO), 3-1; 152: Tyrek Mago (NOFR) pin Jair Adame (TETO), 2:31; 160: Riggen Cordingley (NOFR) dec. Aiden Walters (TETO), 7-0); 170: Josh Bednar (TETO) by forfeit; 182: Hayeden Hood (NOFR) pin Josh Wright (TETO), 3:42; 195: Marco Tzompa (TETO) by forfeit; 220: Rafael Rivas (NOFR) pin Abram Hernandez (TETO), 0:13; 285: Jose Castillo (NOFR) pin Armondo Alamos (TETO), 1:30.