At Sugar City, the No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem High School boys soccer team defeated No. 4 Firth 5-0 on Monday to advance Wednesday’s 3A District 6 title game.
Scoring for the Diggers were Asa Hatch (two goals), Spencer Dayley, Austin Hawkes and Jordan Dayley.
“Firth plays a tough defense,” Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email. “We held possession and kept trying again and again, until we final scored our first one at about the 30 minute mark, and then we kept shooting and got two more in before half-time. We pushed two more in second half.”
The Diggers (15-1-1) play No. 2 seeded Teton (10-2-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Firth for the district championship. The winner automatically advances to the 3A state tournament.
TETON 5, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At Driggs, No. 2 seeded Teton blanked No. 3 seeded South Fremont to reach Wednesday’s 3A District 6 title game. No further details were available by deadline.
Teton will play No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem for the district championship at p.m. Wednesday in Firth. The winner automatically advances to the 3A state tournament.
Girls soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 10, FIRTH 0: At Sugar City, the No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem Diggers blanked No. 4 seeded Firth to reach Wednesday’s 3A District 6 title game.
Sunny Bennion scored six goals, Aleah Lankford scored two goals and had an assist, Morgan Teichert had a goal and an assist and Grace Michaelson had a goal for the Diggers (15-0-1), who play No. 2 seeded Teton (11-4-2) at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the district championship. The winner automatically advances to the 3A state tournament.
TETON 4, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At Driggs, No. 2 seeded Teton shut out No. 3 South Fremont to advance to Wednesday’s 3A District 6 title game. No further details were available by deadline.
Teton will play No. 1 seed Sugar-Salem in the district championship at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Firth. The winner automatically advances to the 3A state tournament.