At St. Anthony, the Teton High School boys basketball team earned the top seed and a first-round bye in next week's 3A District 6 tournament with a 64-62 victory over South Fremont on Friday night.
Luke Thompson scored 19 points and Satchel Heinen added 13 for Teton, which ran its record to 12-7 and avoided a three-way coin toss for seeding.
Jace Neville had 16 points and Kyler Yancey added 12 for South Fremont (8-13), which takes the No. 3 seed into the 3A District 6 tournament.
TETON 64, SOUTH FREMONT 62
Teton 11 16 17 17 — 64
South Fremont 18 13 14 17 — 62
TETON (64) — Hyrum Heuseveldt 6, Fletcher Wartig 5, Harrison Moulton 1, Luke Thompson 19, Satchel Heinen 13, Carson Reiley 6, Xander Vontz 2, Dusty Hess 2, Trevon Warburton 6. FG: 21. FT: 10-18. 3-POINTERS: 7 (Heuseveldt 2, Wartig , Heinen 2, Reiley 2). TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: Heinen.
SOUTH FREMONT (62) — Carter Rowbury 2, Dallin Orme 2, Talon Maupin 7, Nick Hammond 4, Edwin Smith 4, Kyler Yancey 12 , Jace Neville 16, Tag Bair 7, Kaimen Peebles 8. FG: 24. FT: 12-21. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Hammond, Bair). TOTAL FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: Neville.
MADISON 75, SHELLEY 23: At Rexburg, the Bobcats jumped out to an 18-2 lead and had little trouble in their regular-season finale.
"I loved the way we played defense," Madison coach Travis Schwab said, noting the entire lineup got to see action.
Spencer Hathaway led the way with 16 points and Kyle Jackson added 10 for Madison (19-2), which is the top seed in the 5A District 5-6 tournament. Wyatt Remington had five points to lead Shelley (0-20), which takes the No. 6 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament.
MADISON 75, SHELLEY 23
Shelley 2 10 8 3 — 23
Madison 18 20 24 13 — 75
SHELLEY (23) — Wyatt Remington 5, Parker Hanson 2, Brandon McBride 4, Kegan Hollist 3, Trevor Austin 2, Cesar Dominquez 2, Zeke Archibald 3, Isaac Perry 2. FG: 9. FT: 4-8. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Remington).TOTAL FOULS: 8. FOULED OUT: None
MADISON (75) — Jordan Porter 7, Cooper Poll 8, Carson Downey 2, Jaden Schwab 7, Bohlder Murray 8, Kyle Jackson 10, Dawson Wills 11, Mark Williams 6, Spencer Hathaway 16. FG: 29. FT: 11-12. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Poll 2, Murray 2, Hathaway 2). TOTAL FOULS: 11. FOULED OUT: None
IDAHO FALLS 52, RIGBY 48: At Rigby, Idaho Falls edged Rigby in the regular season finale for both teams.
The last meeting between the teams, the season opener in November, was also close (Rigby 52-49). Rigby led 28-26 at halftime in Friday’s game before entering the fourth quarter knotted 33-33.
“Credit to I.F. for making some plays down the stretch and getting some stops,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “It was good prep for both teams to kind of prepare for district tournaments starting next week.”
Paul Wilson had 11 points and Kalvin Bowen added 10 for Idaho Falls (15-5), which takes the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye into next week’s 4A District 6 tournament.
Tanoa Togiai and Britton Berrett had 10 points each for Rigby (17-4), which takes the No. 2 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
IDAHO FALLS 52, RIGBY 48
Idaho Falls 7 19 7 19—52
Rigby 10 18 5 15—48
IDAHO FALLS (52)—Kalvin Bowen 10, Braxton Ball 4, Trevin Facer 7, Paul Wilson 11, Sorenson 4, Cam Conrad 8, Andrew Gregersen 3, Kenyion Clark 5. FG: 20. FT: 10-21. 3-pointers: 2 (Facer 1, Gregersen 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none
RIGBY (48)—Easton Martin 6, Wyatt Taylor 4, Britton Berrett 10, Keegan Thompson 1, Tagg Olaveson 5, Kaden Hall 4, Brycen Uffens 8, Tanoa Togiai 10. FG: 18. FT: 6-14. 3-pointers: 6 (Martin 2, Berrett 2, Uffens 2). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Olaveson
THUNDER RIDGE 62, BONNEVILLE 61: At Bonneville, Kayden Toldson scored off a steal to give the Titans a nonconference win over Bonneville in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Bees led 32-20 at halftime before the Titans poured in 42 points in the second half, 18 of which were by Toldson.
“He played really well for them,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said.
Toldson had 20 points and Lloyer Driggs had 25 for Thunder Ridge (9-12), which takes the No. 3 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Randon Hostert had a game-high 33 points and 16 rebounds and Devin McDonald came off the bench to score 11 points for Bonneville (8-13), which takes the No. 4 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament.
THUNDER RIDGE 62, BONNEVILLE 61
Thunder Ridge 10 10 21 21—62
Bonneville 13 19 19 10—61
THUNDER RIDGE (62)—Lloyer Driggs 25, Conner Haycock 2, Dalton Cook 3, Jayden Kunz 6, Kayden Toldson 20, Brigden Craig 3, Trey Howell 3. FG: 19. FT: 15-23. 3-pointers: 9 (Driggs 3, Kunz 2, Toldson 2, Cook 1, Howell 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Godfrey
BONNEVILLE (61)—Jordan Perez 4, Randon Hostert 33, Carson Johnson 2, Riley Judy 3, Devin McDonald 11, Jamison Trane 8. FG: 18. FT: 21-27. 3-pointers: 4 (Hostert 2, Perez 1, Judy 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
HIGHLAND 42, HILLCREST 37: At Pocatello, Hillcrest fell to former conference opponent Highland in its regular season finale.
The Rams led 17-15 at halftime and 29-27 after three. The Knights shot 22.7 percent from the field for the game.
Parker Boyle had 11 points and Kyle Austin added 10 for Hillcrest (8-13), which takes the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye into the 4A District 6 tournament.
HIGHLAND 42, HILLCREST 37
Hillcrest 7 8 12 10 — 37
Highland 9 8 12 13 — 42
HILLCREST — Parker Boyle 11, Trevor Roberts 5, Garrett Freed 1, Kyle Austin 10, Karter Battleson 3, Yorgesen 7. FG: 10-44. FT: 13-24.
HIGHLAND — VanSickle 15, Durham 9, Driscoll 1, Bell 2, Tracy 7, Washakie 8.
RIRIE 58, WEST JEFFERSON 41: At Terreton, Ririe defeated West Jefferson to conclude the regular season undefeated versus 2A District opponents.
The Bulldogs led 31-25 after a competitive first half.
“We were missing wide open shots from outside,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “We had to show some patience.”
Jaden Burtenshaw had eight points while Dalton Robbins added seven for West Jefferson (4-16), which takes the No. 4 seed into the 2A District 6 tournament.
Jonathan Scott had 13 points, Michael Ure had 12 and Larz Sutton had 11 for Ririe (19-1), which takes the No. 1 seed into the 2A District 6 tournament.
RIRIE 58, WEST JEFFERSON 41
Ririe 13 18 9 18—58
West Jefferson 14 11 8 8—41
RIRIE (58)—Larz Sutton 11, Josh Young 8, Stockton Johnson 5, Mateo Rosen 7, Jonathan Scott 13, Carter Smith 2, Michael Ure 12. FG: 17. FT: 16-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Young 2, Johnson 1, Rosen 1, Scott 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none
WEST JEFFERSON (41)—Dillon Jacobs 5, Braeden Larsen 6, Dalton Robbins 7, Landen Larsen 3, Duggan Grimes 3, Max Ricks 4, Jaden Burtenshaw 8, Branson Morton 5. FG: 14. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 5 (Jacobs 1, Robbins 1, Burtenshaw 2, Morton 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 81, BUTTE COUNTY 48: At Arco, Mackay and Butte County combined to make 22 3-pointers in a regular season nonconference game.
Chase Green had 26 points (six 3-pointers) for Mackay and Bridger Hansen had 27 points (seven 3s) for Butte County. The Miners led 49-22 at halftime and shot 59.6 percent from the field for the game.
“They were hot from the start and stayed hot the entire game,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said.
Gamett added that Hansen was scoring consistently throughout the game for the Pirates.
Jacoda Whitworth had 15 points while Kyle Peterson and Colton Holt had 11 points each for Mackay (17-4), which takes the No. 2 seed into the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament and hosts No. 7 Sho-Ban today.
Butte County (6-15) takes the No. 3 seed into the 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament which begins Tuesday at West Jefferson.
MACKAY 81, BUTTE COUNTY 48
Mackay 26 23 22 10 — 81
Butte County 17 5 20 6 — 48
MACKAY (81) — Dallin Green 2, Caleb Green 9, Kyle Gregory 2, Jacoda Whitworth 15, Moorman 5, Chase Green 26, Colton Holt 11, Kyle Peterson 11. FG: 31-52. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 13-22 (Whitworth 3, Cha. Green 6, Peterson 3, Moorman 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: D. Green
BUTTE COUNTY (48) — Sage Cummins 2, Tyler Wanstrom 1, Ty Twitchell 3, Porter Taylor 2, Jaden Jones 2, Bridger Hansen 27, Keyan Cummins 11. FG: 16-52. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 9-31 (Hansen 7, K. Cummins 1, Twitchell 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
GRACE 54, CHALLIS 52: At Challis, Grace defeated Challis in the regular season finale for both teams. The win gave Grace the No. 1 seed for the 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament and Challis (13-5) the No. 2 seed. No further details were available by deadline.
Wrestling
IDAHO FALLS 52, SKYLINE 22
98: Double forfeit; 106: double forfeit; 113: Conner Ridlon (IF) by forfeit; 120: Kayson Kenney (IF) pin Cameron Paulson, 2:39; 126: Justin Morris (IF) by forfeit; 132: Kaiden Greenwald (SKY) maj. dec. Brigid Shannon, 9-1; 138: Sean Wolle (IF) by forfeit; 145: Hunter Herrera (IF) pin Charles Pentz, 3:56; 152: Keaton Cushman (SKY) pin Deaven Jorgenson, 2:37; 160: Devryn Livingston (IF) maj. dec. Nicolas Sloan, 11-2; 170: Leo Nelson (IF) pin Aaron Stout, 2:56: 182: Jovon Howe (IF) by forfeit; 195: Micaiah Wood (SKY) pin Logan Westwood, 3:33; 220: Hunter Breshears (IF) pin Bennett Swatsenburg, 2:57; 285: Parker Reynolds (SKY) pin Landon Gneiging, 1:52
RIRIE 75, FIRTH 11
98: Connor Parkinson (RIR) by forfeit; 106: Brian Ferguson (RIR) by forfeit; 113: Stetson Machen (RIR) by forfeit; 120: Tyler Ulrich (RIR) by forfeit; 126: Tanner Smith (RIR) pin Hunter Adams, 2:47; 132: Ty Sherwood (RIR) pin Dustin Bartausky, 5:15; 138: Derek Adams (FIR) tech. fall Gabe Morgan, 16-1 (4:45); 145: Dan Schwendiman (RIR) pin Nicholas Perkins, 4:56; 152: Tyson Thacker (RIR) pin Avery Thompson, 1:19; 160: Garrett Jensen (RIR) by forfeit; 170: Danny Romander (RIR) dec. Dawson Davis, 6-2; 182: Chris Gunderson (RIR) pin Rylan Adams, 0:59; 195: Trey Yearsley (RIR) pin Jordan Scott, 3:45; 220: Gabe Sommers (RIR) pin Jaime Ortiz, 3:01; 285: Brandon Richards (FIR) by forfeit
SUGAR-SALEM 57, TETON 24
98 pounds: Tristen Brown (SUG) pin Tyler Sachse, 4:10; 106: Kyler Singleton (SUG) by forfeit; 113: Jonathan Marin (SUG) dec. Colton Egbert, 9-3; 120: Dylan Glider (SUG) by forfeit; 126: Kayden Fullmer (TET) by forfeit; 132: Caleb Norman (SUG) pin Hunter Hill, 3:43; 138: Daxtyn Zollinger (SUG) by forfeit; 145: James Fullmer (TET) pin Teagan Wilson, 3:08; 152: Dalton Lerwill (TET) dec. Logan Lerwill, 10-8; 160: Aiden Walters (TET) dec. Cody Tillery, 4-2; 170: Josh Bednar (TET) pin David Overson, 3:12; 182: Carson Roberts (SUG) pin Josh Wright, 4:00; 195: Browning Bennion (SUG) pin Marco Tzompa, 1:46; 220: Kyler Dalling (SUG) pin Abram Hernandez, 3:11; 285: Kenneth Copley (SUG) pin Dawson Kaufman, 3:08