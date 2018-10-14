At Blackfoot, the Teton High School girls soccer team defeated American Falls on penalty kicks in a 3A girls soccer state play-in game to advance to the 3A state tournament.
Teton led 1-0 at halftime and full time ended with the game tied 2-2. Kaitlyn Foster and Janie Nelson scored for Teton in full time. The score remained unchanged after two overtimes to prompt penalty kicks, where Teton prevailed 4-2. This was the third meeting between the teams this season. Teton won all three.
Teton (12-5-0) begins the 3A state tournament Thursday with an 11 a.m. match versus District 3 champion and two-time defending state champion Coeur d’Alene Charter at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
MIDDLETON 2, BONNEVILLE 1: At Canyon Ridge, Bonneville’s best season in more than a decade came to an end with a loss to District 3 third-place team Middleton.
The Vikings never surrendered the lead. Madison Pugmire scored for Bonneville in the last two minutes of the game off an assist from Alissa Andrus.
“We had so many opportunities that missed by inches,” Bonneville coach Amy Feik said in an email.
Bonneville ends the season 11-7-3. It is the first time in at least a decade the Bees have had a winning season and a double-digit number in the wins column.
Boys soccer
VALLIVUE 2, BLACKFOOT 0: At Canyon Ridge High School, the Broncos fell to District 3 third-place team Vallivue in a 4A boys soccer state play-in game.
Vallivue led 1-0 at halftime. Broncos coach Liam Pope said he knew little about the Falcons prior the game, but said they controlled the midfield early in the game.
“If you’re on top of the midfield, you’re in control of the game,” Pope said. “Their midfield was on top in the first half. I think we stared off nervously. I think we looked a little bit like a team that was young. I was pleased with our second half performance.”
Blackfoot (10-6-2) graduates six, including four starters, whom Pope said were all ‘great kids with fantastic attitudes.’ Pope said he had several freshmen and sophomores who made an impact this season who will be back.
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, GRACE LUTHERAN 0; WATERSPRINGS 3, MACKAY 0: At Hillcrest High School, No. 2 seeded Watersprings went 2-0 on the first day of the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament with a 25-3, 25-12, 25-7 win over Grace Lutheran and 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 win over Mackay.
Joanna Hayes had 35 assists, 11 aces and 14 kills for the day while Rylee Mathison had 17 kills and Sarina Rios had 15 kills for the Warriors.
“Overall, they did really well,” Watersprings coach Robyn King said. “They had a good day today.”
The wins advance Watersprings to Thursday’s district championship match versus No. 1 seeded Rockland. The winner automatically qualifies for the 1ADII state tournament while the loser will go to a state play-in game Saturday. The Bulldogs handed Watersprings’ lone losses in conference play this season.
“They’re good this year,” King said. “They’ve got a couple really good outside hitters. It will be a challenge for us Thursday night.”