At Driggs, the Teton High School girls basketball team upset undefeated Snake River 43-42 in a tight contest that went down to the wire.
Up 14-13 at halftime, both offenses opened up in the second half as Waklee Kunz scored 21 points for Teton.
Teton held Snake River to just two field goals in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers scored 11 points in the final quarter — eventually losing their first game since Feb. 17 (last year's 3A title game) on the final shot.
Snake River had won six consecutive going into Tuesday's matchup.
"It was tight the whole game," Teton coach Shon Kunz said. "It was a good one for us. We were the underdog and it's a good win for us. They played tough."
Kunz had three 3-pointers during the win, as Teton (6-4) hosts Firth Thursday. Snake River (6-1) hosts South Fremont Thursday.
TETON 43, SNAKE RIVER 42
Snake River 8 5 18 11 — 42
Teton 5 9 13 16 — 43
SNAKE RIVER (42) — Steadman 18, Morgan 9, Gilbert 9, Harper 5. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 1 (Steadman). FT: 9-18. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Morgan.
TETON (43) — Waklee Kunz 21, Brooke Kaufman 4, Cambrie Streit 7, Annalea Brown 11. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 5 (Kunz 3, Streit, Brown). FT: 6-17. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 46, THUNDER RIDGE 37: At Thunder Ridge, Madison earned a conference win on the road thanks to 17 points from Savanah Dick and 15 from Macie Gordon.
Madison took a 14-7 lead before Thunder Ridge battled back in the middle quarters. The Titans outscored the Bobcats 11-7 during the second, as Sierra John had 11 points for Thunder Ridge.
"We’ll keep making adjustments," Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said. "We’ll learn from today and get better tomorrow."
Madison (3-4, 1-1 5A District 5-6) plays at Blackfoot Thursday. Thunder Ridge (2-5, 0-2 5A District 5-6) plays at Idaho Falls Thursday.
MADISON 46, THUNDER RIDGE 37
Thunder Ridge 7 11 7 12 — 37
Madison 14 7 10 13 — 46
THUNDER RIDGE (37) — Sierra John 11, McKenzie Detonancour 8, Halle Kunz 4, Brylee Furniss 1, Lauren Davenport 6, Avery Turnage 5, Hallie Smith 2. FG: 13. FT: 9-17. 3-pointers: 2 (John 1, Kunz 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (46) — Wasden 4, Jensen 4, Orr 2, Macie Gordon 15, Savanah Dick 17, Parker 4. FG: 19. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 2 (Dick). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Parker.
BLACKFOOT 57, HILLCREST 42: At Hillcrest, Blackfoot made early baskets to help the Broncos hand the Knights their third-straight loss Tuesday evening.
Olivia Arave finished with 18 points, as Blackfoot took a 38-21 lead by halftime.
Macy Speirs finished with 13 points for Hillcrest.
"Blackfoot just shot the ball extremely well during the first half," Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. "And we had a plenty of open looks, we just couldn't buy a bucket."
Hillcrest (4-3) play at Skyline next Tuesday. Blackfoot (7-1) host Madison Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 57, HILLCREST 42
Blackfoot 20 18 9 10 — 57
Hillcrest 12 9 16 5
BLACKFOOT (57) — Cannon 1, Smith 11, Arave 18, Cooper 7, Neff 2, Humpherys 18. FG: 22. 3-pointers: 3 (Arave 3). FT: 7-13. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (42) — Maycee Stenquist 7, Livia Wood 3, Hallie Carlson 2, Ashlyn Sargent 6, Hallie Tueller 4, Parker 3, Macy Larsen 4, Macy Speirs 13. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 4 (Stenquist, Wood, Parker, Speirs). FT: 6-8. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 44, FIRTH 39: At St. Anthony, the Cougars survived a 27-point outing from Abby Schiess, as South Fremont hit seven-straight free throws to get back into the win column.
Olivia LeCheminant led the Cougars with 17 points with South Fremont finishing 12-of-16 from the line.
"She dominated the entire night," South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. "She had 27 points on 26 shots and a bunch of boards. But we just kept chugging away. Down the stretch, we made some clutch free throws."
The win is South Fremont's third in four games, as the Cougars (4-5) play at Snake River Thursday. Firth (6-3) plays at Teton Thursday.
SOUTH FREMONT 44, FIRTH 39
Firth 14 10 7 8 — 39
South Fremont 15 9 8 12 — 44
FIRTH (39) — Cassi Robins 2, Hailey Gee 8, Abby Schiess 27, Jaylyn McKinnon 2. FG: 15. 3-pointers: none. FT: 9-13. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (44) — Jalyssa Stoddard 4, Carly Hikida 4, Karlee Thueson 5, Malorie Johnson 9, Paizlee Hobbs 5, Olivia LeCheminant 17. FG: 15. 3-pointers: 2 (Thueson, Hobbs). FT: 12-16. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 34, AMERICAN FALLS 13: At Ashton, the Huskies beat the Beavers for the second time in three days, holding their visiting opponent to a pedestrian 13 points.
American Falls scored two, three, six and two points in each quarter, respectively, as Kelby Dye had 11 points for North Fremont.
"We've been playing better defense as of late," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. "We had a better defensive effort tonight. We rebounded well. Didn't allow them to get to the line often ... we played to our strength and I was proud of our defensive effort tonight."
The two teams combined for 19 total field goals and just one three, as North Fremont (5-2) plays at Butte County tonight.
NORTH FREMONT 34, AMERICAN FALLS 13
North Fremont 14 7 8 5 — 34
American Falls 2 3 6 2 — 13
NORTH FREMONT (34) — Ellie Miller 5, Litton 1, Alexa Nedrow 8, Dakodah Dexter 4, Hoffner 2, Brylie Greener 3, Dye 11. FG: 14. 3-pointers: none. FT: 6-16. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
AMERICAN FALLS (13) — Smith 4, G. Barclay 3, E. Barclay 6. FG: 5. 3-pointers: 1 (G. Barclay). FT: 2-2. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
SODA SPRINGS 58, RIRIE 41: At Soda Springs, the returning 2A state champions beat Ririe for the second time this winter thanks to a late third quarter run.
The Cardinals utilized an 8-0 run late in the third quarter to pull away from the Bulldogs, as Ririe coach Damien Smith said his team could never catch up late Tuesday.
Soda Springs outscored Ririe 35-22 during the second half, as the Cardinals had two scores with 15 points or more. Indee Williams led the Bulldogs with 12 points and two 3-pointers.
"There's reason teams don't come to Soda Springs. It's a raucous environment for away teams," Smith said. "We played tough defensively. We have ways to go but I'm proud of the way we played tonight."
Ririe (6-4) opens conference play verse Firth next Wednesday.
SODA SPRINGS 58, RIRIE 41
Ririe 13 6 10 12 — 41
Soda Springs 10 13 19 16 — 58
RIRIE (41) — Maddie Johnson 5, Indee Williams 12, Kenadee Coles 7, Paige Martinez 2, Eden Griffith 2, Sara Boone 8, Anna Boone 5. FG: 13. 3-pointers: 5 (Williams 2, Coles, S. Boone 2). FT: 8-16. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SODA SPRINGS (58) — S. Gronning 16, D. Smith 7, L. Finlayson 6, R. Yamauchi 15, J. Balls 2, Jori Balls 12,. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 6 (Gronning 3, Yamauchi 2, Smith). FT: 10-14. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
PRESTON 73, SHELLEY 41: At Preston, the Russets lost to the Indians for the second time this winter after falling behind early in the first quarter, 20-7.
Preston led 37-20 by halftime, as Shelley coach Wally Foster said his team struggled to open the game on the road. Shelley cut it to 12 in the second half, but could not hand Preston its second loss in three games.
Jake Wray finished with 13 points and three 3-pointers.
"We gotta figure something out," Foster said of the Russets' first quarter woes. "We gotta find a better way to get out of the gate."
Shelley (0-5) plays at former 3A rival Sugar-Salem (3-2) Thursday.
PRESTON 73, SHELLEY 41
Shelley 7 13 12 9 — 41
Preston 20 17 20 16 — 73
SHELLEY (41) — Wyatt Remington 2, Parker Hanson 6, Jake Wray 13, Trevor Austin 10, Corey Killpack 9. FG: 15. 3-pointers: 4 (Wray 3, Killpack). FT: 7-12. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
PRESTON (73) — Hyde 15, Hobson 17, Dunn 11, Smellie 5, Harmons 8, Ward 5, R. Parker 6, T. Parker 4, Robinson 2. FG: 28. 3-pointers: 9 (Hobson 3, Dunn 3, Harmons 2, Ward). FT: 8-15. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE 45, TAYLOR's CROSSING 36: At Leadore, the hometown Mustangs leaned on their seven players to earn a win a during its home-opener of the winter.
Kyle Quiroz led all scorers with 19 points, as Ryker Tomchak added 13 for Leadore.
Dylan Davis led Taylor's Crossing with 12 points — including four 3-pointers — during the loss.
"It was pretty good," Leadore coach Curtis Beyeler said. "We jumped out to a pretty good lead and then we let them get back into during the second. Our defense then really stepped in the third quarter and that was the big difference for us."
Leadore outscored first-year program Taylor's Crossing 26-16 in the second half, as Leadore (3-2) plays at Rockland Friday.
Taylor's Crossing (0-5) hosts Salmon (1-2) Thursday.
LEADORE 45, TAYLOR's CROSSING 36
Taylor Crossing 5 15 4 12 — 36
Leadore 12 7 14 12 — 45
TAYLOR'S CROSSING (36) — Colby Hatch 2, Krystian Hammon 7, Dylan Davis 12, Gustag Hedenberg 5, Ethan Bidenagel 8, Caleb Boone 2. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 4 (Davis 4). FT: 4-8. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (45) — Ryker Tomchak 13, RJ Foster 7, Austin Beyeler 6, Kyle Quiroz 19. FG: 17. 3-pointers: 1 (Tomchak). FT: 8-18. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
MALAD 41, WEST JEFFERSON 33: At Malad, the Dragons beat the Panthers at home to hand West Jefferson its fifth-straight loss.
No other detail were available as of press time, as West Jefferson (0-5) hosts South Fremont (0-5) Friday.
SNAKE RIVER 55, SUGAR-SALEM 42: At Moreland, the Panthers beat the Diggers to advance to 5-0 on the year.
The loss puts Sugar-Salem at 3-3, as the Diggers have lost three-straight.
No other details were available as of press time.
Snake River plays at Ririe (5-0) Thursday. Sugar-Salem hosts Shelley (0-5) Thursday.