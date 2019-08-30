At Hillcrest, Jesus Lopez had a hat trick for the Thunder Ridge High School boys soccer team in a 5-1 win over Hillcrest.
Lopez completed his hat trick in the first half for the Titans, who also got goals from Evan Williams and Austin Hoopes. Thunder Ridge, the defending 5A District 5-6 champions, are the first District 6 opponent to defeat defending 4A state runner-up Hillcrest since Madison handed the Knights a 1-0 loss last September.
“It was a good game,” Thunder Ridge coach Corey Toldson said. “We came in prepared for a hard fought game knowing they just came off a tie with I.F. and knowing we tied I.F. as well.”
Thunder Ridge (2-0-1) hosts Shelley this morning while Hillcrest (2-1-0) plays Tuesday at Highland.
Girls soccer
BOISE 5, MADISON 1: At Rexburg, defending 5A state runner-up Boise handed Madison its first loss of the season.
Breckley Birch scored for Madison, which was tied with Boise 1-1 at halftime. Madison coach Jaymon Birch said Boise is a speedy team and made an adjustment at half that paid off.
Madison (2-1-0) hosts another District 3 opponent, Mountain View, this morning.
Volleyball
MADISON 3, IDAHO FALLS 0; IDAHO FALLS 3, RIGBY 2: At Rexburg and Rigby, Idaho Falls split it first two matches of the season.
The defending 5A state champion Bobcats defeated Idaho Falls 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 in Rexburg to begin the evening. Idaho Falls then headed to Rigby, where the Tigers defeated the Trojans 25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13.
“There were lots of jitters and things, but it’s good,” Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said. “We’re heading in the right direction.”
Idaho Falls (1-1) plays Tuesday at Shelley, Rigby plays Tuesday at Blackfoot and Madison plays Thursday versus Skyview, Blackfoot and Bonneville.
Cross-country
Scout Mountain Cross
Friday at East Mink Creek Nordic Center
full results on athletic.net
Boys
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 26; 2. Skyline 72; 3. Thunder Ridge 81; 4. Highland 96; 5. Soda Springs 122; 6. Century 135; 7. Teton 217; 8. Hillcrest 233; 9. Bonneville 255
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Stetson Moss (TR) 15:28.6; 2. Zac Bright (IF) 16:16.4; 3. Mitchell Athay (IF) 16:28.5; 4. Bryton Zohner (SKY) 16:29.8; 5. Jared Harden (HIGH) 16:38.6; 6. Joseph Ereaux (IF) 16:44.6; 7. Isaac Corgatelli (IF) 17:00.0; 8. Porter Elison (IF) 17:08.7; 9. Seth Bingham (TR) 17:09.1; 10. Xander Thompson (CEN) 17:18.5; 11. Kelson Arellano (SODA) 17:45.7; 12. Carter Attebury (TR) 17:49.2; 13. Jacob Van Orden (HIGH) 17;51.4; 14. Logan Olcott (CEN) 17:53.2; 15. Trey Corrigan (SKY) 17:55.4
Girls
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 45; 2. Skyline 56; 3. Soda Springs 77; 4. Thunder Ridge 91; 5. Highland 117; 6. Century 152; 7. Teton 186; 8. Hillcrest 208
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Sariah Harrison (SKY) 19:06.3; 2. Jessica Moss (TR) 20:27.1; 3. Alivia Johnson (BONN) 20:41.4; 4. Brynlee Simmons (SODA) 20:45.5; 5. Hannah Kohler (IF) 20:45.9; 7. Andie Bell (Preston) 20:52.1; 8. Grace Kosmicki (HIGH) 20:53.5; 9. Allison Lemons (IF) 20:59.9; 10. Macy Olson (SKY) 21:03.9; 11. Jennalee Lewis (IF) 21:11.9; 12. Sara Bagley (TET) 21:19.2; 13. McKinley Daw (TR) 21:26; 14. Raegan Hart (SKY) 21:36.4; 15. Ava Peterson (CEN) 21:42.4