At Rigby, the Thunder Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated Rigby 3-0 for a conference win Friday in a battle of unbeatens.
It was the first conference game for both teams. Rigby entered the game 4-0-0 while Thunder Ridge entered Friday 4-0-1. Jesus Lopez scored two goals while Israel Chavez also scored for the Titans, who are now tied for first in 5A District 5-6 with Highland.
Thunder Ridge (5-0-1, 1-0-0 5A District 5-6) hosts Marsh Valley today while Rigby (4-1-0, 0-0-1) hosts Bonneville on Monday.
HILLCREST 7, SKYLINE 0: At Hillcrest, Jake Hoover had a hat trick for the Knights in a conference win over Skyline.
Hoover, who scored off an assist from Saul Espinosa and two assists from Hadrian Pena, was one of four Knights to score in the first half. Saul Espinosa (Ethan Serr assist), Jaxon Keller (unassisted) and Carlos Espinoza (Logan Dance assist) also scored in the first half for Hillcrest, who went up 6-0 with a Pena goal off an Austin Barnes assist in the second half.
Hillcrest (4-1-1, 2-0-1 4A District 6) plays Monday at Madison while Skyline (1-4-0, 0-3-0) plays Thunder Ridge on Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, BLISS 1: At Bliss, Jordan Dayley scored twice for Sugar-Salem in a nonconference road win.
Dayley scored both his goals in the first half. Nathan Dayley scored in the second half on a Sam Puzey assist. Bliss’s goal came from a second half PK.
Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email that everyone got to play and those who came off the bench did a great job for the Diggers (2-0-1), who play today at Wendell.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 6, HILLCREST 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Teresa Ledezma scored four goals and Tasha Miller had four assists for the Grizzlies in a conference win over Hillcrest.
Ledezma scored twice in the first half off assists by Emily Stuart and Miller and three times in the second half (two unassisted, one off a Miller assist). Also scoring for Skyline were Mattie Olson (Miller assist) in the first half and Mariela Castaneda (Miller assist) in the second half.
Hillcrest (2-3-0, 1-2-0) hosts Madison on Monday while Skyline (4-0-1, 2-0-0 4A District 6) plays Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 1, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Thunder Ridge, the Trojans and Titans played to a tie in the conference opener for both teams.
Sidney Lance scored for the Titans (1-3-1, 0-0-1), who play today at Marsh Valley. Rigby (3-2-1, 0-0-1) hosts Upper Valley rival Madison on Wednesday.
Cross-country
MOSSES GET BIG FINISHES AT MURRAY INVITE: At Salt Lake City, Thunder Ridge High School senior Stetson Moss ran one of the fastest times of his career Friday at the annual Murray Cross Invite.
The senior placed second in the seeded boys 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 36 seconds, averaging 4:57 per mile. His sister, Jessica, won the sophomore girls 3-mile race by almost a minute, finishing in 18:35.
Other top finishes for the Titans were Seth Bingham (second in 16:00 in the sophomore boys race), Macie Chugg (ninth in 20:26 in the freshman girls race) and Austin Attebury (11th in 17:11 in the freshman boys race). The meet featured nationally ranked teams Lone Peak (No. 21 in DyeStat preseason girls U.S. rankings. No. 45 in DyeStat preseason boys U.S. rankings) and Corner Canyon (No. 2 in DyeStat preseason boys U.S. rankings). The meet also included nationally ranked individuals in Stetson Moss (No. 15 in DyeStat preseason boys individual rankings and No. 11 in MileSplit’s Top 50 boys individual rankings), seeded boys race winner Thomas Boyden of Skyline, Utah, (No. 11 in DyeStat preseason boys U.S. rankings) and seeded girls race second place finisher Carlee Hansen of Woods Cross (No. 55 in DyeStat preseason girls U.S. rankings). Team results were not posted by Post Register deadline.
Late Thursday
VOLLEYBALL
SUGAR-SALEM 3, FIRTH 0: At Sugar City, the Diggers swept Firth to win a battle between defending state runners-up.
Sugar-Salem, the defending 3A state runner-up, defeated Firth, the defending 2A state runner-up 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 for a nonconference win.
Sugar-Salem (2-0) plays in the Star Valley Tournament this weekend while Firth plays in the Skyline Classic today.