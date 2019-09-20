At Thunder Ridge, the Thunder Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Hillcrest 3-2 for a nonconference win.
Willow Hurley, Sidney Lance and Olivia Christensen scored for the Titans, who matched their win total from last year’s inaugural season with the win. Maddie Miller scored in the first half for Hillcrest, which trailed 2-1 at halftime, and Allie Chapple scored the equalizer in the 55th minute.
“We had lots of opportunities at the end, but didn’t find the back of the net,” Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis said.
Thunder Ridge (3-6-1) plays Tuesday at Blackfoot while Hillcrest (3-6-0) plays Wednesday at Shelley.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE GOES 2-1 IN LAS VEGAS: At Las Vegas, Nev., the Bees went 2-1 to start the annual Durango Fall Classic Tournament.
The Bees (7-3) defeated Skyridge (Utah) and Rim of the World (Southern California) in two sets and fell to Southern California’s Marymount (the tournament’s No. 16 seed) in two sets to finish second in their pool. Head coach Chantal McMurtrey said the Bees will play for 17th place today. Madison, competing in the tournament for the first time, went 0-3, falling to ‘Iolani (Hawaii), Village Christian (Southern California) and Durango (Nev.) in two sets each to finish fourth in pool play.
Late Thursday
Volleyball
SKYLINE 3, BLACKFOOT 2: At Blackfoot, Skyline outlasted Blackfoot 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 26-28, 15-7 for a conference win.
The five-set varsity game followed a five-set JV game. Sophie Anderson had 16 kills, five blocks and 15 digs, Taryn Chapman had nine kills and 18 digs, Aubrey Hazekamp had seven blocks and Taelor Thomas had five blocks for Skyline (11-7-1, 3-1 4A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Hillcrest. Blackfoot plays at Bonneville the same night.
“Blackfoot, I think they were hungry and wanted a win in their house,” Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said. “I think they played really scrappy and kept us on our toes.”