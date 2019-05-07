At Chubbuck, the No. 4 seeded Thunder Ridge High School softball team went 1-1 on the first day of the 5A District 5-6 tournament to keep its season going.
The Titans fell to No. 1 seeded and host team Highland 11-1 in five innings in its first game of the day. The Rams scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Sierra John went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Titans.
Thunder Ridge preserved its season by defeating Madison 8-4 in an elimination game later in the day. John went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases while McKenna Trejo went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base for Thunder Ridge (8-15), which plays Rigby in an elimination game Thursday at Chubbuck.
HIGHLAND 11, THUNDER RIDGE 1 (5 INNINGS)
Thunder Ridge 000 01—1 5 7
Highland 202 25—11 10 1
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Carlie Dye 4 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; McKenna Trejo 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Sierra John 2-3. 2B: AryLue Jones. RBI: John. SB: Witney Belliston, Chloe Hawkes, John, Kalli McLaren
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: MaKayla Mauger 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 2-4, Kenzie Saunders 2-4, Madi Van Sickle 2-2, Makayia Anderson 2-3. 2B: Frasure. 3B: Roni Bosquez, Saunders. RBI: Frasure, Anderson, Bosquez, Van Sickle, Adi Glenn, Saunders. SB: Anderson, Van Sickle, Saunders.
THUNDER RIDGE 8, MADISON 4
Thunder Ridge 012 031 1—8 14 3
Madison 002 002 0—4 6 4
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sierra John 2-3, Kalli McLaren 3-5, Trejo 3-4, Maddi Williams 2-4. 2B: Trejo. 3B: Witney Belliston. HR: John. RBI: Savannah Fuhriman, Chloe Hawkes, John 2, McLaren, Williams. SB: John 2, McLaren.
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 7 IP, 14 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Marianna Weaver 2-3. 2B: Weaver. RBI: Mortensen 2, Weaver, Skyelar Petersen.
RIGBY 22, MADISON 8 (5 INNINGS); HIGHLAND 11, RIGBY 6: At Chubbuck, Rigby defeated Upper Valley rival Madison before falling to No. 1 seeded Highland on the first day of the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
The Trojans scored 15 runs in the second inning of their win over the Bobcats. Abbi Wilkins went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs and Camryn Williams went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a stolen base for Rigby.
Shayla Cherry went 2 for 3 with a double in the loss to Highland for Rigby (13-10), which plays Thunder Ridge in an elimination game Thursday.
RIGBY 22, MADISON 8 (5 INNINGS)
Madison 007 01—8 7 5
Rigby 2(15)2 3x—22 22 5
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 2.2 IP, 19 H, 19 R, 11 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; April Pennell 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Hailey Mortensen 3-4, Maddy Jensen 2-3. 2B: Jensen, Mortensen, Skyelar Petersen. RBI: Jensen, Mortensen 3, Marianna Weaver, Arnold, Petersen 2.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 5 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 3-5, Camryn Williams 4-5, Abbi Wilkins 4-4, Sheppard 2-4, Courtney Woodhouse 2-4, McKenzie Cluff 2-4, Halle Boone 2-3. 2B: Cherry, Cluff, Abby Simmons. HR: Wilkins. RBI: Boone 2, Cluff 2, Ruby Gneiting, Sheppard 2, Abby Simmons, Wilkins 6, Williams 3, Woodhouse 3. SB: Boone, Gneiting, Simmons, Williams, Kalli Jo Zagula.
HIGHLAND 11, RIGBY 6
Rigby 100 041 0—6 5 2
Highland 425 000 x—11 16 6
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 6 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-3. 2B: Cherry, Abbi Wilkins. RBI: Camryn Williams, Ruby Gneiting, Taylor Sheppard, Wilkins 2.
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Makayla Mauger 7 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 2-4, Kenzie Saunders 2-3, Mauger 2-4, Madi Van Sickle 3-3, Makayia Anderson 3-4. 2B: Anderson, Van Sickle. 3B: Anderson. RBI: Roni Bosquez 2, Anderson 3, Mauger, Van Sickle 3, Tiauna Walker.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
4A District Tournament
Championship matches are set for doubles while singles championship finals and consolation finals are becoming a bit clearer for 4A District 6 tennis, which concludes today at Bonneville.
Blackfoot’s Ben Sayre and Braxton Bird will play the Bonneville duo of Kade Belnap and Chris Harker for the boys doubles championship at noon while Idaho Falls’ Whitney Black and Rachel Harris will play Hillcrest’s Emily Biddulph and Nicole Griggs for the girls doubles championship, also at noon.
Idaho Falls’ Trevin Facer and Claire Andary will play Bonneville’s Nate Clements and Maunayia Harrigfeld for the mixed doubles championship at noon.
Bonneville’s Kyle Johnson will play Idaho Falls’ Jack Groberg and Idaho Falls’ Sam Vance will play teammate Luke Rodel in today’s boys singles semifinal matches at 10 a.m. Winners will play in the 2 p.m. championship match.
Idaho Falls’ Lilly Crone will play Hillcrest’s Nicole Tran and Skyline’s Emily Stuart will play Idaho Falls’ Alexis Adams in today’s girls singles semifinal matches at 10 a.m. Winners will play in the 2 p.m. championship match. Consolation finals will take place at 3:30 p.m.
5A District 5-6 tournament
Semifinals are set for most of the 5A District 5-6 tournament after day one.
Highland’s Cassie Stoddard will play Thunder Ridge’s Marin Lowe in one girls singles semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The other semifinal is to be determined. Highland’s Brynoch Rammell will play Madison’s Bash Plummer in one boys singles semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The other semifinal is to be determined.
The boys doubles duo of Kyler Hartman and Tegan Hartman will face Highland’s Johnson and Castro in one semifinal while Thunder Ridge’s Warner and Sargent will play Madison’s Andreason and Pigott in the other semifinal.
The Highland girls doubles duo of Harrison and Bray will face Thunder Ridge’s Bullock and Arfmann in one semifinal while Rigby’s Campbell and Brown will face Madison’s Wray and Heder in the other semifinal.
The Highland mixed doubles duo of Fellows and Stoddard will play Madison’s Schmidt and Burgener in one semifinal while Highland’s Carter and Harding will face Madison’s Donnelly and Christensen in the other semifinal.
Play resumes Thursday at various venues with finals scheduled to take place at Thunder Ridge. Championship matches will start at 2 p.m. while consolation finals will start at 3 p.m.