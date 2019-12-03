At Thunder Ridge, Paige Clark had 18 points for the Thunder Ridge girls basketball team in a 61-48 nonconference win over Hillcrest.
Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said Clark had 10 to 12 points in the third quarter alone. Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said the Titans had Clark down for 17 rebounds, adding that she got the double-double while playing through bronchitis.
“Clark cleaned house on the rebounds,” Sargent said.
The Titans (4-1) play Thursday at Idaho Falls.
Macey Larsen had a game-high 22 points to lead Hillcrest (2-2), which hosts Teton on Thursday.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, HILLCREST 48
Hillcrest 12 18 7 12—48
Thunder Ridge 18 8 23 12—61
HILLCREST—Brook Jones 1, Macey Larsen 22, Trinity Larsen 9, Chrissy Olson 3, Halle Carlson 2, Abigail Parker 2, Brooke Cook 9.
THUNDER RIDGE—Sierra John 9, Aspen Caldwell 14, Paige Clark 18, Hadley Scoresby 6, Lauren Davenport 9, Avery Turnage 5
SKYLINE 43, MADISON 24: At Rexburg, free throws helped Skyline finish off a 43-24 nonconference win over Madison.
The Grizz, who led 25-22 after the third quarter, went 9-for-11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“That was the stat of the game for me,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “Madison got really physical and played really good basketball. It was a good test.”
Mattie Olson had nine points to lead Skyline, which had points from eight players. The Grizz (2-1) play Mountain Crest (Utah) on Thursday in the Preston Tournament. Madison plays Thursday at Shelley.
SKYLINE 43, MADISON 24
Skyline 9 11 5 18—43
Madison 5 6 11 2—24
SKYLINE—Drew Chapman 2, Taryn Chapman 2, Sophie Anderson 5, Lizzie Bialas 8, Rachel Glaser 7, Macy Olson 8, Mattie Olson 9, Tailer Thomas 2.
MADISON—McKenzie 2, Wasden 1, Jensen 4, Gordon 7, Cook 2, Dow 3, Parker 5.
RIGBY 73, HIGHLAND 57: At Rigby, Tylie Jones led three Rigby players in double-figure scoring in a conference win over Highland.
Rigby coach Troy Shippen said the Rams are scrappy and played hard, adding that Jones is doing ‘a lot of things’ for the Trojans.
“She’s rebounding, passing the ball really well, distributing the ball, making plays on defense,” Shippen said. “She’s kinda doing everything right now.”
Brooke Donnelly had 13 points and Ruby Murdock added 11 for Rigby (3-1, 1-0), which plays Thursday at Blackfoot.
RIGBY 73, HIGHLAND 57
Highland 12 13 12 20—57
Rigby 15 18 20 20—73
HIGHLAND—Pongah 14, Nelson 2, Pokibro 3, Tracy 2, Calley 12, Maughan 10, Thayne 12, Farmer 2.
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 11, Tylie Jones 20, Halle Boone 3, Camryn Williams 9, Victoria Briggs 5, Kiersten Raymond 3, Brooke Donnelly 13, Brindy Shipper 2, Anastasia Kennedy 7.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, FIRTH 28: At Sugar City, the Diggers returned from Thanksgiving break with a dominant nonconference win over Firth.
Firth led 8-2 early but the Diggers began buckling down on defense after that.
“Once we got rolling, we didn’t look back,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said.
Dayley added that Michelle Luke had several steals and deflections.
“She was a nightmare for them defensively,” Dayley said. “That kid had a phenomenal game.”
Mardee Fillmore had 20 points and Hailey Harris had 17 for Sugar-Salem (3-0), which plays Friday at filer.
Kiley Mecham had nine points to lead Firth (3-2), which hosts Cole Valley Christian on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, FIRTH 28
Firth 8 10 7 3—28
Sugar-Salem 15 19 17 11—62
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 8, Brooklyn Clayson 1, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 7, Kiley Mecham 9, Hailey Barker 1.
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 4, Hailey Harris 17, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Sunny Bennion 4, Nataylah Nead 2, Megan Pannell 6, Mardee Fillmore 20, Macey Fillmore 7.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 23: At Watersprings, the Miners began the 2019-20 season with a conference win over the Warriors.
Sophomore Trinity Seefried had 17 points for the Miners, who led 25-13 at halftime.
“This was a good, nice opener especially with a conference game,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “We weren’t sure what to expect from Watersprings, but the girls did a good job.”
Riley Moore added 13 points for Mackay (1-0, 1-0), which hosts Butte County tonight.
Joanna Hayes had 10 points to lead Watersprings (0-2, 0-2), which plays Tuesday at Leadore.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 23
Mackay 10 15 17 9 — 51
Watersprings 4 9 4 6 — 23
MACKAY—Riley Moore 13, Alana Christensen 2, Chloe Fullmer 6, Kaytlyn Winters 3, Trinity Seefried 17, Megan Moore 8, Brenna McAffee 2.
WATERSPRINGS—Riley Winkleman 8, Joanna Hayes 10, Angie Gomez 3, Rylee Mathison 2.
BONNEVILLE 54, IDAHO FALLS 19: At Idaho Falls, the Bees improved to 5-0 as Sadie Lott scored 19 points. Bonneville built a 29-8 lead by the half.
Idaho Falls (0-4) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday. Bonneville is at Skyline on Dec. 11.
BONNEVILLE 54, IDAHO FALLS 19
Bonneville 13 16 19 6 — 54
Idaho Falls 2 6 5 6 — 19
BONNEVILLE — Hannah Harker 2, Sadie Lott 19, Makayla Sorensen 4, Brooklyn Cunningham 6, Liz Williams 2, Sydnee Hunt 8, Sage Leishman 6, Maddi Pettingill 4.
IDAHO FALLS — Morgan Tucker 4, Kennedy Robertson 4, Abbey Corgatelli 2, Cassidy Sanders 4, Aubree Duffin 2, Megan Hurst 3.
WEST JEFFERSON 45, SOUTH FREMONT 37: At Terreton, West Jefferson pulled out a close game to improve to 2-2.
The Panthers are at Malad on Thursday. South Fremont hosts Fruitland on Friday.
WEST JEFFERSON 45, SOUTH FREMONT 37
South Fremont 12 15 3 7 — 37
West Jefferson 15 16 6 8 — 45
SOUTH FREMONT — T. Hill 3, K. Geisler 1, K. Thueson 5, Tucker 2, J. Angell 9, R. Neville 17.
WEST JEFFERSON — Shaylee Anhder 4, Carlee Johnson 3, Saige Moss 7, Lacey Dalling 7, Neville 2, E. Anhder 11, Tyra Pancheri 5, Jordyn Torgerson 6.
Boys basketball
MACKAY 49, WATERSPRINGS 39: At Watersprings, the Warriors poured in 20 points in the fourth quarter but it was not enough in a season-opening loss to defending district champion Mackay.
Watersprings coach Scott Moe had high praise for his team, which has only five players.
“We are calling htem the fab five,” Moe said. “We went to war tonight with Mackay who has got 12 seniors and juniors. So I’m stinking proud of these guys.”
Daniel Canfield had 17 points and Robert Canfield added 12 for Watersprings (0-1, 0-1), which hosts Clark County on Friday.
Chase Green had 17 points for Mackay (1-0, 1-0), which plays Valley on Friday at the Carey Holiday Tournament.
“I thought the kids battled hard and closed out the game,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said.
MACKAY 49, WATERSPRINGS 39
Watersprings 9 8 2 20—39
Mackay 8 10 17 14—49
MACKAY—Jacoda Whitworth 9, Sereck Peterson 4, Nolan Moorman 6, Chase Green 17, Kolton Holt 2, Kyle Peterson 3, Devean Lynch 3, Oscar Mercado 5.
WATERSPRINGS—Daniel Canfield 17, Robert Canfield 12, Gabe Smith 6, Kaden Aldinger 4
Other scores
Boys
Preston 76, Shelley 39
Girls
Blackfoot 69, Shelley 35
Ririe 56, Teton 52