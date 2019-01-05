At Rexburg, the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team outlasted Idaho 5A No. 1 ranked Madison 63-58 in overtime to hand the Bobcats their first loss to an Idaho team this season.
The game was tight throughout with many big moments, Madison coach Travis Schwab said. The Tigers trailed 25-19 at halftime, then used a 20-point third quarter to take a 39-34 lead after three. Madison’s Spencer Hathaway sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer from behind the halfcourt line and the Tigers finished off the win with free throws in overtime.
Those free throws, as well as Madison’s 17 turnovers and Idaho Falls’ second chance points, were what Schwab said determined the outcome.
“The environment was awesome,” Schwab said. “I’m super proud of our kids. You just had two really good teams fighting. Give credit to I.F. (Tigers head coach) Howard (Hart) always does a good job.”
Kalvin Bowen had 24 points, Braxton Ball added 17 and Paul Wilson had 12 for Idaho Falls (6-4), which plays Tuesday at District 91 rival Skyline.
Hathaway had a game-high 28 points while Mason McWhorter and Kyle Jackson had 10 each for Madison (10-2), which hosts Highland on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 63, MADISON 58 (OT)
Idaho Falls 14 5 20 9 15 — 63
Madison 10 15 9 14 10 — 58
IDAHO FALLS (63) — Kalvin Bowen 24, Braxton Ball 17, Paul Wilson 12, Andrew Gregersen 5, Kenyion Clark 4, Jackson Sorenson 1. FG: 18-37. FT: 25-40. 3-pointers: 2-9 (Bowen 1-3, Gregersen 1-5). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (58) — Spencer Hathaway 28, Jordan Porter 4, Carson Downey 2, Mason McWhorter 10, Kyle Jackson 10, Bohlder Murray 2, Mark Williams 2. FG: 19-48. FT: 15-19. 3-pointers: 5-20 (Hathaway 4-10, McWhorter 1-2). Total fouls: 27. Fouled out: Jaden Schwab, McWhorter.
RIGBY 62, SKYLINE 39: At Rigby, a 23-point fourth quarter helped Rigby finish off a nonconference win over Skyline.
The Grizzlies cut their deficit to 38-32 after three quarters before Tanoa Togiai and Britton Berrett went to work for the Trojans in the fourth.
“Skyline played extremely well,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “They hung in there. Tanoa and Britton kinda caught fire at the same time. The inside-outside was the difference.”
Skyline coach Clint Cornish said the Grizzlies gave up some easy shots early in the game.
“I thought we played really, really hard,” Cornish said. “We’ve just gotta make sure we’re trying to finish the quarter.”
Cruz Taylor had 16 points and Spencer Harding and Kadin Pabts had nine each for Skyline (6-5), which hosts District 91 rival Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
Berrett had 23 points and Togiai had 21 for Rigby (9-2), which plays Tuesday at Highland.
RIGBY 62, SKYLINE 39
Skyline 8 10 14 7—39
Rigby 9 16 13 23—62
SKYLINE (39) — Jael Garcia 1, Easton Taylor 1, Spencer Harding 9, Cruz Taylor 16, Ethan Wilding 3, Kadin Pabts 9. FG: 14. FT: 5-13. 3-pointers: 6 (Harding 3, C. Taylor 2, Pabts 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Wilding
RIGBY (62) — Zach Byrum 3, Wyatt Taylor 5, Britton Berrett 23, Keegan Thompson 4, Tagg Olaveson 4, Brycen Uffens 2, Tanoa Togiai 21. FG: 19. FT: 17-21. 3-pointers: 7 (Byrum 1, Taylor 1, Berrett 5). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 65, BLACKFOOT 60: At Blackfoot, the Knights held off Blackfoot after a high-scoring fourth quarter to move to 4-0 in conference play.
The Knights trailed 30-28 at halftime before taking a 48-36 lead after three. The Broncos then outscored the Knights 22-19 in the fourth quarter of a game that featured a combined 50 trips to the free throw line.
“They hung in there all game long,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said of the Broncos. “The most impressive thing to me is our entire team stepped up. We had three kids score a lot of points, but all the other kids did all the little things needed to get this victory.”
Parker Boyle and Kyle Austin had 21 points each and Bryce Cook added 15 for Hillcrest (5-6, 4-0), which plays Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
Reece Robinson had 20 points, Jett Shelley added 12 and Dexter Hale had 10 for Blackfoot (4-7, 1-3), which plays Tuesday at Bonneville.
HILLCREST 65, BLACKFOOT 60
Hillcrest 14 14 18 19 — 65
Blackfoot 8 22 8 22 — 60
HILLCREST (65) — Parker Boyle 21, Tervor Roberts 2, Garrett Freed 2, Kyle Austin 21, Bryce Cook 15, Karter Battleson 4. FG: 20. FT: 21-30. 3-pointers: 4 (Boyle 2, Austin 1, Battleson 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (60) — Dexter Hale 10, Reece Robinson 20, Jett Shelley 12, Wright 1, Young 7, Wistison 6, Delova 4. FG: 21. FT: 14-20. 3-pointers: 4 (Hale 1, Robinson 1, Shelley 2). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Hale.
SOUTH FREMONT 76, SALMON 47: At Salmon, South Fremont had three players finish in double-figure scoring in a nonconference win over Salmon.
The Cougars, who led 37-23 at halftime and 63-40 after three quarters, made 33 field goals in the win.
“(Salmon) never quit all the way to the end,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “I thought our guys did a great job. We did a nice job offensively sharing the ball, making things happen.”
Kyler Yancey had 22 points, Tagg Bair had 19 and Jace Neville added 17 for South Fremont (6-6), which hosts Ririe on Tuesday.
Blazen Burgess had 11 points to lead Salmon (2-4), which hosts American Falls tonight.
SOUTH FREMONT 76, SALMON 47
South Fremont 21 16 26 13 — 76
Salmon 12 11 17 7 — 47
SOUTH FREMONT (76) — Gordo 2, Carter Rowbury 2, Talon Maupin 4, Kyle Orme 2, Nick Hammond 2, Edwin Smith 6, Kyler Yancey 22, Jace Neville 17, Tagg Bair 19. FG: 33. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 5 (Bair 3, Neville 1, Yancey 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
SALMON (47) — Andy Gebhardt 2, Kaden Kaywood 5, Blazen Burgess 11, Ryder Wood 3, Dylan 9, Michael Bohlen 4, Andrew Hobbs 8, McClay Sommers 3, Owen Tarkalson 2. FG: 18. FT: 6-9. 3-pointers: 5 (Hobbs 2, Burgess 3). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 52, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 18: At Idaho Falls, Challis began 2019 with a dominant win over Taylor’s Crossing in its conference opener.
The Vikings, who poured in 21 points in the second quarter to take a 34-10 halftime lead, got points from 11 players and minutes from all 15 players.
“I put in a lot of freshmen and sophomores in,” Challis coach Jerrod Farr said. “Everybody got in the second half. It was a good team effort.”
Krystian Hammon had seven points for Taylor’s Crossing (0-11), which plays Wednesday at Grace.
Parker May had 11 while Garrett Millick added eight for Challis (7-2), which hosts Butte County on Friday.
CHALLIS 52, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 18
Challis 13 21 14 4 — 52
Taylor’s Crossing 9 1 3 5 — 18
CHALLIS (52) — Mitch Cotant 7, Garrett Millick 8, Parker May 11, Ross Sheppeard 4, Riley Shaw 5, Carson Ammar 4, RJ Philps 1, Owen Peterson 2, Darryn Provence 1, Isaac Schwenke 3, Rowdy Piva 6. FG: 20. FT: 9-20. 3-pointers: 3 (Millick 2, Cotant 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING (18) — Ethan Bidenagel 2, Gustav Hedenberg 3, Dylan Davis 1, Hansen 2, Krystian Hammon 7, Colby Hatch 3. FG: 2. FT: 13-22. 3-pointers: 1 (Hammond). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
NORTH GEM 64, LEADORE 31: At Leadore, a 30-point first quarter paced North Gem in a conference win over the Mustangs.
The Cowboys, who finished the night with 29 made field goals, led 38-13 at halftime.
“They came out hard and they came out fast,” Leadore coach Curtis Beyeler said. “They’re a pretty strong team and we had a lot of turnovers that they capitalized on in that first quarter. Just chalk it up to inexperience.”
Kyle Quiroz had 11 points and Austin Beyeler added 10 for Leadore (3-6, 1-4), which hosts Watersprings today.
NORTH GEM 64, LEADORE 31
North Gem 30 8 18 8 — 64
Leadore 3 10 11 7 — 31
NORTH GEM (64) — M. Sechter 2, G. Leavitt 3, B. Freeman 2, T. Labroshe 4, J. Neese 11, L. Corta 14, B. Hatch 5, B. Holbrook 12, J. Bodily 8, B. Yost 1, R. Cooper 2. FG: 29. FT: 2-16. 3-pointers: 4 (Leavitt 1, Neese 1, Hatch 1, Bodily 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (31) — Ryker Tomchak 4, RJ Foster 4, Austin Beyeler 10, Kyle Quiroz 11, Weston Mackay 2. FG: 13. FT: 5-19. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SNAKE RIVER 45: At Sugar City, the Diggers completed a regular season sweep of the Panthers in a battle between the defending 3A state champion and 3A state runners-up.
The Diggers led 27-17 at halftime and 40-26 after three quarters before the Panthers started chipping away with free throws in the fourth quarter. Macie Knapp responded to that rally, however, scoring 10 of her 14 total points in the fourth quarter.
“(Josee Steadman) was tough,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “She didn’t hardly miss a shot. We kinda let them hang in there. Macie Knapp did a good job.”
Dayley also praised the efforts of Mardee Fillmore, who finished with 15 points for the Diggers (13-2), who host Teton on Wednesday in their conference opener.
Steadman had a game-high 21 points while Abby Morgan added 10 for Snake River (7-6), which hosts American Falls on Wednesday in its conference opener.
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SNAKE RIVER 45
Snake River 8 9 9 19 — 45
Sugar-Salem 17 10 13 14 — 54
SNAKE RIVER (45) — Abbie Tew 7, Josee Steadman 21, Kassidee Campbell 1, Abby Morgan 10, Jordan Gilbert 4, Mia Harper 2. FG: 16. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 4 (Tew 1, Steadman 3). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (54) — Macie Knapp 14, Madi Fillmore 6, Megan Pannell 4, Mardee Fillmore 15, Lindsey Larson 7, Macey Fillmore 5, S B 3. FG: 20. FT: 10-14. 3-pointers: 2 (Larson 1, Mac. Fillmore 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
NORTH GEM 36, LEADORE 26: At Leadore, North Gem won a nonconference game over Leadore in a defensive battle.
Leadore led 10-9 at halftime before North Gem picked up the scoring in the second half.
“Our defense was really good in the first half,” Leadore coach Richard Barany said. “They basically pressured the whole game and that was some of the fouls. We’ve got six players and they’ve got 13 for 14 and they just kept coming at us.”
Paige Ramsey had 10 points for Leadore (2-7, 1-5), which hosts Watersprings at noon today.
NORTH GEM 36, LEADORE 26
North Gem 2 7 13 14 — 36
Leadore 8 2 6 10 — 26
NORTH GEM (36) — D. Barfuss 2, H. Davids 8, K. Freeman 15, K. Neese 6, C. Christensen 3, C. Corta 2. FG: 12. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers: 1 (Christensen). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (26) — Bailey Herbst 5, Paige Ramsey 10, Lena Beyeler 4, Danielle Girvin 4, Sydney Tomchak 3. FG: 8. FT: 10-22. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.