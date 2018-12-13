At Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team fell 51-47 to Madison in a tight nonconference game.
The Tigers led 27-24 at halftime in a game that ultimately came down to free throws. Idaho Falls head coach Howard Hart said the teams traded one-and-two-point leads in the fourth quarter.
“We had a pretty good look right at the basket. If we get it, we go up one with about 20, 30 seconds left,” Hart said. “It was a great pass, great look. The ball just didn’t find the hole. We had to foul and they go and hit their free throws. It was a great basketball game. The kids just played so well, played so hard.”
Spencer Hathaway had 17 points and Kyle Jackson had nine for Madison (6-0), which hosts Blackfoot on Friday.
Andrew Gregersen had 14 points, Kalvin Bowen had 12 and Kenyion Clark added 11 for Idaho Falls (3-3), which hosts Shelley on Friday.
MADISON 51, IDAHO FALLS 47
Madison 13 11 11 16—51
Idaho Falls 14 13 8 12—47
MADISON (51)—Carson Downey 2, Jaden Schwab 7, Mason McWhorter 8, Bohlder Murray 6, Kyle Jackson 9, Wills 2, Spencer Hathaway 17. FG: 16-46. FT: 15-19. 3-pointers: 4-15 (Schwab 1, McWhorter 1, Jackson 1, Hathaway 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (47)—Kalvin Bowen 12, Braxton Ball 4, Paul Wilson 4, Sorenson 2, Andrew Gregersen 14, Kenyion Clark 11. FG: 18-38. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 3-11 (Gregersen).Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE 62, BLACKFOOT 48: At Skyline, the Grizzlies used a 22-point second quarter to erase a five-point deficit en route to a conference win over Blackfoot.
The Grizzlies got double-figure scoring from Jo Bates, Cruz Taylor and Ethan Wilding.
“Jett (Shelley) was as advertised,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. “It took us a bit to kinda stay with him. Once we settled down defensively, I thought we did a good job.”
Shelley had 19 points to lead Blackfoot (2-2, 0-1), which plays Friday at Madison.
Bates had 21 points, Taylor had 13 and Wilding added 12 for Skyline (3-1), which plays Wednesday at Bonneville.
SKYLINE 62, BLACKFOOT 48
Blackfoot 14 9 10 15—48
Skyline 9 22 16 15—62
BLACKFOOT (48)—Hale 8, Reece Robinson 9, Jett Shelley 19, Delora 3, Young 3, Laimes 2, Withinson 4. FG: 15. FT: 11-20. 3-pointers: 5 (Shelley 4, Young 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Withinson
SKYLINE (62)—Jael Garcia 3, Jo Bates 21, Easton Taylor 1, Spencer Harding 5, Zach Hansen 2, Cruz Taylor 13, Ethan Wilding 12, Kadin Pabst 5. FG: 23. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 6 (Bates 1, C. Taylor 1, Wilding 3, Pabst 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 58, MACKAY 52: At Challis, a 19-point fourth quarter sent Challis to a nonconference win over rival Mackay.
The Vikings led 23-20 at halftime before Mackay took a 40-39 lead after three quarters. Challis coach Jerrod Farr said the game became a ‘free throw shooting contest’ in the fourth.
“We shot 21 free throws in the fourth quarter,” Farr said. “We didn’t shoot a great percentage, but we made enough to stay ahead. Mackay’s a great team. They’re gonna be tough to beat in that 1AD2.”
Dallin Green had 13 points to lead Mackay (3-2), which hosts North Gem tonight.
William Ashley had 13 points and Ross Sheppeard had 12 points for Challis (5-0), which plays Friday at North Fremont.
CHALLIS 58, MACKAY 52
Mackay 5 15 20 12—52
Challis 14 9 16 19—58
MACKAY (52)—Dallin Green 13, Caleb Green 7, Jacoda Whitworth 6, Sereck Peterson 9, Chase Green 9, Holt 4, Kyle Peterson 4. FG: 17. FT: 14-24. 3-pointers: 4 (D. Green 1, Caleb Green 1, Whitworth 2). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (58)—Mitch Cotant 9, Garrett Millick 9, Parker May 9, William Ashley 13, Ross Sheppeard 12, Riley Shaw 4, Isaac Schwenke 2. FG: 17. FT: 19-33. 3-pointers: 5 (Cotant 1, May 1, Ashley 2, Sheppeard 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 70, BUTTE COUNTY 29: At Arco, North Fremont got points from 10 players in a nonconference road win over Butte County.
The Huskies, who led 34-21 at halftime, finished the night shooting 58 percent from the floor.
“Their defense was pretty good,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said. “They’re a well-coached team for sure.”
Garrett Hawkes had 14 points—including a fast break, one-handed dunk—while Blake Oberhansley had 13 points and Paul Wynn added 12 for North Fremont (3-1), which hosts Challis on Friday.
Brady McAffee had 15 points to lead Butte County (2-6), which hosts Taylor’s Crossing on Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 70, BUTTE COUNTY 29
North Fremont 16 18 21 15—70
Butte County 8 13 5 3—29
NORTH FREMONT (70)—Jordan Hess 3, Blake Oberhansley 13, Bridger Lenz 4, Moow 8, Luke Hill 8, Tyler Shuldberg 2, Garrett Hawkes 14, Drew Hill 2, Paul Wynn 12, Peyton Litton 4. FG: 25-43. FT: 8-14. 3-pointers: 4-6 (Moow 2, Hess 1, L. Hill 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (29)—Sage Cummins 4, Brady McAffee 15, Bridger Hansen 6, Keyan Cummins 4. FG: 5-18. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 4-7 (Cummins 1, McAffee 2, Hansen 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
BONNEVILLE 59, RIGBY 45: At Bonneville, the Bees held the Trojans to single-digit scoring in the first quarter and ended the night with three players in double figures in a win over former conference opponent Rigby.
The Bees led 38-17 at halftime, holding the Trojans to four points in the first quarter.
“My kids, their desire to defend is just amazing,” Bonneville coach Amy Wood said. “They love, love to figure out what teams are gonna do and they just get stops.”
Tylie Jones and Mateya Mobley had 12 points each and Summer Dabell had 11 for Rigby (5-4), which plays Saturday at Minico.
Maunayia Harrigfeld had 16 points, Sadie Lott had 12 and Brooklyn Cunningham added 11 for Bonneville (8-0), which hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday in a battle between the top two teams in 4A District 6.
BONNEVILLE 59, RIGBY 45
Rigby 4 13 12 16—45
Bonneville 18 20 10 11—59
RIGBY (45)—Ruby Murdock 1, Summer Dabell 11, Kenadee French 4, Tylie Jones 12, Shippen 5, Mateya Mobley 12. FG: 14. FT: 12-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Dabell 3, French 1, Jones 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (59)—Sadie Lott 12, Maely Harrigfeld 2, Maunayia Harrigfeld 16, Brooklyn Cunningham 11, Sage Leishman 5, Sydnee Hunt 7, Mariah Jardine 6. FG: 18. FT: 20-31. 3-pointers: 3 (Lott 1, Cunningham 1, Hunt 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY 51, NORTH FREMONT 39: At Arco, Butte County held North Fremont to single-digit scoring in the first two quarters en route to a nonconference win.
The Pirates, who led 28-11 at halftime and 35-24 after three quarters, matched the Huskies in made field goals (11) but got more points at the free throw line (17-for-25).
“They got out and the girls played good defense,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “We were a little cold at first and then the shots started falling. The momentum built from there.”
Ellie Miller had 16 points for North Fremont (5-3), which hosts Challis on Friday.
Kiya McAffee had 15 points to lead Butte County (4-6), which plays tonight at West Jefferson.
BUTTE COUNTY 51, NORTH FREMONT 39
North Fremont 2 9 13 15—39
Butte County 11 17 7 16—51
NORTH FREMONT (39)—Ellie Miller 16, Litton 7, Alexa Nedrow 5, Hoffner 2, Rowbury 1, Greener 2, Kelby Dye 6. FG: 11-32. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Miller 2, Litton 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Dye.
BUTTE COUNTY (51)—Addy Vandeveer 6, Kiya McAffee 15, Maddi Kniffen 4, Belle Beard 6, McKenzie Gamett 5, Emilee Hansen 7, Kelsey Isham 8. FG: 11-35. FT: 17-25. 3-pointers: 4-13 (McAffee). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
Wrestling
RIGBY 45, HIGHLAND 36
98 pounds: Rhope Rasmussen (RIG) dec. Calvin Hewett, 11-6; 106: Marshal Parker (RIG) pin Gentry Lish, 2:50; 113: Ethan Waldron (RIG) pin Austin Dye, 3:03; 120: Robby Boone (RIG) pin Joshua Buffington, 4:16; 126: Payton Brooks (RIG) pin Jadon Hedstrom, 5:15; 132: Kael Cordingley (H) pin Jaxson Cook, 0:57; 138: Alexzander Barajas (RIG) pin Treagan Watson, 4:16; 145: Daryan Berber (RIG) pin Jesse Smith, 0:18; 152: Kael Anderson (H) by forfeit; 160: Davis Dobson (H) by forfeit; 170: Max Anderton (H) dec. David Fife, 14-9; 182: Jonas Anderson (H) dec. Jaxson Shipper, 4-3; 195: Jared Piper-Perez (H) by forfeit; 220: Jaren Tissidimitt (H) by forfeit; 285: Carson Johnson (RIG) pin Callen Tanaka, 2:52
MADISON 51, THUNDER RIDGE 36
98 pounds: Kaden Ramos (TR) pin Gabe Wilcox, 1:19; 106: Diego Vergara (M) def. Gabe Terrill by DQ; 113: Noah Ingram (M) by forfeit; 120: Josh Benson (M) by forfeit; 126: Crit Wilcox (M) dec. Kamden Seal, 9-6; 132: Gage Holt (TR) pin Ikaika Jensen, 0:58; 138: Jaden Smith (M) pin Caden Hall, 3:18; 145: Tyson Clark (M) pin Kaleb Rizo, 1:22; 152: Justin Lance (TR) pin Ethan Burbidge, 0:49; 160: Hunter Stolworthy (TR) pin Roy Gunderson, 3:48; 170: Tristan Stanton (TR) pin Orion Stokes, 4:40; 182: Bradley Mckinney (M) pin Cache Holt, 3:15; 195: Tre Clark (M) pin Michael Snyder, 0:15; 220: Jaren Sayer (TR) by forfeit; 285: Nathan Sanders (M) pin Cameron Frizzell, 0:52
Late Tuesday
HAMILTON-DARBY (MONT.) 42, SALMON 36
103 pounds: Wyatt Platz (S) pin Logan Bratch, 0:00; 113: Troy Bruce (S) pin Hannah Hurst, 0:00; 120: Dakota McIntosh (S) pin Deegan Martin, 0:00; 126: Tristen Wiedow (H/D) pin Connor Telford, 0:00; 132: Cahl Williams (S) pin Ethan Cramer, 0:00; 138: Michael Golden (H/D) pin Cole LaMoure, 0:00; 145: Bridger Williams (H/D) pin Connor Born, 0:00; 152: Cole Anson (H/D) by forfeit; 160: Noah Hurst (H/D) pin Jacob Seibert, 0:00; 170: Colter Bennett (S) by forfeit; 182: Tyler Fitte (S) pin Cadagen Wheat, 0:00; 205: Brock Jones (H/D) by forfeit; 285: Reece Buchanen (H/D) by forfeit
FRENCHTOWN (MONT.) 69, SALMON 6
103 pounds: Landen Stewart (F) pin Wyatt Platz, 0:09; 113: Eli Warner (F) pin Troy Bruce, 6:20; 120: Walker Dyer (F) maj. dec. Dakota McIntosh, 15-4; 126: Nicholai Blanchard (F) pin Connor Telford, 0:38; 132: Jacob Bibler (F) tech. fall Cahl Williams, 15-0 (0:00); 138: Smokey Staker (F) pin Cole LaMoure, 2:47; 145: John Warner (F) pin Connor Born, 1:41; 152: Adam Van (F) by forfeit; 160: Jacob Seibert (S) pin Jake Houlihan, 0:32; 170: Canyon Shope (F) pin Tyler Fitte, 0:53; 205: Levi Downard (F) by forfeit; 285: Cody Miller (F) by forfeit