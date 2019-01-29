At Rigby, the Rigby High School girls basketball team built on a 33-17 halftime lead during a 51-35 win over Thunder Ridge to begin the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Rigby head coach Troy Shippen said defense set the tone for the Trojans.
“The girls really came out with a lot of fire,” Shippen said. “The first game jitters were there. They got rid of that by playing some really solid defense. They took care of the ball pretty well, too.”
Lauren Davenport had a game-high 16 points and Avery Turnage added 12 for No. 3 seeded Thunder Ridge (7-15), which hosts No. 4 seeded Madison on Thursday for an elimination game.
Tylie Jones had 14 points and Kenadee French had 12 for No. 2 seeded Rigby (16-6), which plays Thursday at No. 1 seeded Highland.
RIGBY 51, THUNDER RIDGE 35
Thunder Ridge 5 12 8 10—35
Rigby 15 18 9 9—51
THUNDER RIDGE (35)—Mckenzie Detonancour 3, Sierra John 2, Halle Kunz 2, Lauren Davenport 16, Avery Turnage 12. FG: 11-47. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 2-17 (Davenport). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (51)—Ruby Murdock 3, Summer Dabell 8, Kenadee French 12, Tylie Jones 14, Emma Shippen 4, Anna Fullmer 3, Mateya Mobley 7. FG:14-43. FT: 17-20. 3-pointers: 6-18 (Dabell 2, French 2, Jones 1, Fullmer 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
HIGHLAND 63, MADISON 37: At Pocatello, No. 1 seeded Highland continued its undefeated streak versus conference opponents by defeating No. 4 Madison to advance in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
The Rams led 29-15 at halftime and 40-21 after three quarters before pouring in 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Makenna Baker had a game-high 22 points to lead the Rams (16-6), who host No. 2 seeded Rigby on Thursday.
Kayeli Wasden and Macie Gordon had 10 points each for Madison (6-16), which plays Thursday at No. 3 seeded Thunder Ridge in an elimination game.
HIGHLAND 63, MADISON 37
Highland 17 12 11 23 — 63
Madison 4 11 6 16 — 37
HIGHLAND (63) — Vawdrey 2, Austin 3, Makenna Baker 22, Farrer 9, Calley 5, Hawes 7, Maughan 6, Thayne 7, Thompson 2.
MADISON (37) — Rachel Hicks 2, Kayeli Wasden 10, Jensen 4, Macie Gordon 10, Savanah Dick 2, Parker 6, #25 3.
4A District 6 tournament
HILLCREST 49, SHELLEY 27: At Skyline, it was a good night to be a Hillcrest player named Maycee or Macey.
Maycee Stenquist, a senior, had a game-high 20 points while Macey Larsen, a freshman, scored 12 for the Knights in a win over Shelley to advance in the 4A District 6 tournament.
“They took care of business,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “They’re both shooting the ball pretty well.”
No. 3 seeded Hillcrest (11-10) plays No. 2 Blackfoot on Thursday at Skyline.
Kassidy Arzola had seven points and Sydney Leal added six for No. 6 seeded Shelley (1-18), which plays No. 5 seeded Idaho Falls on Friday at Hillcrest in an elimination game.
HILLCREST 49, SHELLEY 27
Shelley 7 6 6 8—27
Hillcrest 11 12 13 13—49
SHELLEY (27)—Kassidy Arzola 7, Benson 4, Watt 2, Sydney Leal 6, Salma Vega 4, Stoddard 4. FG: 9. FT: 7-17. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (49)—Maycee Stenquist 20, Livia Wood 3, Hallie Tueller 4, Alexis Denney 3, Macey Larsen 12, Jaycee Weathermon 7. FG: 18. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 3 (Wood 1, Larsen 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
3A District 6 tournament
SUGAR SALEM 62, TETON 41: At Sugar City, the No. 1 seeded Diggers kept remained unbeaten versus conference opponents with a win over Teton to advance to Monday’s 3A District 6 championship game.
Macie Knapp scored 22 points and Madi Fillmore added 11 as Sugar-Salem set the tone with a 23-point second quarter.
“The first round of the district tournament is always tough,” Diggers coach Crystal Dayley said.
Sugar-Salem (20-2) hosts the district championship game Monday and will face the winner of Thursday’s South Fremont (11-11) at Teton (9-11) game.
SUGAR SALEM 62, TETON 41
Teton 10 12 7 12 — 41
Suger-Salem 12 23 18 9 — 62
TETON (41) — Sayler Kunz 2, Janie Nelson 5, Halle Lasson 6, Waklee Kunz 9, Brooke Kaufman 2, Cambrie Streit 8, Annalea Brown 4, Kinley Baler 2, K Brown 3. FG: 13. FT: 6-13. 3-pointers: 5 K. Brown, Lasson, Nelson, W. Kunz 2). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None
SUGAR-SALEM (62) — Macie Knapp 22, Madi Fillmore 11, Megan Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 9, Lindsey Larson 4, Sydney Bradshaw 10, Hailey Harris 2, Kalli Bingham 2. FG: 19. FT: 21-30. 3-pointers: 3 (Knapp 3). Total fouls:18. Fouled out: None.
2A District 6 tournament
RIRIE 83, SALMON 23: At St. Anthony, 13 different players scored for Ririe in a dominant win over Salmon to begin the 2A District 6 tournament at South Fremont High School.
The Bulldogs led 49-7 at halftime and finished the night with 34 made field goals.
“Our defense turned into offense tonight,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “My second girls and JV kids, they played a lot of minutes tonight.”
Mackay Williams had 10 points to lead Salmon (0-19), which plays tonight versus North Fremont in a 6 p.m. elimination game.
Sara Boone had 13 points, Kenadee Coles had 12 and Anna Boone added 11 for Ririe (18-4), which reaches Saturday night’s semifinal game with the win.
RIRIE 83, SALMON 23
Salmon 4 3 9 7—23
Ririe 24 25 14 20—83
SALMON (23)—Ellie Tarkalson 2, Mackay Williams 10, Faith Lafferty 3, Shayla Slavin 4, Livy Nelson 2, Trizhelle Sygit 2. FG: 10. FT: 1-9. 3-pointers: 2 (Williams). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (83)—Maddie Johnson 3, Indee Williams 8, Kenadee Coles 12, Paige Martinez 4, Eden Griffith 2, Sara Boone 13, Anna Boone 11, Dallas Sutton 7, Cassidy Parkinson 5, Halley Guthrie 8, Jordan Scott 4, Alyssa Foster 2, Cassidy Bradshaw 2. FG: 34. FT: 8-9. 3-pointers: 7 (S. Boone 1, Sutton 1, Parkinson 1, Coles 2, A. Boone 2). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 68, NORTH FREMONT 38: At St. Anthony, a 25-point fourth quarter finished off No. 3 seeded West Jefferson’s win over No. 4 seeded North Fremont in the 2A District 6 tournament at South Fremont High School.
The Panthers led 27-20 at halftime before pouring in 41 points in the second half to snap a three-game skid.
“At halftime, we just talked as a team about coming out and getting after it,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “The girls just got in their groove.”
Ellie Miller had 17 points to lead North Fremont (11-11), which plays today versus No. 5 seeded Salmon in a 6 p.m. elimination game.
Jordi Holdaway had 24 points in her third game back and Saige Moss added 16 for West Jefferson (15-7), which plays in a 7:30 p.m. winner’s bracket game tonight versus No. 2 seeded Firth.
WEST JEFFERSON 68, NORTH FREMONT 38
North Fremont 9 11 10 8—38
West Jefferson 14 13 16 25—68
NORTH FREMONT (38)—Cordingley 1, Ellie Miller 17, Litton 3, Dakotah Dexter 2, Hoffner 2, Rowbury 5, Greener 3, Shelby Reynolds 5. FG: 14. FT: 12-23. 3-pointers: 2 (Litton 1, Rowbury 1). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (68)—Shaylee Anhder 8, Kyla Johnson 3, Jordi Holdaway 24, Kynlee Newman 3, Makiah Rogers 2, Audrey McDonald 6, Saige Moss 16, Taneal Wright 5, J’Mae Torgerson 1. FG: 26. FT: 14-25. 3-pointers: 2 (Johnson 1, Newman 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
WATERSPRINGS 37, GRACE LUTHERAN 20: At Firth, Watersprings preserved in its season with an elimination game win over Grace Lutheran at Firth High School.
Joanna Hayes scored a game high 16 points for the No. 6 seeded Warriors, including 13 in the second half.
“We were a little more intentional about getting her more shots,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said. “Overall, it was a pretty good effort.”
Watersprings (4-14) plays No. 4 seeded North Gem in a 7:30 p.m. elimination game Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 37, GRACE LUTHERAN 20
Grace Lutheran 2 6 3 7—20
Watersprings 7 5 12 12—36
GRACE LUTHERAN (20)—Raquel Trogden 2, Emma Grayson 6, Aurora Rodriguez 8, Makenna Liddil 2, Natalie Finney 2. FG: 7. FT: 5-14. 3-pointers: 1 (Rodriguez). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS (36)—Riley Winkelmann 9, Joanna Hayes 16, Angie Gomez 9, Gracie Carpenter 2. FG: 16. FT: 2-7. 3-pointers: 2 (Winkelmann, Hayes). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND 48, MACKAY 30: At Firth, No. 3 seeded Rockland defeated No. 2 seeded Mackay in the second round of the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament at Firth High School. It was their second meeting in four days.
After leading 18-14 at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Miners 30-16 in the second half. With the win, Rockland reaches Saturday’s district title game versus No. 1 seeded Sho-Ban. Remi Wojciechowski had 16 points to lead Mackay (16-5), which will play Leadore at 6 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
ROCKLAND 48, MACKAY 30
Mackay 8 6 6 10 – 30
Rockland 12 6 14 16 – 48
MACKAY (30) – Riley Moore 4, Remi Wojciechowski 16, Chloe Fullmer 5, Trinity Seefried 5.
ROCKLAND (48) – Wilson 4, Waite 3, K. Boyer 4, B. Boyer 2, Permann 22, Parrish 13.
Boys basketball
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 56, LEADORE 41: At Leodore, the Eagles built a 19-point lead by the half and held off Leadore in nonconference game.
Krystian Hammon led Taylor’s Crossing with 13 points, Josh Shannon had 11 and Caleb Boone added 10. Austin Beyeler had 16 points and Ryker Tomchak added 12 for the Mustangs (6-12).
Leadore plays Friday at Watersprings while Taylor’s Crossing (2-14) plays the same night at North Gem.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 56, LEADORE 41
Leadore 6 4 10 21 — 41
Taylor’s Crossing 17 12 11 16 — 56
LEADORE (41) — Ryker Tomchak 12, Finnian McConnaghy 6, RJ Foster 2, Austin Beyeler 16, Weston Mackay 4, Brian Villalon 1. FG: 15. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 1 (Tomchak). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING (56) — Colby Hatch 6, Krystian Hammon 13, Alan Skraba 2, Cody Hansen 2, Josh Shannon 11, Trystan Wilde 1, Gustaf Hedenderg 2, Ethan Bindenagel 9, Caleb Boone 10. FG: 24. FT: 3-13. 3-pointers: 5 (Hatch 2, Hammon 3). Total: 15. Fouled out: None.
BUTTE COUNTY 58, WEST JEFFERSON 56: At Terreton, Butte County put together a late 23-4 run to overcome the Panthers.
A complete box score was unavailable from this game.
Bridger Hansen had 25 points to lead Butte County (5-13), which hosts Carey on Friday.
West Jefferson (3-13) hosts Salmon tonight.