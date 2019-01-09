At Pocatello, the Rigby High School boys basketball team outlasted Highland 67-63 in three overtimes for a conference win.
After leading 20-19 at halftime, Rigby had its deficit cut in the second half which ended 44-44 to prompt the first of three overtimes.
Rigby coach Justin Jones said the atmosphere was outstanding.
“Both teams just wouldn’t give,” Jones said. “We were down three or four in all the overtimes and just found a way.”
Tanoa Togiai had 23 points, Britton Berrett had 19 points and Wyatt Taylor added 15 points—including a dunk Jones said lifted the Trojans in one of the overtimes—for Rigby (10-2, 1-1), which hosts Bonneville on Thursday.
RIGBY 67, HIGHLAND 63 (3 OTs)
Rigby 9 11 13 11 5 8 10—67
Highland 12 7 12 13 5 8 7—63
RIGBY (67)—Ethan Martin 2, Wyatt Taylor 15, Britton Berrett 19, Keegan Thompson 4, Tagg Olaveson 2, Brycen Uffens 2, Tanoa Togiai 23. FG: 27. FT: 6-9. 3-pointers: 7 (Taylor 3, Berrett 4). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Berrett.
HIGHLAND (63)—Van Sickle 14, Driscoll 2, Demuzio 10, Shreeve 10, Whitworth 11, Bell 5, Tracy 9, Washakie 2. FG: 20. FT: 19-30. 3-pointers: 4 (Van Sickle 2, Tracy 2). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE 80, HILLCREST 75 (2 OT): At Thunder Ridge, the Titans outlasted Hillcrest for a nonconference win in two overtimes. No further details were available by deadline.
Thunder Ridge (6-6) hosts Blackfoot on Thursday while Hillcrest (5-7) hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 65, BONNEVILLE 54: At Bonneville, Blackfoot used a 20-point fourth quarter to complete a second-half comeback for a conference win over the Bees.
Bonneville took a 46-45 lead after three quarters before the Broncos reclaimed the advantage in the fourth quarter.
“We definitely looked a little rusty,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “Gotta give them credit. That fourth quarter, they executed and we didn’t.”
Dexter Hale had 26 points, Reece Robinson added 14 and Jett Shelley had 12 for Blackfoot (5-7, 2-3), which plays Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
Randon Hostert had 15 points and Carson Johnson added 14 for Bonneville (4-7, 2-2), which plays Thursday at Rigby.
BLACKFOOT 65, BONNEVILLE 54
Blackfoot 22 12 11 20—65
Bonneville 15 15 16 8—54
BLACKFOOT (65)—Dexter Hale 26, Reece Robinson 14, Jett Shelley 12, Craig Young 6, Jayden Wistison 3, Zach Delora 4. FG: 22. FT: 13-19. 3-pointers: 8 (Hale 4, Robinson 1, Shelley 2, Wististon 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (54)—Jordan Perez 6, Randon Hostert 15, Carson Johnson 14, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 7, Devin McDonald 2, Jamison Trane 8. FG: 20. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 7 (Johnson 4, Hostert 2, Judy 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Trane.
SNAKE RIVER 72, TETON 65: At Moreland, Snake River returned to the win column upon defeating Teton. No further details were available by deadline.
Snake River (8-3) hosts Filer on Saturday and Teton (6-4) hosts Jackson Hole (Wyo.) on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SHELLEY 39: At Shelley, Sugar-Salem got points from 10 players in a win over former conference rival Shelley.
Shelley coach Wally Foster said the Russets tied the Diggers early in the contest, but the tide turned in the third quarter.
“We gave them a quick run in the third quarter and that’s the ball game,” Foster said.
Tanner Harris had 12 points while Kyler Handy had seven for Sugar-Salem (8-7), which hosts Filer on Friday.
Parker Hanson had 13 points while Trevor Austin added nine for Shelley (0-11), which plays Thursday at Skyline.
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SHELLEY 39
Sugar 14 11 17 12—54
Shelley 9 11 7 12—39
SUGAR-SALEM (54)—Crew Clark 2, Tanner Harris 12, Curtis Drake 7, Gerohm Rihari 4, Miller 4, Bean 7, Sam Parkinson 2, Blaser 3, Pasen Michaelson 6, Kyler Handy 7. FG: 20. FT: 11-20. 3-pointers: 3 (Miller 1, Drake 1, Michaelson 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (39)—Wyatt Remington 3, Parker Hanson 13, Brandon McBride 4, Jake Wray 3, Hollist 2, Trevor Austin 9, Domingez 2, Corey Killpack 2, Archibald 1. FG: 10. FT: 18-27. 3-pointers: 1 (Wray). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 34, SOUTH FREMONT 26: At St. Anthony, the Bulldogs pulled away with an 8-0 fourth-quarter as Michael Ure led the way with 13 points in the non-conference win.
The teams played to a 20-20 halftime tie, then outscored South Fremont 16-0 in the second half. The Cougars were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Ririe, the top-ranked team in the latest Class 2A media poll, improved to 10-1 on the season. Kyler Yancey had eight points for South Fremont (6-1), which plays Thursday at Marsh Valley.
RIRIE 34, SOUTH FREMONT 26
Ririe 8 10 8 8 —34
South Fremont 5 15 6 0 — 26
RIRIE (34) — Larz Sutton 7, Josh Young 3, Stockton Johnson 2, Mateo Rosen 2, J.J Scott 7, Michael Ure 13. FG: 9. 3-pointers: 2 (Young, Scott) Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (26) — Dallin Orme 7, Nick Hammond 6, Edwin Smith 1, Kyler Yancey 8, Jace Neville 2. Tagg Bair 2. FG: 9. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 1 (Orme). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Yancey, Neville.
High school wrestling
RIRIE 40, MARSH VALLEY 27
98 pounds: Brady Dahlke (MV) dec. Connor Parkinson (R) 2-0. 106 pounds: Jayden Ketner (MV) by forfeit. 113 pounds: Stetson Machen (R) dec. Carson Hemsley (MV) 7-1. 120 pounds: Tyler Ulrich (R) dec. Jace Larsen (MV) 15-5. 126 pounds: Tanner Smith (R) pin Damon Estudillo (MV), 1:09. 132 pounds: Tristan Smith (MV) pin Gavin Harris (R), 0:41. 138 pounds: Caedyn Martin (MV) pin Zach Williams (R) 4:09. 145 pounds: Dan Schwendiman (R) pin Brad Benson (MV), 1:06. 152 pounds: Tyson Thacker (R) dec. Dillon Peterson (MV), 7-1. 160 pounds: Garrett Jensen (R) by forfeit. 170 pounds: Danny Romander (R) by forfeit. 182 pounds: Chris Gundersen (R) pin Skyler Benson (MV), 0:50. 195 pounds: Tanner Branson (MV) dec. Gabe Sommers (R), 9-3. 220 pounds: Tate Barker (MV) dec. Nick Gundersen (R), 7-3.
RIRIE 63, AMERICAN FALLS 22
98 pounds: Connor Parkinson (R) by forfeit. 106 pounds: Fernando Hernandez (AF) by forfeit. 113 pounds: Stetson Machen (R) by forfeit. 120 pounds: Tyler Ulrich (R) by forfeit. 126 pounds: Tanner Smith (R) pin Ryker Permann (AF), 3:12. 132 pounds: Tanner Hansen (AF) major dec. Gavin Harris (R), 17-4. 138 pounds: Isac Avalos (AF) pin Zach Williams (R), 3:50. 145 pounds: Dan Schwendiman (R) pin Beau Beck (AF), 0:38. 152 pounds:Tyson Thacker (R) dec. Preston Putnam (AF) 7-0. 160 pounds: Garrett Jensen (R) pin Jose Cervantes (AF), 1:24. 170 pounds: Danny Romander (R) pin Alfredo Flores (AF), 2:29. 182 pounds: Chris Gundersen (R) pin Jordan Stucki (AF), 0:45. 195 pounds: Gabe Sommers (R) pin Conner Fullmer (AF), 1:16. 220 pounds: Wyatt Kearn (AF) pin Steven Burtenshaw (R), 0:23. 285 pounds: Nick Gundersen (R) pin Levi Running Eagle (AF), 1:59.