At Hillcrest, a 26-point third quarter propelled the Rigby High School boys basketball team to a win over former conference opponent Hillcrest.
The Trojans trailed 26-20 at halftime, then scored 45 points in the second half.
“We played a great first half,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “We came out in the second half and Rigby just caught fire. We couldn’t match their size. That was the big difference.”
Tanoa Togiai had 14 points and Britton Berrett and Keegan Thompson added 10 each for Rigby (8-2), which hosts Skyline on Friday.
Kyle Austin had 15 points and Parker Boyle added 10 for Hillcrest (4-6), which plays Friday at Blackfoot.
RIGBY 65, HILLCREST 48
Rigby 8 12 26 19 — 65
Hillcrest 14 12 9 13 — 48
RIGBY (65) — Easton Martin 8, Wyatt Taylor 4, Britton Berrett 10, Keegan Thompson 10, Tagg Olaveson 6, Kaden Miller 2, Kaden Hall 4, Brycen Uffens 7, Tanoa Togiai 14. FG: 24. FT: 12-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Martin 2, Berrett 1, Olaveson 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (48) — Ethan Hansen 2, Parker Boyle 10, Trevor Roberts 7, Luke Patterson 2, Colsen Mangeris 3, Kyle Austin 15, Bryce Cook 6, Karter Battleson 3. FG: 15. FT: 13-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Boyle 1, Roberts 1, Mangeris 1, Cook 1, Battleson 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE 70, THUNDER RIDGE 68: At Skyline, Zach Hansen had a career night for the Grizzlies in a close nonconference win over Thunder Ridge.
Skyline coach Clint Cornish said Hansen, who had a single-game career high 22 points, had six points in the third quarter and hit clutch 3s for the Grizzlies.
“The whole game, he was rock solid,” Cornish said. “Guys were finding him. He was finding his shots.”
Cornish said the Titans, who cut into a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, got a spark from Dalton Cook off the bench. Cook finished the night with 12 points and a 4-for-6 performance from 3.
Cruz Taylor added 19 points for Skyline (6-4), which plays Friday at Rigby.
Lloyer Driggs and Tyler Godfrey each added 11 points for Thunder Ridge (4-6), which plays Saturday at Shelley.
SKYLINE 70, THUNDER RIDGE 68
Thunder Ridge 10 19 18 21 — 68
Skyline 17 16 17 20 — 70
THUNDER RIDGE (68) — Jaycen Biggs 8, Lloyer Driggs 11, Conner Haycock 2, Dalton Cook 12, Jayden Kunz 7, Tyler Godfrey 11, Kayden Toldson 5, Bridgen Craig 6, Trey Howell 6. FG: 23-66. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: 7-31 (Driggs 1, Cook 4, Kunz 1, Howell 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Driggs, Toldson
SKYLINE (70) — Jael Garcia 8, Jo Bates 16, Spencer Harding 3, Zach Hansen 22, Cruz Taylor 19, Kadin Pabts 2. FG: 24-43. FT: 15-20. 3-pointers: 7-16 (Garcia 1, Bates 2, Hansen 2, C. Taylor 2). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 66, SUGAR-SALEM 50: At Ririe, the Bulldogs got points from all eight players in a nonconference win over Sugar-Salem.
After leading 29-22 at halftime, Ririe poured in 21 points in the third quarter. The victory gives the Bulldogs a regular season sweep of the Diggers.
“The (Dec. 5 game at Sugar City) was a bit more exciting, but this one we controlled the tempo a bit more,” Torgerson said. “This one was I felt a little bit more like we had it in hand.”
Curtis Drake had nine points while Sam Parkinson and Gerohm Rihari had eight points each for Sugar-Salem (6-7), which hosts Kimberly on Saturday.
Michael Ure had 24 points and Larz Sutton added 13 for Ririe (9-1), which plays Tuesday at South Fremont.
RIRIE 66, SUGAR-SALEM 50
Sugar-Salem 9 13 12 16 — 50
Ririe 18 11 21 16 — 66
SUGAR-SALEM (50) — Drew Clark 8, Tanner Harris 1, Curtis Drake 9, Gerohm Rihari 8, Hadley Miller 4, Rylan Bean 2, Sam Parkinson 8, Brady Blaser 4, Kyler Handy 2, Brysen Barr 4. FG: 20. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 5 (Clark 2, Drake 1, Rihari 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (66) — Larz Sutton 13, Arik Zeller 6, Josh Young 2, Stockton Johnson 7, Mateo Rosen 2, J.J. Scott 7, Carter Smith 5, Michael Ure 24. FG: 24. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers: 7 (Zeller 1, Johnson 1, Scott 2, Smith 1, Ure 2). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.