At Challis, the Watersprings High School volleyball team won two matches Saturday to remain undefeated on the season.
The Warriors defeated Challis 25-14, 25-13, 25-8 for a nonconference win and Leadore 25-9, 25-2, 25-12 for a conference win. Joanna Hayes had 24 assists and Abigail Yadon had 18 kills versus Challis. Versus Leadore, Hayes had 22 assists and served 12 consecutive points in the second set, Yadon had 14 kills and Rylee Mathison had five kills.
Watersprings (10-0) plays North Gem and Mackay on Tuesday at North Gem.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 2, MARSH VALLEY 0: At Sugar City, the Diggers shut out Marsh Valley for a nonconference win.
Jordan Dayley (Scott Galbraith assist) and Nathan Dayley (Galbraith assist), scored for the Diggers, who were without three starters due to the ACT, assistant coach Glenn Dayley said.
Sugar-Salem (6-0-1) plays Tuesday at Aberdeen.
HIGHLAND 7, BONNEVILLE 3: At Pocatello, Bonneville fell to Highland in a nonconference game. No further details were available by deadline.
Bonneville (0-8-0) hosts District 93 rival Hillcrest on Tuesday.
TETON 3, AMERICAN FALLS 2: At Driggs, Teton defeated American Falls to return to the win column. No further details were available by deadline.
Teton (4-2-0) is off until a Sept. 24 game at Firth.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 4, BLACKFOOT 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans shut out Blackfoot for a nonconference win.
Sidney Lance, Cassandra Sotello, Sophie Mangum and Camry Marrott scored for the Titans, who led 1-0 at halftime.
Thunder Ridge (2-5-1) plays Tuesday at Madison.
TWIN FALLS 7, BONNEVILLE 1: At Bonneville, the Bees were dealt their second loss of the season.
Grace Haroldsen scored for Bonneville from 30 yards out in the second half.
The Bees (5-2) play Tuesday at District 93 rival Hillcrest.
TETON 2, AMERICAN FALLS 0: At Driggs, Teton shut out American Falls for a nonconference win. No further details were available by deadline.
Teton (5-2-0) is off until a Sept. 24 game at Firth.
SUGAR-SALEM 2, MARSH VALLEY 1: At Sugar City, the Diggers defeated Marsh Valley to remain unbeaten on the season. Marsh Valley is the second team to score against the Diggers this season, and the second to do so in one week. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (7-0-0) plays Tuesday at North Fremont.
Cross-country
MORRIN, DIXON LEAD MADISON AT BYU AUTUMN CLASSIC: At Provo, Utah, sophomore Megan Morrin and junior Will Dixon were the top finishers for Madison at the annual BYU Autumn Classic.
Morrin ran 20:36.5 to place 56th in the varsity girls race. The Bobcats finished 20th in the girls team standings with a score of 486. Dixon placed 24th with a time of 16:30.1. The Bobcats placed 16th in the boys team standings with a score of 478.
Mile High Classic
Saturday at Challis Hot Springs
full results on athletic.net
Varsity Boys
Team scores: 1. Jerome 27; 2. Cole Valley Christian 29; 3. Butte County 78
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Kobe Yost (JER) 17:44.7; 2. Daniel Dixon (Greenleaf Friends) 18:23.1; 3. George Showers (JER) 18:37.4; 4. Ryan Netten (CVC) 18:40.5; 5. Jason Caven (CVC) 19:40.7; 6. Ethan Sage (CVC) 19:41.8; 7. Jackson Wherry (CVC) 19:41.9; 8. Drake Driscoll (JER) 19:49.9; 9. Harrison Clegg (JER) 19:57.1; 10. Juan Garcia (JER) 20:00.2; 11. Eli Steele (JER) 20:05.7; 12. Ronan Stewart (CVC) 20:15.2; 13. Trapper Parsons (BC) 20:24.3; 14. Nathaniel Collins (BC) 20:27.9; 15. Bryce Wick (CVC) 20:44.8
Varsity girls
Team scores: 1. Jerome 20; 2. Butte County 41
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Natalya Babcock (BC) 23:22.2; 2. Grace Dixon (Greenleaf Friends) 23:57.5; 3. Ashley Cook (JER) 24:14.0; 4. Jaycee Yost (JER) 25:09.3; 5. McCall Clegg (JER) 25:13.3; 6. Jaynee Yost (JER) 25:17.2; 7. RaeLee Driscoll (JER) 25:28.5; 8. EmmaRae Darland (BC) 25:30.6; 9. Sarah Rushing (JER) 26:08.3; 10. Makali Nance (JER) 27:44.1; 11. Montana MacConnell (BC) 29:32.3; 12. Emma Jaro (JER) 30:30.8; 13. Sam Otto (JER) 30:44.8; 14. Taylor Mckinnon (JER) 30:46.8; 15. Josie MacConnell (BC) 31:22.9
Late Friday
Volleyball
BUTTE COUNTY 3, SALMON 0: At Salmon, the Pirates defeated Salmon for a nonconference win.
Butte County swept the match 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 and will host Challis on Thursday.