At Watersprings, the Watersprings High School volleyball team remained undefeated with three-set wins over conference opponents Rockland and Grace Lutheran.
The Warriors, who defeated Rockland 25-14, 25-8, 25-10 and Grace Lutheran 25-8, 25-9 25-8 got 12 kills from Abigail Yadon, 14 aces from Joanna Hayes, 14 digs from Angie Gomez and six kills, six assists and 10 digs from Jessica Merkle. Versus Grace Lutheran, Sarina Rios had seven kills, Rylee Mathison had nine kills, Hayes had 26 assists, Adriana Rubio had 12 digs and Yadon had 10 aces.
“I wanted Joanna to set more of my outside hitters versus Grace Lutheran,” Watersprings coach Robyn King. “It was a good opportunity for them to get some good hitting. The kids are playing really well.”
Watersprings plays in the annual Malad Tournament this weekend.
RIRIE 3, SALMON 1: At Ririe, Erith Hayes had 22 kills and Emily Crystal and Brianna Scott each had six kills for the Bulldogs in a 25-10, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23 win.
Ririe (4-5, 2-2) hosts North Fremont on Thursday.
Girls soccer
TETON 3, SUGAR-SALEM 2: At Driggs, Teton handed Sugar-Salem its first loss of the season. The Diggers entered the game 12-0-0 overall and 5-0-0 versus 3A District 6 opponents, including a 2-1 win over Teton in their previous meeting on Sept. 12. Teton is one of three teams to score on Sugar-Salem this season, and one of two teams to score at least two goals versus the Diggers.
Teton (8-2-0, 4-1-0 3A District 6) and Sugar-Salem now have one conference loss each.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 3, TETON 0: At Driggs, Sugar-Salem bounced back from its first loss of the season with a shutout conference win over Teton.
Scott Galbraith scored twice (assists by Sam Puzey and Nathan Dayley, respectively) and Jordan Dayley also scored for the Diggers, who led 2-0 at halftime.
“Playing Teton High school is always a great challenge for us, as they are a good, dangerous team,” Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email. “The rivalry is fierce, and we look forward to each game we play against Teton.”
Coach Dayley commended Puzey, Joshua Taylor, Porter Hibbert and Spencer Hunt for their efforts in the back line. He added that Puzey, Galbraith and Joshua Rhoton had one of their best games of the season for the Diggers (11-1-1, 5-0-0), who host Aberdeen on Thursday.