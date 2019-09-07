At Skyline, the Watersprings High School volleyball team completed a long day of volleyball by winning the annual Skyline Classic tournament.
The Warriors defeated Buhl 25-12 25-21, Lighthouse Christian 25-13, 25-10, Skyline 25-22, 25-14, American Falls 25-9, 25-7 and Skyline for championship 25-18, 25-9. Watersprings (8-0) and Lighthouse Christian were the lone 1A teams represented in the tournament.
"The kids just played super well as a group," Watersprings coach Robyn King said. "They played well against other teams that had much bigger players. Skyline’s got some pretty tough kids and some big big hitters. We contained them by serving the ball well."
King said she saw good things from Sarina Rios, Adriano Rubio had no serving errors all day and Joanna Hayes and Abigail Yadon were selected to the all tournament team.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 2, WENDELL 1: At Wendell, the Diggers defeated Wendell 2-1 for their third win in a row.
After Wendell went up 1-0 with a 16th minute goal, Jordan Dayley (Ethan Tuttle assist) and Mason Kinghorn (unassisted) scored before halftime. The score held, giving the Diggers their second win in as many days over a District 4 opponent.
"It was a great road trip for us to get to another part of the state and play some good teams outside our district," Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email.
Sugar-Salem (3-0-1) hosts Firth on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 13, MARSH VALLEY 1: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans had their largest margin of victory this season in a nonconference win over Marsh Valley.
Jesus Lopez, Jason Rogel, Evan Williams, Israel Chavez and Nate Thompson each scored twice for the Titans, who also got goals from Alexis Gonzalez, Helio Carrillo and Alan Lizarraga.
Thunder Ridge (6-0-1) plays Skyline on Tuesday evening at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Girls soccer
MARSH VALLEY 3, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Arimo, the Titans fell to the Eagles in a nonconference match.
Olivia Christensen scored for the Titans (1-4-1), who host Skyline on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, WENDELL 0: At Wendell, the Diggers recorded their fourth consecutive shutout win of the season to remain undefeated. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (4-0-0) hosts Firth on Tuesday.