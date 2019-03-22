At Hillcrest, Dallin Weatherly hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Hillcrest High School baseball team to a 3-2 conference win over Skyline.
Koby Sorenson scored the game-winning run on the throw. Weatherly ended the day 3 for 4 with an RBI while Caleb Harris went 2 for 4 with a double for the Knights.
Easton Taylor went 2 for 3 for Skyline. The two teams play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. today at Melaleuca Field.
HILLCREST 3, SKYLINE 2 (8 INNINGS)
Skyline 000 200 00—2 5 1
Hillcrest 000 100 11—3 7 1
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Brody Owens 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Keaton Cushman 3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Easton Taylor 2-3.
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Luke Patterson 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; David Henze 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dallin Weatherly 3-4, Caleb Harris 2-4. 2B: Harris. RBI: Weatherly, Harris.
IDAHO FALLS 8, DESERT EDGE 7: At Phoenix, Cannon Thompson hit a two-out, two RBI double in the top of the seventh to rally the Tigers past Desert Hills for a win in Arizona.
Thompson drove in Taggert Miller and Zach Bridges with the double to conclude a 3 for 5 day. He had two doubles and five RBIs. Jaxon Sorenson went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs while Braxton Ball went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sorenson also took the win, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none in 1.1 innings pitched for the Tigers (3-2), who play Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
IDAHO FALLS 8, DESERT EDGE 7
Idaho Falls 050 010 2—8 10 1
Desert Hills 120 004 0—7 13 5
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Zach Lee 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Paul Wilson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Zack Bridges 0.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jaxon Sorenson (W) 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cannon Thompson 3-5, Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, Braxton Ball 2-3. 2B: Thompson 2. 3B: Sorenson. RBI: Thompson 5, Gregersen, Ball 2, Caden White, Bridges, Sorenson 4.
DESERT HILLS—Pitchers: Eduardo Ronquillo 5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Payson Neville 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ronquillo 2-4, Clifford McCrum 2-4, Neville 3-4, Billy Craglow 3-4, James Henderson 2-3. 2B: Ronquillo, Craglow 2. HR: Ronquillo.
BONNEVILLE 8, LEHI 6: At Lehi, Utah, Bonneville held off a seventh-inning rally to defeat Lehi 8-6 for a nonconference win.
The Bees led 8-0 entering the bottom of the seventh when Lehi scored six runs on six hits and a wild pitch.
Randon Hostert went 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Daniel Carroll and Jack Franson each went 2 for 3 and Tavyn Lords went 1 for 2 with a double. Caden Christensen took the win on the mound, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking two in 5.2 innings pitched for Bonneville (4-1), which plays today at Copper Hills.
BONNEVILLE 8, LEHI 6
Bonneville 000 011 6—8 10 0
Lehi 000 000 6—6 8 2
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Caden Christensen (W) 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Bruer Webster 1.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Randon Hostert 2-4, Daniel Carroll 2-3, Jack Franson 2-3. 2B: Tavyn Lords. RBI: Hostert 2, Bruer Webster 3, Willie Nelson, Franson.
LEHI—Pitchers: Cox (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; #13 0 IP+, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; #34 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Wall 2-4, Eager 2-4. 2B: Eager. RBI: Wall 2, Marath, Eager 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 5, FRUITLAND 0: At Fruitland, Sugar-Salem shut out Fruitland for a nonconference win.
The Diggers, who led 4-0 through two innings, were led at the plate by Curtis Drake (2 for 4). Tanner Harris, Cole Mace and Kyle Ostermiller each had a double. Grady Rasmussen got the win on the mound, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out five and walking four in 5 innings for Sugar-Salem (3-2), which plays Oregon teams Seaside and Camas today.
SUGAR-SALEM 5, FRUITLAND 0
Sugar-Salem 310 001 0—5 5 1
Fruitland 000 000 0—0 4 4
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Tanner Harris 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4. 2B: Harris, Cole Mace, Kyle Ostermiller. RBI: Mace, Ostermiller 2.
FRUITLAND—Pitchers: Bidwell 3.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Nunez 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 11, SNAKE RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS): At St. Anthony, South Fremont shut out Snake River for a nonconference win.
The Cougars led 4-0 through three innings and extended it to 9-0 through four. Kyler Yancey fell a home run short of the cycle, going 3 for 3 with a double and triple, while Talon Maupin went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Sawyer Klinger took the win, giving up no runs on three hits while walking three and walking none in four innings.
SOUTH FREMONT 11, SNAKE RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS)
South Fremont 103 52—11 8 2
Snake River 000 00—0 3 3
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Sawyer Klinger (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Bryan Popocatl 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 3-3. 2B: Yancey. 3B: Yancey. RBI: German Gonzalez 2, Payton Hollist, Klinger, Talon Maupin 3.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Benson Isom 3.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Gage Hiring 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none.
Softball
SNAKE RIVER 14, SOUTH FREMONT 4: At Moreland, Snake River built a 13-0 lead through three innings en route to a nonconference win over South Fremont.
Abbie Tew went 4 for 4, Anna Larsen went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, Emma Warren went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Tatum Cherry went 1 for 2 with a triple for the Panthers, who outhit the Cougars 10-3. Lindsie Larsen took the win in the circle, giving up four runs on three hits while striking out two and walking three in five innings.
Paizlee Hobbs went 1 for 3 with a double and Malorie Johnson went 1 for 2 with a triple for South Fremont.
SNAKE RIVER 15, SOUTH FREMONT 4 (5 INNINGS)
South Fremont 000 04—4 3 0
Snake River 733 2X—15 10 0
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: K. Parkinson 4 IP, 10 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 2 K, 11 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Paizlee Hobbs. 3B: Malorie Johnson.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Lindsie Larsen 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Abbie Tew 4-4, Anna Larsen 2-2, Emma Warren 2-3. 3B: Tatum Cherry. RBI: Larsen 5, Cherry 4, Liezette Reyes 2, Morgan Gardner 2, Larsen, Warren.
GOODING 24, FIRTH 8 (5 INNINGS): At Firth, Gooding took a 10-0 lead after the first inning en route to handing the Cougars a nonconference loss.
Firth committed eight errors in the loss. Kelsey Cardenas went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Hailey McNeely went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Hailey Barker went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cougars.
GOODING 24, FIRTH 8 (5 INNINGS)
Gooding (10)12 56—24 10 2
Firth 030 32—8 8 8
GOODING—unavailable.
FIRTH—Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 0.2 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Megan Jolley 4.1 IP, 8 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Kelsey Cardenas 2-4, Hailey McNeely 2-3, Hailey Barker 2-3. 2B: Cardenas 2. RBI: H. Barker, Cardenas 2, Kate Leslie, McNeely.