At Twin Falls, senior Abigail Yadon made her return to Watersprings volleyball with 16 kills and nine digs in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 nonconference sweep of Lighthouse Christian.
Yadon has been away from high school sports for 18 months since suffering multiple tears in her knee during her sophomore track season and is at 90 percent right now, coach Robyn King said.
"It’s awesome to have her back," King said.
Joanna Hayes had 26 assists and five aces, Jessica Merkle had 10 digs and Sarina Rios, who moved from middle to outside hitter this year, had seven kills for the Warriors (1-0), who play Clark County and Leadore on Thursday in Dubois.
SKYLINE 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Skyline, the Grizzlies swept a nonconference match versus Highland, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
Sophie Anderson had 11 kills, Taylor Chapman had eight kills, Aubrey Hazekamp had seven kills and five blocks, Nikki Troyer had 27 assists and Morgan Wattenbarger had 25 digs for the Grizzlies (6-4), who play Thursday at District 91 rival Idaho Falls.
“We can’t remember the last time we’ve ever beaten Highland,” first-year Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said. “They came out and fought hard every step of the way.”
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, the Titans defeated the Knights 25-16, 25-13, 25-14. Camber Kenison had five digs and four kills and Brooke Cook added two blocks for Hillcrest (0-3), which plays Skyline on Tuesday.
Thunder Ridge (3-0) is at the Rocky Mountain Classic beginning Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 3, SHELLEY 1: At Shelley, Sammy Sleight had 18 kills for the Tigers in a 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22 victory.
Katie Stohl recorded 84 assists and Shauna Romrell added two blocks for Idaho Falls (2-1, 1-0), which hosts Skyline on Thursday. Alexis Leckington had 15 kills, Paige Weimer had 11 kills and Abby Wattenbarger had 15 assists for Shelley (0-2, 0-1), which is at the Peg Peterson Tournament on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, SNAKE RIVER 0: At Sugar City, the Diggers swept the Panthers 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 for a nonconference win.
Sugar-Salem coach Cami Dodson said every Digger had multiple kills and attacks from the outside, adding that her defense played incredible as did setter Camber Dodson.
The Diggers (1-0) host Firth on Thursday.
FIRTH 3, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At Firth, the Cougars in blue swept a nonconference match versus the Cougars in red 25-20, 25-18, 25-14.
“We’ve had a few injuries, so I had to move some kids around,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “The girls are doing well to adjust.”
Kiley Mecham had 10 kills and one block, Jordyn Adams had eight kills and 12 digs, Hailey Gee had four kills, four blocks and seven digs, Kaydee Park had 27 assists and libero Liberty Park had 14 digs for Firth, which plays Thursday at Sugar-Salem.
MACKAY 2, CAREY 1; MACKAY 2, HAGERMAN 0: At Carey, Mackay picked up two nonconference wins. The Miners defeated Carey 13-25, 25-13, 15-8 and Hagerman 25-17, 25-19.
Mackay (3-2) hosts Grace Lutheran tonight.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 1, HIGHLAND 0: At Pocatello, Hillcrest edged former 5A District 5-6 opponent Highland with a second-half goal.
Jake Hoover scored off an assist from Jaxon Keller with 18 minutes remaining in a tight contest.
"It was just a grindout game," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. "Defensively, our team stayed tight and compact like we needed to."
Hillcrest (3-1-1) hosts Skyline on Friday.
MADISON 1, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, the Broncos fell to the Bobcats in a nonconference game.
Madison scored with 15 minutes left in the first half.
"I thought my defense played really well," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. "The attack needs to be better if we’re gonna be successful."
Madison (3-2-0) hosts Highland on Thursday while Blackfoot (1-2-0) hosts Bonneville the same day.
THUNDER RIDGE 7, BONNEVILLE 1: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans moved to 4-0-1 with a nonconference win over the Bees.
Luke Walker and Evan Williams had two goals each while Jesus Lopez, Nate Thompson and Luis Zamora also scored for Thunder Ridge, which hosts Skyline today. Bonneville (0-5-0) plays Thursday at Blackfoot.
Girls soccer
MADISON 9, BLACKFOOT 0: At Rexburg, Annalise Brunson netted six goals and an assist in the Bobcats’ nonconference win over Blackfoot.
She scored off assists from Hannah Bolingbroke and Ali Dummar and assisted Breckley Birch on a goal in the first half. A Blackfoot own goal put Madison up 4-0 at halftime. Birch, Bolingbroke and Zabree Clark assisted Brunson on second half goals and she scored her final goal unassisted in the 59th minute. Lizzy Gehmlich scored off an Ellie Allen assist for Madison’s final goal.
“We had 14 shots on frame but only had four of them in (the first half),” Madison coach Jaymon Birch said. “We cleaned it up in the second half.”
The Bobcats (3-2-0) host Highland on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 15, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, the Knights were shut out by the Rams in a high scoring game. Varsity backup goalkeeper Caleigh Crawford had nine saves for Hillcrest (2-2-1), who plays Skyline on Friday night at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.