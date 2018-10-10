At Rexburg, a goal from Manuel Garcia in the final minutes of the second overtime period gave the Thunder Ridge High School boys soccer team a 1-0 win over Madison.
In its first year as a program, Thunder Ridge has won a 5A District 5-6 championship and is advancing to next week’s 5A state tournament.
“It’s surreal,” Titans coach Corey Toldson said. “I felt like this was something we could accomplish. All season I felt like we had a team that could do this and we set it out as a team goal when the season began.”
The cold and rainy weather and the field conditions in Rexburg played a significant factor in the game.
“It was very slippery and the guys had a hard time accelerating to the ball,” Toldson said. “Both teams left chances out on the field.”
Toldson added that it was a very evenly matched game, the two schools played a week ago with the Bobcats coming out on top 4-0. The regular season series was split between the two schools.
“Everybody doubted us,” Toldson said. “But week by week we made adjustments in practice and put ourselves in a place to win.”
Madison (11-5-1, 4-3 District 5-6) will host Rigby on Thursday in an elimination game.
Thunder Ridge (10-4-1, 4-3) opens 5A state soccer against the No. 4 from District 3 on Oct. 18 at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
RIGBY 2, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, the Rigby High School boys soccer team kept its season alive with a 2-1 win over Highland in a 5A District 5-6 elimination game. No other details were available by deadline.
Rigby (6-7-3, 3-4-0 5A District 5-6) will play in a winner-to-state game Thursday at Madison at 4 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS 3 , SKYLINE 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Jameson Lee scored a pair of second half goals to help Idaho Falls to a 3-0 victory over Skyline in an elimination game in the 4A District 6 tournament.
The game was 1-0 at the half after a goal by Kyle Fogg.
“The weather definitely has an effect on the game,” Tigers coach Ryan Cook said. “The passing was not crisp, shots were not great, but I told the boys whoever would weather the storm would win.”
Idaho Falls (9-2-5, 8-0-3 4A District 6) plays Thursday at Blackfoot in an elimination game. Skyline finishes the season 4-11-2, 3-7-1.
Girls soccer
MADISON 2 , HIGHLAND 1: At Rexburg, Annalise Brunson and Sydney Thueson each scored first half goals to lead Madison to a 2-1 win over Highland and its third consecutive 5A District 5-6 championship.
“We came out with a lot of intensity and Annalise did her thing,” Bobcats coach Jaymon Birch said. “While it was a sloppy game, tonight I will take it.”
Madison (15-1-1, 5-0-1 5A District 5-6) opens the 5A state tournament on Oct. 18 against the No. 4 seed from District 3 at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
THUNDER RIDGE 4, RIGBY 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans kept their season alive with a 4-0 victory over Rigby in a 5A District 5-6 tournament elimination game. No other details were available by deadline.
Thunder Ridge (3-9-2, 2-4-1 5A District 5/6) play in a winner-to-state game at Madison on Thursday.
Rigby finishes the season 3-12-2, 0-6-1.
IDAHO FALLS 2, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, Kendra Billman scored two goals a minute apart to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 win over Hillcrest in an elimination game of 4A District 6 soccer tournament.
The game was tied 0-0 at the half before Billman scored her first goal in the 44th minute on an assist from Alexis Adams. Less than a minute later, the pair connected for the second goal.
“Starting the second half 0-0 pumped them up,” Tigers coach Erika Lin said in an email. “Then after those two quick goals, it set a fire in all of them and you could see it in their playing they put their all into it.”
Idaho Falls (6-10-0) plays Thursday at Bonneville while Hillcrest’s season ends at 9-8-1.