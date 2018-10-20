At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Madison High School girls soccer team kept its season going by outlasting Borah in penalty kicks Friday to reach today’s 5A state consolation final.
After a scoreless first half, Hannah Bolingbroke scored off an assist from Annalise Brunson to put the Bobcats up 1-0 in the 42nd minute. Borah tied the game with two minutes left in full time. The score remained knotted at 1-1 through two overtimes to prompt penalty kicks, where the Bobcats prevailed 4-3. Brunson, Sydney Thueson, Ali Dummar and Julia Williams made their penalty kicks for Madison. Williams’ put Madison up 4-3 and Borah sent their next kick over the crossbar, wrapping up the win for the Bobcats.
Williams’ game-winning PK came a day after she scored twice in the final two minutes of full time versus Timberline to force the first of two overtimes.
“There was a lot of excitement,” Madison coach Jaymon Birch said. “We were excited about that and to have done it against the same team that beat us last year in that same match up. I was hoping we were gonna close it out in regulation, but by the time we get to PKs, I’ll take (Madison keeper) Rachel Hicks any day.”
Madison (16-2-1) plays Eagle (11-8-0) at 10 a.m. today for the consolation title. The Bobcats last made it to the consolation final two years ago, where they fell to 5A District 5-6 foe Highland. Madison has never won a girls soccer state trophy.
“At this point, everybody’s been playing long days and long games,” Birch said. “It’s gonna be another grind tomorrow.”
SANDPOINT 3, SKYLINE 1: At Coeur d’Alene, the Grizzlies fell to District 1-2 champion Sandpoint in their first state semifinals appearance since 2006. Bernice Chavez scored for Skyline.
Skyline (15-3-0) plays District 4-5 champion Twin Falls in the third place match at 2 p.m. (Mountain Time) today at Lake City High School.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, COMMUNITY SCHOOL 0: At Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, the Diggers shut out District 3 champion Community School in Friday’s semifinals to reach today’s state championship game. Both teams entered the semifinals undefeated. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (18-0-1) faces another undefeated team, two-time defending state champion Coeur d’Alene Charter (20-0-0), for the state championship today at noon at Sunway Soccer Complex. Regardless of the outcome, Sugar-Salem will be guaranteed its first state trophy in girls soccer.
Boys soccer
COEUR D’ALENE 1, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, first-year program Thunder Ridge fell to Coeur d’Alene in Friday’s consolation round.
The Titans conclude their inaugural season of boys soccer 10-6-1.
LAKE CITY 4, RIGBY 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Rigby’s first state tournament appearance in program history came to an end with a shutout loss to Lake City.
The Trojans end the season 7-9-3.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, TIMBERLAKE 2: At Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, the Diggers turned a 2-0 deficit into a one-goal victory margin in Friday’s consolation round.
Timberlake scored both its goals within the first 10 minutes of the game and carried that lead into halftime. The Diggers responded with two goals by Asa Hatch and a goal by Jordan Dayley in the second half to complete the comeback win.
“(It was) A nice win for us, after yesterday’s disappointment,” Sugar-Salem coach Glenn Dayley said in an email.
Sugar-Salem (17-2-1) plays McCall-Donnelly at 10 am. today for the consolation title.