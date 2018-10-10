At Firth, digs were a plenty for the Firth High School volleyball team in a 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18 conference win over West Jefferson on Tuesday.
Jordyn Adams and Katie Park combined for 43 digs in the match, which featured the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference.
“All of my girls were all over the floor tonight,” Cougars coach Elda Park said. “They all were hitting well tonight, it was just a good all around effort.”
Kiley Mecham led Firth with 11 kills, Hailey Gee added 14 kills and Park chipped in 29 assists for Firth (26-6, 7-0 Nuclear Conference), which ends the regular season on Thursday at Salmon.
BONNEVILLE 3, SKYLINE 0: At Skyline, Bonneville swept city rival Skyline 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 on Tuesday.
The Bees controlled the entire match from the start and never allowed the Grizzlies to get a flow.
“We are just trying to stay focused as we head toward districts,” Bees coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “We are pretty demanding about the little things, so we just want them to play hard every time out.”
Sadie Lott led the Bees with 12 kills, McKayla Sorenson added 11 kills and eight digs and Mariah Jardine added 10 kills and three blocks for Bonneville (32-3, 9-0), which hosts Shelley on Thursday. Skyline ends the regular season at Idaho Falls the same night.
RIRIE 3, NORTH FREMONT 2: At Ririe, the Bulldogs went the distance in a 14-25, 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11 win over North Fremont.
Ririe coach Kathryn Nelson said 12 of the Bulldogs’ kills for the night occurred in the fifth set.
“At first we struggled a little bit,” Nelson said. “They really were able to pull it together. They did great.”
Erith Hayes had 11 kills, Cassidy Parkinson added 10 kills and Emily Crystal had nine kills for Ririe (8-5, 4-4) plays Thursday at West Jefferson.