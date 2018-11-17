POCATELLO — Walking off the Holt Arena turf Friday night, North Fremont High School football players had the state runner-up trophy in their hands.
Both hands — raised proudly above their heads.
The Huskies had just lost the 2A state championship final to defending champion Declo, heading home to Ashton with the red second-place trophy in the school’s first state championship appearance since 1989.
“I am super proud of the team they became, and the sense of excitement they brought,” North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. “They are a classy bunch of kids who made it fun to come to practice every day. I wouldn’t trade them for any team.”
Declo repeated as state champions, jumping out to a 21-0 lead with scores on three of their its four possessions.
On the other side of the ball, the Hornets out-punched the explosive North Fremont offense, forcing 3-and-outs on the Huskies’ first two possessions.
The Declo defensive dominance continued into the second quarter, and North Fremont got its first first down of the game at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter — on a Declo personal foul.
In all, Declo out-gained North Fremont 354-114 in the first half.
“Declo came prepared and were really ready for us,” North Fremont senior defensive back Peyton Litton said. “Declo is a great team, and hats off to them.”
Declo senior and Boise State-commit Keegan Duncan scored three of Declo’s five first half touchdowns on big plays, getting scores on a 30-yard pass, a 62-yard run and a 92-yard kickoff return.
The North Fremont offense got back on track late in the second quarter, scoring on its final two possessions.
The Huskies scored on a 3-yard run from senior quarterback Garrett Hawkes, and another on a pass from Hawkes to junior tailback Riggen Cordingley.
Despite that late success, North Fremont went into the halftime break on the short end of a 34-16 score.
“We picked it up and played well after that start, and I am proud of the way we played all the way to the end,” Litton said.
The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the second half, but Declo threw zero passes and worked the clock, most notably with a comeback-killing 7-minute drive.
One week after putting up 637 yards in the state semifinals, North Fremont managed just 267 in the title game and was limited to just 41 offensive snaps.
Though certainly disappointed, North Fremont senior lineman Drew Hill believes the Huskies earned some respect from the state champs as well as the rest of the 2A programs.
“There were a lot of years of heart pouring into this one game, and though its tough to lose, I think we earned (Declo’s) respect,” Hill said. “Glad we could represent the Nuclear Conference this way, our town, and our school.”