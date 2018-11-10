MOSCOW — Senior lineman Rafael Rivas knew his team was no pushover.
He even said so.
Friday night on the campus of the University of Idaho, Rivas’ North Fremont Huskies proved the point — pushing their way past previously unbeaten Grangeville 57-28 in the Kibbie Dome.
“We came to Moscow to do one thing, and we did that,” Rivas said. “This offensive line, man. This line.”
That line pushed the North Fremont offense to 637 total yards, 575 rushing yards, and a whopping 33 first downs — man.
“Our O-line is just killing it this year,” North Fremont senior running back Blake Oberhansley said, giving the trenchmen the credit for his 150 rushing yards. “It’s just a lot of hard work paying off.”
Fellow senior Garrett Hawkes finished with 228 of those 575 rushing yards, scoring on touchdown runs of 76, 34, 21 and 10 yards.
Junior tailback Riggen Cordingley added two touchdown runs in the rout, finishing with 185 yards on a game-high 22 carries.
The Huskies riddled the Grangeville defense for an average of 11.5 yards per rushing attempt, going inside with Cordingley’s dives, and outside with Oberhansley, and just about everywhere with Hawkes.
That dominant running also set up wide-open touchdown passes to Chris Hansen and Paul Wynn.
“We are just set up that way by our coaches,” Rivas said. “We work on it and work on it, and you really can’t stop it.”
The Huskies scored on eight of 10 possessions, including all five in the second half. The defense held up its end of the bargain, forcing Grangeville (10-1) to give the ball up on downs three times deep in North Fremont territory.
The last time North Fremont ended up in a state championship game was 1989, a game the Huskies won with coaches Ben Lenz and Shannon Hill on the roster.
“This whole staff are alums, and all of us to be able to come here to Moscow tonight and share this with these boys and these fans is extra special,” head coach Ben Lenz said.
The 11-0 Huskies move on to face the winner of today’s West Side-Declo game, scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. in Holt Arena.
The 2A championship game will also be played in Holt Arena, with a date and time to be announced.
“No team has gone this far in a long, long time, and there is a lot of history going into that one,” Oberhansley said. “We are just glad to be giving these great fans something special this season.”