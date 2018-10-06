ASHTON — The Nuclear Conference is blowing up the competition. And the North Fremont Huskies are blowing up the Nuke.
With a dominant 53-12 win over visiting West Jefferson, North rose to the top of the conference stockpile Friday night, improving to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Jeff moved to 4-2 and 1-1.
The big win was fueled by big plays as North broke off scoring runs of 35, 40, 44, 48, 66, and 75 yards.
North Fremont ran just 36 plays and finished with 487 yards from scrimmage (468 rushing), for an average of 13.5 yards per snap.
“We’re no pushover,” North Fremont senior and two-way lineman Rafael Rivas said. “We had a bye and a long week coming off spud harvest, and we were ready. We just got off the ball tonight.”
West Jefferson came in knowing they had to stop the interior run game to compete with the Huskies, and watched as two of North Fremont’s first two dives went for touchdowns.
“We worked on stopping the dive all week in practice, and just couldn’t get it done tonight,” West Jefferson coach Jason Taylor said.
Coming off that bye, North’s fresh legs were on display early on, as the Huskies scored twice on their first four plays from scrimmage.
Junior tailback Riggen Cordingley broke runs off TD runs of 44 and 40 yards, and North Fremont senior Blake Oberhansley tacked on a pair of 2-point conversion runs to give North Fremont a 16-0.
The Panthers got back in the game on their third possession, mounting a determined 80-yard, 6.5-minute drive capped off by a 2-yard TD run from senior Kache Sullivan.
But the North Fremont power running machine was not to be denied, generating touchdowns on all but one of seven possessions in the game.
The only possession North Fremont failed to score on resulted in an 83-yard scoop-and-score for West Jefferson’s Branson Morton in the third quarter.
In all, Cordingley finished with 207 rushing yards and three scores, Blake Oberhansley had 151 rushing yards and two scores, and quarterback Garrett Hawkes had 111 rushing yards and one score.
Entering Friday’s games, Nuclear Conference teams were 12-6 out of conference, with 10 of those 18 games coming against teams from 3A or other states.
Four of those 12 wins belong to the 2A Huskies, and three of those North Fremont wins came against 3A schools.
That means the Huskies are now 3-0 against 3A teams, 3-0 against 2As, and 2-0 in the Nuke.
For senior two-way starting lineman and senior Drew Hill, the only two numbers that matter are six and zero, the Huskies’ overall record.
“We just know that after last year with a lot of injuries early on, we had a chance to do something this year,” Hill said. “Right now, we’re doing that.”
Both teams will continue their march through the Nuclear Conference Schedule on Friday with North Fremont traveling to Firth and West Jefferson heading north to visit Salmon.