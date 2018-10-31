The Idaho Falls High School girls and boys swim teams defended their team titles at the 4A District 6 swim championships Friday at the Wesley Deist Aquatic Center.
The Tigers won the boys team title with 186 points, a 32-point victory margin over Skyline’s 154. The girls won by nearly 100 points, getting a final score of 244 compared to Skyline’s total of 147.
Of the 22 events at the district championships, Idaho Falls won 15 of them. The first-place relay teams and the first and second place finishers in individual events automatically qualified for Idaho’s swimming state championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the West YMCA in Boise.
I.F. won five girls individual events. Tayla Liddle had wins by massive margins in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle with respective times of 2:01.72 and 5:36.84. The 200-yard freestyle win was by 26.24 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle win was by 48.76 seconds. Kailee Puetz and Karlee Puetz went 1-2 in the 200-yard IM with respective times of 2:16.57 and 2:19.45 and Kailee Puetz led another I.F. 1-2 with Alyvia Casperson in the 100-yard breaststroke with respective times of 1:11.16 and 1:19.47. Karlee Puetz won the 100-yard freestyle in 58.74 seconds, Maddie Hart placed second in the 100-yard fly in 1:12.17, Casperson placed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.82 and Averey Koonce placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:13.77. The Tigers also claimed three girls relays: the 200-yard freestyle in 1:47.67 (Hart, Casperson, Liddle and Kailee Puetz), the Casperson, the 400-yard freestyle in 4:21.10 (Casperson, Koonce, Karlee Puetz, Liddle) and the 200-yard medley in 2:02.14 (Karlee Puetz, Kailee Puetz, Hart, Koonce).
I.F.’s boys won five individual events. Kelson Casperson led a 1-2 finish in the 200-yard freestyle with teammate Casey Adams with respective times of 2:09.96 and 2:10.57. Ryan Grimes led another 1-2 finish in the 200-yard IM with Sam Packer with respective times of 2:34.71 and 2:40.71. Other golds were won by Adams in the 500-yard freestyle (first in 5:57.79), Tyler Davis in the 100-yard backstroke (first in 1:04.94) and Luke Smith in the 100 yard breaststroke (first in 1:15.10). The Tigers got second place finishes by Davis in the 50-yard freestyle (24.29), Grimes in the 100-yard fly (1:06.53), Smith in the 100-yard freestyle (54.41). The Tigers also won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:39.92 (Grimes, Casperson, Davis, Smith) and the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:46.86 (Grimes, Casperson, Davis, Smith).
Skyline won six individual events and one relay. Naomi Larson won the girls 50-yard freestyle in 26.55 and the 100-yard fly in 1:07.31 and Sydney Daniel won the girls 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.25. Morgan Daniel placed second in the girls 500-yard freestyle in 6:24.60 and Nadia Richards placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:27.96. David Hill won the boys 50-yard freestyle in 23.88 and 100-yard freestyle in 53.57 while Ian St. Michal won the 100-yard fly in 1:05.41. Kelson DeYong, Jeremy Malmo, St. Michal and Jackson Mecham teamed up to win the boys 200-yard medley in 2:01.12.
Hillcrest, which placed third in the girls team standings with 70 points and fourth in the boys with 57 points, had two individual qualifiers. Sam Gilman took second in the girls 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.69 and Nick Brown took second in the boys 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.33.
Bonneville, which placed fourth in the girls team standings with 50 points and third in the boys team standings with 80, qualified Karsten Jarnagin in the boys 500-yard freestyle with his second-place time of 6:03.85 and Jackson Taylor in the boys 100-yard breaststroke with his second place time of 1:19.43.