Idaho Elite Level 8 gymnasts Rylen Griffel, Gabrielle Pullins, Gracie Johnson, Niyah Burke, Madeline Pullins and Rheanna Becker.

Idaho Elite Gymnastics competed in the Black Diamond Winter Classic in Park City, Utah Feb.21-23. The results are as follows:

Level 9

Natalee Schneider: 1st on Beam (8.825), 4th on Floor (9.175), 5th on Vault (8.725), 7th on Uneven Bars (7.650), 5th All-around (34.375)

Level 8

Gabrielle Pullins: 8th on Vault (8.850)

Niyah Burke: 7th on Vault (8.525), 8th on Bars (7.800), 6th on floor (9.075), 7th All-around (33.250)

Level 7

Isabelle Greenwood: 6th on Vault (8.900)

Level 6

Oaklee Luce: 6th on Vault (8.550), 4th on Bars (9.225), 6th on Beam (9.00), 4th on Floor (9.325), 4th All-around (36.100)

McKenna Haley: 7th on Vault (8.550), 4th on Bars (9.00), 7th on Floor (9.100), 7th All-Around (36.100)

Kenlee Jarrell: 8th on Vault (8.30), 3rd on Beam (9.35), 7th on Floor (9.10), 7th All-around (35.450)

Victoria Pullins: 6th on Bars (8.60), 7th on Beam (9.00)

Level 5

Sherlyn Cortez: 8th on Vault (8.65)

Level 4

Rylin Petrosky: 8th on Beam (8.850)

Kinsley Whitaker: 7th on Floor (9.0)

Level 3

Leah Homer: 6th on Vault (9.20), 4th on Bars (8.70), 5th on Beam (8.40), 8th on floor (8.530), 4th All-around (34.850)

Stephany Cortez: 5th on Bars (8.350), 3rd on Beam (8.75), 3rd on floor (8.775), 3rd All-around (34.775)

Cami Turville: 4th on Vault (9.30), 2nd on Bars (8.65), 8th on Beam (7.80), 7th All-around (34.125)

Emily Beck: 2nd on Vault (9.40), 1st on Bars (8.775), 8th All-around (33.775)

Jade Kidd: 7th on Bars (8.350)

Kymbree Walker: &th on Bars (8.60), 5th on Floor (8.750), 8th All-around (33.550

Brooklyn Kovac: 8th Vault (8.80), 2nd on Bars (8.50), 1st on Beam (8.60), 4th All-around (33.30)

Molly Martin: 6th on Vault (9.0), 5th on Beam (7.85), 4th on Floor (8.60), 6th All-around (32.60)

Kayla Stebbins: 3rd on Vault (9.10), 6th on Bars (7.50), 7th on Beam (7.550), 8th on Floor (8.30), 7th All-around (32.450)

Level 2

Kraylie Walker: 7th on Vault (8.850), 7th on Bars (8.60), 8th on Floor (8.550), 7th All-around (34.50)

Hallie Martin: 2nd on Vault (9.20), 7th on Floor (8.850), 8th All-around (34.250)

Devyn Swafford: 6th on Vault (8.950), 7th on Beam (8.650)

