Idaho Elite Gymnastics competed in the Black Diamond Winter Classic in Park City, Utah Feb.21-23. The results are as follows:
Level 9
Natalee Schneider: 1st on Beam (8.825), 4th on Floor (9.175), 5th on Vault (8.725), 7th on Uneven Bars (7.650), 5th All-around (34.375)
Level 8
Gabrielle Pullins: 8th on Vault (8.850)
Niyah Burke: 7th on Vault (8.525), 8th on Bars (7.800), 6th on floor (9.075), 7th All-around (33.250)
Level 7
Isabelle Greenwood: 6th on Vault (8.900)
Level 6
Oaklee Luce: 6th on Vault (8.550), 4th on Bars (9.225), 6th on Beam (9.00), 4th on Floor (9.325), 4th All-around (36.100)
McKenna Haley: 7th on Vault (8.550), 4th on Bars (9.00), 7th on Floor (9.100), 7th All-Around (36.100)
Kenlee Jarrell: 8th on Vault (8.30), 3rd on Beam (9.35), 7th on Floor (9.10), 7th All-around (35.450)
Victoria Pullins: 6th on Bars (8.60), 7th on Beam (9.00)
Level 5
Sherlyn Cortez: 8th on Vault (8.65)
Level 4
Rylin Petrosky: 8th on Beam (8.850)
Kinsley Whitaker: 7th on Floor (9.0)
Level 3
Leah Homer: 6th on Vault (9.20), 4th on Bars (8.70), 5th on Beam (8.40), 8th on floor (8.530), 4th All-around (34.850)
Stephany Cortez: 5th on Bars (8.350), 3rd on Beam (8.75), 3rd on floor (8.775), 3rd All-around (34.775)
Cami Turville: 4th on Vault (9.30), 2nd on Bars (8.65), 8th on Beam (7.80), 7th All-around (34.125)
Emily Beck: 2nd on Vault (9.40), 1st on Bars (8.775), 8th All-around (33.775)
Jade Kidd: 7th on Bars (8.350)
Kymbree Walker: &th on Bars (8.60), 5th on Floor (8.750), 8th All-around (33.550
Brooklyn Kovac: 8th Vault (8.80), 2nd on Bars (8.50), 1st on Beam (8.60), 4th All-around (33.30)
Molly Martin: 6th on Vault (9.0), 5th on Beam (7.85), 4th on Floor (8.60), 6th All-around (32.60)
Kayla Stebbins: 3rd on Vault (9.10), 6th on Bars (7.50), 7th on Beam (7.550), 8th on Floor (8.30), 7th All-around (32.450)
Level 2
Kraylie Walker: 7th on Vault (8.850), 7th on Bars (8.60), 8th on Floor (8.550), 7th All-around (34.50)
Hallie Martin: 2nd on Vault (9.20), 7th on Floor (8.850), 8th All-around (34.250)
Devyn Swafford: 6th on Vault (8.950), 7th on Beam (8.650)