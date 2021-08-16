SHELBY, N.C. — The defending champion, Idaho Falls defeated Beverly, Massachusetts, 13-3, on Monday morning to advance to the semifinals of The American Legion Baseball World Series.
Idaho Falls’ victory came in a game suspended from Sunday night due to rain. Beverly led 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning when the game was suspended.
Idaho Falls tied the game with a run in the top of the third inning Monday morning, then scored five runs in the fourth inning and three each in the fifth and sixth innings to win by the 10-run rule.
Bradley Thompson earned the win for Idaho Falls, allowing just one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Nate Rose had 3 RBI and scored twice, Eliot Jones and Mac Jephson each had 2 RBI, and Jephson, Ace Webb, Merit Jones, R.J. Woods and Bradley Thompson each scored twice for Idaho Falls. Idaho’s 13 runs were the most in a single game in this year’s series.
Team Schedules:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Game 13 – 1 p.m. EDT – Tupelo, Mississippi (Stars division winner) vs. Idaho, Falls, Idaho (Stripes division runner-up)
Game 14 – 4 p.m. EDT – Dubuque County, Iowa (Stripes division winner) vs. Honolulu, Hawaii (Stars division runner-up)