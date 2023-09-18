Clint Murphy(187) 226, Fred Smith(205) 275, Lee Fronger(193) 253, Heather Shortsleeve(139) 185, Brittney Bowen(165) 191, Tom Yazel(194) 245, Ray Keating Sr(145) 180, Bryon Fricks(167) 213, Bret Smith(120) 183, 165, 153-501, Montie Carter(194) 220, 233, Jeremy Schow(214) 268, Brinley Sakota(145) 197, Lee Barton(120) 166, 152, 161-479, Terry Gohr(170) 222, 224, 176-622.
Holeshot Plumbing 9.15.23
Bill Wolf(201) 214, Dan Vogt(212) 268-686, Mike Reed(156) 215, Adam Horning(195) 219, 231-648, Rick Carter(204) 254, 210, 212-676, Chris Azevedo(205) 234, Cory Marudas(176) 213, Bruce Fullmer(202) 256, 258-718, Braxton Gray(140) 209, Jacob Sayer(181) 211, 208.
Homestead Lanes
Mixed Nuts 9.12.23
Kate Snider(108) 149, 193, 125-467, Kris Porntharavongse(151) 211, Mickey McKinney 204, 225, Jen Aaberg Husckstaedt 170, Billy Taylor 220, Chris Brooks 174, Lyle Swank 213, David Lewis 211, Richard Jensen 204, Dennis Marsh 208, Shad Gohr(176) 227, Lou Figueria 194, Mat Knutson 193.
Hump Day Fun Day 9.6.23
Christy Hansen(151) 209, John Hansen(195) 248, 265-705, Chad Heileson(144) 194, 183-501, Alicia Lago(95) 180, Brittani Schwartz(116) 171.
Hump Day Fun Day 9.13.23
Jeff Banta(162) 190, Tracy Smith(180) 227, 224-625, Janet Banta(148) 174, Sheldon Hart(164) 209, Farrell Wyatt(170) 209, Chad Heileson(144) 247-543, Christy Hansen(151) 180, 181, David Otteson(139) 169, 193, 191-553, Alicia Lago(95) 173-387, Larry Stevens(168) 215, LaWanna Marsh(121) 169, Danielle Petersen(109) 140, Matt Goodson(160) 201-551.
Homestead Sundowners 9.14.23
Jessica Lachance(140) 191, Mike Brooks(139) 173, Shane Hayes(145) 174, Chris Woods(191) 238, 223, 226-687, Wyatt Furrows(161) 195, Derek Furrows(182) 223, Kelly Shaw(187) 242, Lori Stanger(179) 204, Amanda Richan(169) 193, Ryland Jackman(166) 220, Taylor Kolbet(183) 230, 205, Ron Ashton(160) 192, Jim Kolbet(170) 205, 231, Jim Leonard(165) 201, Tyler Tetley(196) 225, Steve Tetley(204) 253, Shaelyn Lowe(106) 141, 134.
