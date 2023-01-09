Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 1.2.23
Kevin Toon(150) 188, 210-548, Stephen Nelson(198) 226, Scott Emery(187) 245, 215-636, Steven Drouin(150) 176, Korey Kolbet(129) 157, Joseph Webster(170) 196, Ralph Johnson(157) 202, Bobbe Howell(123) 151, Tom Downs(146) 189, 191-561, Mason Haggard(185) 243, 268-653, Nick Rebmann(130) 156, Forrestt Payne(166) 206, Clint Murphy(189) 221, 219-638, Wayne Harding(149) 172, Jacki Stevens(141) 172, Steve Barnes(151) 220, Robert Barnes(180) 267, Theresa Nelson(165) 185, 191-534, Jason Nelson(197) 257, 201-643, Roberto Monfa(197) 233, 247-664, Raymond Mallo(162) 192, 191, 194-577, Tyrel Rawlins(128) 176, 167-477, Joseph Rawlins(117) 147.
Survivor 1.3.23
Grant Gohr(166) 195, Garrett Thacker(136) 204, 125, 176-505, Clint Murphy(183) 234, Brodi Sakota(170) 209, Matt Davis(183) 210, Brady Holverson(209) 284, Jeff Schow Jr.(170) 208, Jeff Schow Sr.(162) 192, 204, Fred Smith(209) 212, 258, 243-713, Roy Kennedy II(117) 158, Scott Emery(190) 221, Michael Brower(138) 185, Brian Frickey(148) 186, 178, Dawna Howard(108) 137, Robert Lueloff(209) 246, Kirk Rehfield(182) 226, 231, Tony French(223) 263, 267, Ray French(211) 247, Michelle Mallow(123) 159, Lee Keating(187) 207, Vickie NeSmith(172) 210, Timmy Jensen(179) 233, Carmen Mills(180) 212, Courtney Holland(120) 176, Wes Mills(205) 235, Leann Christensen(126) 154.
Daytime Friends 1.4.23
Dolores Taylor(140) 172, 167-473, Juanita Davis(110) 142, Chris Woods(205) 235, Richard Pingry(193) 224, Karen Barrie(113) 155, Jim Doffing(131) 161, Joe Duffield(108) 140.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 12.21.22
Connie Covert(138) 170, 169, Kaytin Keyes(146) 177, Tabatha Doggett(126) 162, Vickie NeSmith(171) 202, 203, Jeri Carter(144) 176, 170, Betty Conley(157) 201, Denise Anderson(124) 151, Robyn Hansen(133) 159, Elizabeth Mansfield(159) 211, Carmen Mills(177) 202, Randi Bonnell(154) 192, 192-550, Karen Kinney(159) 201, April Heerkens(125) 167.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 1.4.23
Pat French(167) 192, Debra Wetherald(161) 199, Kaytin Keyes(150) 196, Lori Strayer(146) 204-528, Heather Shortsleeve(135) 178, 183, 164-525, Vickie NeSmith(171) 211, Lisa Morton(132) 181, Heidi Rice(167) 205, Kerry Watts(140) 184, Robyn Hansen(133) 175, Carmen Mills(177) 224, Randi Bonnell(156) 184.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 1.4.23
Terry Smith 257-736, Mark Mansfield 237-693, Ray French 246-681, Mark Donnafield 227-663, Andy Kinney 245-661, Tyler Norris 244-656, Bob Kokrda 247-651.
Elks Commercial 12.22.22
Kayla Hamilton(98) 124, Kellie Toomer(106) 157, Bob Curran(158) 208, Dolores Taylor(136) 170, Colter Griffel(114) 148, Kevin Woodrome(115) 150, Shelby Woolstenhulme(147) 188, Mike Sweatt(137) 202-494, Mel Murdock(151) 211, Scott Biorn(192) 255, Yoni Rodriguez(147) 202, Tyson Layland(148) 188, 200-543, Paul Nelson(172) 234, Jason Nelson(186) 242-633, Melissa McNeal(134) 186, Omar Vega(145) 187, Tracey Mitchell(154) 197, Bruce Fullmer(199) 235, Erin Jacobson(135) 162, Sean Lattin(201) 228, 234, Montie Carter(200) 267, Brad Cole(166) 200, Audie Trudell(153) 192, Josh Woodard(189) 214, Brittany Foster(118) 146, Brad Foster(217) 245, 248-716, Justin Foster(209) 245, Greg Repose(180) 219, Zachary Rackleff(127) 181, Kendra DeFilippis(119) 159, Patrick Dixon(180) 225, 211-619, Aeden Haley(155) 198.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 1.6.23
Jason Winegar(175) 212, 210, Dennis Luce(188) 247, 200-615, Matt Holverson(192) 226, Chris Vetch(169) 208, Sam Keller(188) 203, 207, Dave Elliott(192) 223, Mike Reed(160) 207, 204, Zach Shaw(187) 205.
Homestead Lanes
Mixed Nuts 1.3.23
Austin Cannon(159) 178, 193, 214-585, Randy Rodriquez(164) 200, 208, Kate Snider(96) 131, Kris Porntharavongse(138) 168, 159, 153-480, Mat Knutson(162) 209, 196, Lou Figueria 199, 194, 194, Becky Haggard(149) 203, Laurie Jensen(135) 165, Glen Hansen(183) 210, Trevor Olsen 204, Mario Brassinga(175) 209, 181, 203, Steve Bierwag(157) 197, Kim Summers(158) 236, Kevin Bird(175) 182, 204, 206, Rod Scott(147) 189.
Golden Age 1.5.23
Rob Chace(203) 279, Betty Evers(149) 180, Charlie Nishiguchi(188) 245, Bobby McCutchan(175) 210, Darryl Murphy(164) 193, 203, DeAnn Dees(122) 150.
Skyline Sundowners 1.5.23
Julie Finup(163) 194, 196, 221-611, Brian Andersen(152) 198, Trevor Olsen(163) 211, Chris Woods(190) 249, 224, Ryland Jackman(169) 212, 229-610, Mason Haggard(202) 227, Travis Jensen(182) 215, 257, Carol Kolbet(144) 189, 176, Shaelyn Lowe(103) 158-387, Anthony Jefferies(189) 214, Tyler Tetley(193) 223, 247, Brett McIntire(188) 221, Derek Furrows(171) 195, Lacey Bieker(161) 204, Jackie Kolbet(128) 160, Robert Hodges(167) 216, Jim Kolbet(170) 199, Kristi Stetz(92) 118, Camille Bird(92) 117.
