Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 4.10.23
Tabatha Doggett(130) 158, Robert Barnes(182) 229-633, Mason Haggard(206) 235, 255-702, Dave Siebert(140) 174, Dave Elliott(195) 236, 225, Raymond Mallo(168) 194, Trent Petersen(131) 163, Larry Stevens(180) 226, 229-644, Steve Hopkins(129) 164, Tim Hopkins(137) 183, Breanne Ellingford(120) 155, Steven Drouin(152) 204, Scott Emery(183) 245, Jackie Nelson(154) 201, Braxten Gray(138) 199, Donald Blakely(147) 210-518, Joseph Webster(169) 253-556, Brian Haga(175) 205, Scott Wray(149) 175, George Howell(140) 183, Nick Rebmann(128) 200, Forrestt Payne(163) 206, Ralph Johnson(157) 196, 198-556, Sue Jones(134) 161, Roberto Monfa(201) 247, 278-751, Jason Nelson(185)246, 226-626.
Survivor 4.11.23
Michelle Mallow(125) 151, 174, 127-452, Lee Keating(193) 222, 171, 265-658, DJ Hancock(186) 220, Randy Landon(176) 204, 215, Brooklyn Empey(180) 215, Terry Gohr(170) 201, Scott Emery(186) 220, Taylor Cole(158) 199, 188, Katt Goodson(132) 155, Jamie Sanow(203) 257, 221, 226-704, Fred Smith(205) 196, 267, 213-676, Jeremy Sampson(169) 246, Ray French(213) 239, 246, Diane Clark(120) 159, Kenneth Smock(185) 218, Kristina Alldredge(163) 191, Dawn Anderson(165) 221, Jeff Schow Jr(170) 212, Jeff Schow SR(164) 205, Heather Shortsleeve(138) 163, Steve Drouin(153) 201, Roy Kennedy II(117) 138, 146, 159-443, Leeann Christensen(127) 176, Michael McCormick(195) 226, Matt Davis(181) 215, 217, Tom Yazel(192) 213, 223.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 4.5.23
Kaytin Keyes(159) 187, Tabatha Doggett(132) 196, Lori Strayer(152) 190, Heather Shortsleeve(135) 187, Vickie NeSmith(170) 198, Lisa Morton(134) 184, Jeri Carter(147) 185, Heidi Rice(167) 213, 198, 201-612, Vanessa Kokrda(170) 197, Laurie Smith(160) 208, Rosie Seymour(146) 191, Denise Anderson(128) 174, 154, Elizabeth Mansfield(160) 191, 190, Kristina Alldredge(158) 218, Andrea Gilstrap(168) 208, April Heerkens(126) 163, Janet Farnes(172) 211, 205-611.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 4.12.23
Elisa Smith(127) 164, Dawn Fisher(147) 200, 203-523, Pat Verhoff(129) 160, tabatha Doggett(137) 204, Jeri Carter(148) 189-496, Betty Conley(160) 220, Heidi Rice(169) 200, Vanessa Kokrda(170) 202, Kerry Watts(146) 172, Kristina Alldredge(159) 200-538, April Heerkens(127) 156, Janet Farnes(173) 223.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 4.9.23
Jason Nelson(191) 224, Shuree Smock(177) 232-596, Scott Emery(176) 225, Jana Christensen(108) 145, Ken Rhodes(168) 205, 202, DJ Hancock(198) 229, Michael Richards(183) 215, Andrew High(180) 209, Tanner Cunningham(161) 237-568, Dylan Fullmer(191) 220, Kamiko Seay(192) 223, 223, 221-667.
Jolly Seniors 4.11.23
Debbie Young(132) 182, Carol Wilesich(128) 169, DeAnn Dees(136) 172, Bay Holmer(157) 207, Wayne Burnett(164) 214, Tony Romero(167) 204, Rob Chace(194) 214, 206, 214, Anne Anderson(103) 129.
Mixed Nuts 4.11.23
Austin Kohler 205, 216, Chris Woods 235, Mahdi Underwood 203, Ginger Strait(126) 166, Joey Rodriquez(131) 169, Karen Keith(130) 221, Gary Keith 198, Lou Figueria(187) 213, 212, 224-649, DC Haggard 201, Jen Aaberg-Hueckstaedt(116) 159, Mario Brassinga(180) 225, 204, Travis Smith 210, Ron Smith 233.
Skyline Sundowners 4.13.23
Brian Andersen(158) 185, Ron Ashton(159) 195, 205-568, Larry Stevens(177) 229, 215, Chris Woods(190) 221, 222-645, Anthony Jefferies(197) 256, Candis Bishoff(178) 187, Roger Lehman(208) 256, Travis Jensen(183) 244-634, Jim Leonard(165) 203, Tyler Tetley(196) 223, Kristi Stetz(96) 124, Amber Hillman(160) 194, Brett McIntire(190) 215, Greg Furrows(194) 225, 228, Lori Stanger(179) 228, Darryl Murphy(167) 206, Marvin Jackman(179) 214, 278-642, Ryland Jackman(167) 224, Cody Jorgensen(134) 166, Shaelyn Lowe(106) 137, Todd Lowe(188) 215.
