Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Survivor 3.14.23
Katt Goodson(131) 162, Wes Mills(207) 236, Chicquita Crane(146) 180, 184, Jenny Decker(106) 136, Brandi Warnke(125) 165, Janene Smith(136) 181, 166, 138-485, Michael Brower(139) 120, 190,171-481, Angela Harrison(125) 153, Vickie NeSmith(170) 222, Jeremy Barnes(169) 237, 192, 168-597, Montie Carter(195) 244, Ray Keating(146) 183, Lee Keating(192) 225, Diane Steadham(113) 139, Clint Murphy(185) 215, Kay Hunting(203) 247, Brian Frickey(144) 177, 178, Cad Christensen(175) 213, Jeff Schow Sr(163) 192, Shuree Smock(163) 212, Brooklyn Empey(181) 214, Garrett Thacker(144) 172, 165.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 3.15.23
Tyler Norris 299-763, Jason Parris 267-762, Harry Wetherald 239-703, Mark Mansfield 248-701, Jeremy Schow 248-700, Wes Mills 266-683, Mark Donnafield 248-679, Warren Swartz 255- 678, Rick Carter 245-676, Brady Holverson 237-673, Tony French 246-671.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 3.8.23
Elisa Smith(126) 164, Alyson Triplett(127) 154, Lori Strayer(152) 184, Candis Bishoff(170) 213, Jeri Carter(148) 189, Rosie Seymour(146) 182, Elizabeth Mansfield(158) 188, Carmen Mills(177) 203, Laurie Smith(162) 198, April Heerkens(124) 160.
Elks Commercial 3.9.23
Hayden Erickson(159) 190, Jamie Sanow(214) 239, David Hancock(184) 259-641, Mike Smart(174) 208, Kevin Woodrome(121) 159, 190-487, Shelby Woolstenhulme(141) 169, Andrea Chamberlain(129) 177, Jeff Randall(121) 168, 150, Katie Morse(93) 118, Mike Sweatt(147) 175, Ryan Scott(152) 185, Jason Bottles(144) 205-527, Jordyn Snarr(113) 142, Katelyn Summers(94) 145-368, Brad Bassett(156) 182, Tyson Layland(149) 238, 235-642, JDee Bell(156) 192, Nick Layland(186) 234, 257-682, Scott Nelson(194) 222, Jason Nelson(186) 210, Joe Trujeque(143) 169, Alisha Passey(114) 129, Nicole Johnson(132) 162, 168-472, Rick Rogers(147) 176, Nikole Wakley(128) 169, LeAnn Marudas(134) 172, Bruce Fullmer(199) 225, 236, Cory Marudas(178) 215, Matt Holverson(193) 234, Sean Lattin(205) 290-700, Araceli Rodriguez(123) 149, Manny Rodriguez(162) 225, 195-575, Luis Atriano(139) 171, Taylor Cole(170) 225, Brad Cole(166) 214, Audie Trudell(157) 217, Josh Woodard(192) 245, Brittany Foster(119) 141, Brad Foster(217) 257, Remes Stewart(154) 183, Greg Repose(179) 203, 234, Nick DeFilippis(128) 154, 167, Ray Mallo(160) 195.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 3.17.23
Matt Holverson(191) 218, 226-633, Bart Muir(172) 232, Leann Marudas(135) 208, Dennis Luce(183) 224, Joe Shaw(171) 209, Zach Shaw(182) 256, Robert Barnes(169) 204, Matt Goodson(158) 202, Kyle Winegar(142) 200, Dave Phetteplace(193) 216.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 3.12.23
Deb Wetherald(166) 211, Harry Wetherald(210) 257, Adam Trappa(156) 207, Shuree Smock(175) 213, Kenneth Smock(176) 246.
Jolly Seniors 3.7.23
Carol Mecham(127) 164, 150, 166-480, Fay Lloyd(156) 203, Walt Tisdale(148) 183, Roger Smart(169) 203, Charlie Nishiguchi(182) 224, Kevin Anderson(164) 254, Eric Olsen(118) 132, 157, 170-459, Dixie Soper(106) 144.
Jolly Seniors 3.14.23
Charlie Nishiguchi(182) 267, 203, Rob Chace(194) 266, Gina Romero(126) 177, Eric Olsen(120) 165, Ray Holmer(156) 203.
Mixed Nuts 3.7.23
Mahdi Underwood 194, Kim Summers 199, Joey Rodriquez(127) 175, DC Haggard(179) 210, 221, Lou Figueria 206, Glen Hansen 210, 206, Richard Jensen 195, Jen Aaberg-Huecksteadt(113) 144, Austin Cannon(165) 203, 191, Kris Porntharavange(146) 221, Mason Haggard 200, 224, 209, Colton Reifschneider 190, Taylor Gillins 194, Shad Gohr 215, Austin Kohler(185) 257, 210-638, Mickey McKinney 204.
Mixed Nuts 3.14.23
Austin Cannon 202, Jen Huecksteadt(113) 182-422, Karen Keith(130) 168, Gary Keith(157) 203, Shad Gohr(176) 225, Chris Bird(158) 194, 256, 214-664, Randy Rodriquez(165) 203, Randy Keatts(159) 196, Mike Stojakovich(152) 203, 196, Glen Hansen 202, 203, Austin Kohler 239, Rod Scott 178, Kevin Bird 203, Chris Wood 236, DC Haggard 203, Mason Haggard 224, 216, Travis Smith 207, Ron Smith 217, 217.
Golden Age 3.9.23
Wayne Burnett(168) 201, DeAnn Dees(127) 157, 161, Brent Dees(183) 212, Rich Lampi(154) 181, Molly Graeber(121) 152, Fay Lloyd(159) 184, Rob Chace(201) 233.
Skyline Sundowners 3.16.23
Candis Bishoff(176) 225, Amanda Richan(169) 216, 194, Taylor Kolbet(185) 217, Patti Jensen(157) 185, Kay Hunting(191) 216, Jim Leonard(164) 213, Greg Furrows(192) 224, 235-674, Kristi Stetz(93) 146, Danielle Larsen(163) 192, Chris Woods(189) 183, Bruce Watts(200) 243, Robert Hodges(166) 202.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.