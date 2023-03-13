Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 3.6.23
Donald Blakely(145) 172, Wyatt Day(170) 230, 210-634, Scott Leavitt(154) 221-527, Ashleigh Dygert(129) 155, Deanna McKellip(104) 144, Chrissy Johnson(128) 151, 155, Ralph Johnson(155) 189, Rick Latham(114) 157, Mason Haggard(202) 248, Raymond Mallo(166) 211, Chandra Drouin(125) 157, Steven Drouin(154) 216, Paul Gadbois(202) 237, Steve Barnes(149) 183, 191-504, Dave Elliott(192) 223-652, Brian Haga(176) 202, 214, Scott Wray(147) 170, Glen Wilson(139) 160.
Survivor 3.7.23
DJ Hancock(185) 218, Tim Jensen(182) 254, Michael McCormick(197) 217, Clint Murphy(186) 223, Shane Murphy(193) 220, Brian Frickey(144) 170, Cad Christensen(173) 202, Jenny Decker(105) 124, 134, 127-385, Diane Clark(119) 140, 177, 121-438, Shuree Smock(162) 232, Tony French(217) 258, Ray French(212) 246, Eryn Nielsen(94) 135, Matt Davis(182) 211, 209, 201-621, Scott Emery(186) 238, Jamie Sanow(204) 255, Janene Smith(135) 147, 152, 164-463, Fred Smith(207) 236, Randy Landon(178) 213, Chris Vetch(165) 202, Garrett Thacker(143) 177, Terry Gohr(169) 201, Lee Keating(190) 172, 245, 256-673, Jason Rhodes(204) 245, Jeremy Barnes(170) 212, Leeann Christensen(127) 157, 154, 149-460, Taylor Cole(159) 187, Vickie NeSmith(169) 209, Steve Drouin(149) 181, Michael Brower(139) 212.
Daytime Friends 3.1.23
Fred Smith(206) 236, Ken Rhodes(162) 212, Dolores Taylor(139) 162, Lauri Smith(167) 193.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 3.1.23
Pat French(167) 208, Alyson Triplett(126) 167, Vanessa Kokrda(173) 207, Kim Noreen(102) 135, Lori Strayer(150) 187, 206-559, Denise Anderson(127) 180, Randi Bonnell(157) 193, 193-550, Kristina Alldredge(160) 186, Heidi Rice(166) 216, 198-587.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 3.8.23
Jerry Moody 265-719, Roger Lehman 245-713, Jason Parris 240-712, Tyler Norris 258-697, Terry Smith 237-691, Mason Haggard 227-664, Tony French 244-661, Chris Azevedo 225-660, Steve Nelson 264-656.
Elks Commercial 2.23.23
Hayden Ericksen(157) 248-589, Bob Curran(160) 187, Brigitte Sanow(114) 144, Dolores Taylor(137) 169, Bob Taylor(159) 188, Mike Smart(172) 212, 214-605, Mathew Smart(106) 137, Josh Ledbetter(121) 154, Jeff Randall(120) 152, Katie Morse(91) 124, Elizabeth Mansfield(163) 205, 191, Ryan Scott(152) 190, Shawn Bennett(170) 224, Mark Mansfield(185) 256, 221-682, Jordyn Snarr(112) 139, 137, Katelyn Summers(93) 144, Brad Bassett(156) 202, Tyson Layland(150) 183, Nick Layland(183) 234, 247-648, Scott Nelson(192) 235, Jason Nelson(186) 214, Danny McComb(126) 160, Bruce Fullmer(198) 243, Cory Marudas(177) 213, Matt Holverson(193) 222, Sean Lattin(203) 230, 234, 268-732, Montie Carter(203) 249, Tony Thompson(164) 202, Justin Foster(212) 239, Greg Repose(179) 223-612, Zachary Rackleff(143) 192, Kendra DeFilippis(118) 141, Patrick Dixon(188) 221, Ray Mallo(148) 189, 194-535.
Elks Commercial 3.2.23
Hayden Erickson(159) 193, Kellie Toomer(110) 139, DJ Hacking(171) 213, Brigitte Sanow(115) 141, 149-427, David Hancock(184) 237, Mike Smart(174) 206, Mathew Smart(107) 132, 137, 142-411, Roger Smart(155) 222, Jimmie James(199) 224, Amber Rodriguez(127) 152, Katie Morse(92) 121, 127, Mike Sweatt(145) 176, 223-554, Elizabeth Mansfield(164) 236, 193-595, Shawn Bennett(171) 201, 217, Mark Mansfield(187) 221, 257, 244-722, Yoni Rodriguez(144) 170, Tyson Layland(149) 182, Nick Layland(185) 247, Scott Nelson(193) 224, Jason Nelson(186) 225, Melissa McNeal(137) 165, Joe Truieque(140) 189, Nicole Johnson(132) 173, Omar Vega(142) 191, Cory Marudas(177) 229, Heather Benson(141) 180, Erin Jacobson(134) 160, Stephanie Wilding(149) 188, Araceli Rodriguez(121) 157, 189-483, Taylor Cole(169) 203, Jake Murray(152) 183, Brittany Foster(118) 157, Randall Slocum(164) 210, Patrick Dixon(188) 259, Ray Mallo(156) 204, Breeann Fullmer(109) 159, Theresa Nelson(107) 133.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 3.10.23
TJ Gohr(174) 225, Sam Keller(187) 228, Mike Heighs(179) 248, Matt Holverson(191) 221, Chris Kersh(160) 210, Wyatt Day(169) 213, Bart Muir(172) 213, Zach Shaw(182) 200.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 3.5.23
Ken Rhodes(169) 190, Fred Smith(200) 227, Shuree Smock(174) 213, 206-603, Kenneth Smock(174) 254-621, Shane High(179) 223, 203-626, Debbie Teraguchi(153) 214-539, JD Seay(159) 186, Kamiko Seay(193) 202, 235-636, Theresa Nelson(89) 119, Jason Nelson(184) 210, Gage Nelson(168) 214, Dani Trappa(155) 180, Darin Richards(151) 204, Kathy Christensen(112) 146, Cad Christensen(180) 220, 211-610, Shawn Horner(155) 185, Deb Wetherald(166) 202, Brigitte Sanow(118) 144, 142, Joshua Niemeyer(159) 196, Dan Sanow(162) 195, Tanner Cunningham(160) 186, 224-564, Dylan Fullmer(204) 236, 234-667.
Skyline Sundowners 3.9.23
Michael Larsen(168) 204, Danielle Larsen(161) 230, Camille Bird(96) 126, Jessica Lachance(138) 171, 186-493, Kelly Shaw(186) 224, Jackie Kolbet(122) 149, Kelly Hodges(143) 209, Jim Kolbet(170) 236, Mary Wray(139) 164, Layne Wray(181) 220, Anthony Jefferies(196) 244, 246, Bruce Watts(200) 232, Candis Bishoff(173) 255, 212-635, Patti Jensen(155) 181, 201-549, Michael Larsen(168) 222, Danielle Larsen(162) 192, Julie Finup(169) 219, Tim Finup(179) 214, Dylan Fullmer(199) 257, 225, Larry Stevens(179) 212, Carol Kolbet(148) 180, Todd Lowe(189) 231.
Saturday Youth Adult 3.4.23
Sequoia Gohr(92) 133, Shad Gohr(177) 202, Cassie Robbins(164) 194, Rodnie Robbins(131) 164, TJ Robbins(199) 257-646, Damon Hartley(187) 202, 209, 255-666, Mary Henry(173) 212, 205, Joslin Ridener(97) 119, Calyn Drouin(77) 118-275, Mady Berrett(144) 165, Ellie Snider(71) 97, Andy Snider(188) 217.
