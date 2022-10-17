Adult Leagues
Bowlero
Monday Twilight 10.10.22
Joseph Webster(165) 190, Jacki Stevens(138) 200, Bruce Watts(185) 224, Larry Stevens(185) 236, 235-665, Bob Heitkamp(133) 220-485, Jon Plunkett(137) 168, Chris Woods(174) 250-582, Robert Barnes(193) 226, Andrew Goodman(158) 210, 202-571, Leigh Latham(88) 115, Robert Monfa(196) 279-646, Tim Hopkins(132) 182, Kyle Gunderson(201) 232, 266-673, Steve Barnes(148) 186, Tyrel Rawlins(133) 166, Pete Lister(156) 207.
Daytime Friends 10.12.22
Joe Duffield(103) 134, Dennis Sierk(170) 199, 216-553, Brad Park(142) 194, Scott Emery(196) 221, Scott Leavitt(147) 190, 216-564, Juanita Davis(107) 139, Jeanie Hunting(137) 182, Carol Henze(141) 192, Muriel Machovec(131) 176, Jim Yoson(175) 210, 210-610, Brian Dayley(184) 212.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 10.5.22
Valerie Hansen(123) 167, Holly Harper(136) 178, Kerry Watts(124) 153, Rosie Seymour(143) 189, Linda Kienlen(125) 162, Jeneanne Smith(146) 171, Denise Anderson(121) 162, Elizabeth Mansfield(142) 174, 169-506, Robyn Hansen(130) 156, Kristina Alldredge(155) 183, Andrea Gilstrap(169) 201, Brittney Bowen(163) 191, Karen Kinney(143) 179.
Elks Commercial 10.6.22
Kayla Hamilton(84) 119, Clint Rogerson(158) 209, Jamie Sanow(211) 248, Teresa Lane(122) 163, Dolores Taylor(131) 156, Mike Smart(170) 220, Britton Gould(164) 190, Andrea Chamberlain(121) 173, 179-498, Elizabeth Mansfield(151) 181, Marks Mansfield(175) 204, 217, 218-639, Kristin Hawke(77) 135, Mel Murdock(145) 192, Jason Bottles(141) 188, Scott Biorn(180) 243, 214-660, Katelyn Summers(93) 119, Brad Bassett(149) 192, Theresa Nelson(129) 180, Paul Nelson(170) 217, Jason Nelson(164) 253-620, Rick Rogers(144) 180, Dax Wakley(127) 156, Bruce Fullmer(202) 240, 230, Matt Holverson(187) 226, Tony Thompson(158) 187, 191, Manny Rodriguez(162) 195, Araceli Rodriguez(116) 150, Taylor Cole(174) 212, Brad Cole(165) 194, Jake Murray(127) 158, 173, 166-497, Brad Foster(204) 278, Remes Stewart(146) 204, Greg Repose(174) 235, Coury Dorn(117) 157, 157, Mark Netzger(116) 159.
Moonlights 10.7.22
JoAnna Bauman(127) 179, Dustin Dortch(144) 181, Chris Gudger(130) 159, Dan Gudger(146) 183, Justin Hart(177) 209, Austen Fradeneck(149) 213, Kelly Green(143) 174, Don Green(155) 184, Mike Coon(175) 200, Terry Gohr(159) 189, Don Cole(130) 166.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 10.14.22
Amber Wilkinson(135) 170, Scott Emery 223, Julie Johnson(121) 165, Bart Muir(175) 201, Bruce Fullmer(176) 262-648, Adam Horning(192) 231, Carlin Feisthamel(169) 208, Dave Phetteplace(198) 236, Bill Wolf(215) 269, Janet Carlson(117) 145, Joe Shaw(168) 204, Zach Shaw(160) 235, Sherry Holverson(114) 147, Matt Holverson(187) 227.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 10.9.22
Timi Frongner(145) 181, 172-495, Deb Wetherald(154) 188, Lee Frongner(180) 257-600, Harry Wetherald(195) 225, 279-693, Dolores Taylor(151) 185, Glen Hansen(181) 267-660, Mike Kalipetsis(152) 183, Adam Trappa(141) 175, 173-512, Cad Christensen(178) 205, Nate Kinney(189) 227, Theresa Nelson(151) 192, Scott Nelson(192) 248, Gage Nelson(161) 213, Garrett Poncho(169) 213.
Golden Age 10.13.22
Tom Rhodes(133) 167, 186-487, Betty Evers(153) 190, Wayne Burnett(169) 215, Maurice Gentillon(127) 189-456, Carol Mecham(125) 150, DeAnn Dees(121) 164, Reed Holverson(143) 190, 214-556, Phil Docken(174) 200, Charlie Nishiguchi(172) 235, 224-620.
Skyline Sundowners 10.13.22
Julie Finup(138) 182, 194-533, Tim Finup(195) 225, Jeramy Bishoff(185) 246, Chris Woods(190) 226, Robert Hodges(161) 189, Jim Kolbet(175) 247, Carol Kolbet(144) 176, Lacey Bieker(157) 212, 214-592, Kristi Stetz(86) 131, Camille Bird(84) 111, Darryl Murphy(172) 221, Mary Wray(127) 162, Scott Wray(149) 179, Layne Wray(173) 222, Michael Tetley(171) 237, Tyler Tetley(191) 235, Ron Ashton(157) 199, Kelly Shaw(179) 222,208, Lori Stanger(178) 223, Brice Holmes(189) 267, 252-669, Kenyon Furrows(138) 229, 181-554, Greg Furrows(191) 257-659, Ryland Jackman(170) 204.
Youth Leagues
Bowlero
ICE Bantams 10.15.22
Jazlin Timm(51) 75, Jeremiah Parris(70) 130, 96.
ICE 10.15.22
Jacob Sayer(169) 213, Kazley Sakota(98) 123, 122, 138-383, Brinley Sakota(125) 152, Kade Cravens(103) 141, Olivia Berrett(123) 162, Krew Holland(105) 128, 130, Paxton Wilkins(132) 162
Youth Tournament Results
IFJBT October Qualifier 10.15.22
A Division Winners- 1st Tatum Barnes, 2nd Jacob Sayer, 2nd Allisa Alldredge, 3rd Chasitie Robbins, B Division Winners- 1st Rodnie Robbins, 2nd Kendrick Azevedo, C Division Winners- 1st Jazlin Timm, 2nd Gweneth Alldredge,.
Scores: Brinley Sakota(133) 173, Quinton Azevedo(152) 190, Jacob Sayer(150) 182, 184, 192, Alex Hartley(158) 192, 197, Tatum Barnes(143) 177, 203, Allisa Alldredge(133) 204, Cidnie Robbins(145) 186, Chasitie Robbins(151) 202, 196, Kaden McInelly(124) 156, Rodnie Robbins(110) 157, 156, Jazlin Timm(36) 90, 82, 71, 73, Kazley Sakota(98) 153, Gweneth Alldredge(69) 106, 112, 111, 115.
