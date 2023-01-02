Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Daytime Friends 12.14.22
Jim Yoson(174) 237-589, Chris Woods(200) 244, 231-688, Muriel Machovec(137) 169, Lauri Smith(165) 204, 209-565, Rose Doffing(135) 180, Jim Doffing(130) 163, Richard Pingry(191) 267, 246- 728, Dolores Taylor(139) 167, Bob Taylor(166) 193, Sherri Bennett(96) 135, Brad Park(143) 172, Scott Emery(190) 255.
Daytime Friends 12.21.22
Dolores Taylor(140) 169, Toni Ward(152) 191, Connie Windmiller(130) 164, 155, Ken Rhodes(162) 203, Rose Doffing(135) 167, Muriel Machovec(138) 167, Karen Barrie(112) 145, Chris Woods(203) 236, 243.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 12.14.22
Pat French(162) 201, 195, 201-597, Brenda Mosbrucker(142) 186 Heather Shortsleeve(134) 168, Vickie NeSmith(171) 210, Betty Conley(156) 188, 181, Kerry Watts(138) 178, 190-519, Katt Goodson(134) 160, April Heerkens(123) 150, 177-451.
Elks Commercial 12.15.22
Brigitte Sanow(110) 144, Jamie Sanow(212) 277, Bob Taylor(157) 182, 202, David Hancock(187) 232, Mike Smart(176) 224, Britton Gould(167) 195, Andrea Chamberlain(127) 153, Jeff Randall(123) 154, Ryan Scott(153) 191, Yoni Rodriguez(146) 202, Tyson Layland(146) 179, JDee Bell(155) 189, 181, 213-583, Theresa Nelson(143) 191, 185, Jason Nelson(182) 279, 258-700, Alisha Passey(115) 143, Jeff Cooke(150) 210, 218-572, Tracey Mitchell(154) 196, Dax Wakley(121) 160, Danny McComb(119) 155, LeAnn Marudas(133) 163, Cory Marudas(174) 216, 199, Josh Benson(139) 193, Erin Jacobson(133) 179, Jason Jacobsen(180) 267-630, Aleah Lattin(129) 177, Stephanie Wilding(148) 174, Manny Rodriguez(166) 199, Brad Foster(216) 253, Remes Stewart(154) 183, Greg Benose(178) 235, Mari Carver(106) 143, 148-417, Patrick Dixon(180) 210, Zach Dixon(122) 166, Phil Ozman(173) 215.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 12.23.22
Dave Elliott(192) 204, 218, Kay Hunting(213) 245, Fred Smith(201) 267, 233-672, Scott Emery(186) 221, Wyatt Day(168) 208, 214, Keegan Barrety(188) 224, Bart Muir(171) 225, Amanda Luce(171) 203, TJ Gohr(173) 203, 209, Joe Shaw(169) 204, Carlin Fiesthamel(174) 203.
Homestead Lanes
Mixed Nuts 12.20.22
Lyle Swank(170) 257, 197-604, Mario Brassinga(175) 209, Travis Smith(166) 226, Scott Barry(185) 201, Randy Rodriquez(161) 177, 223, 172-572, Mason Haggard(201) 247, 203, 258-708, Austin Cannon(157) 223, 170-544, Glen Hansen(180) 214, 214, 232-680, Ken Yelenovsky(188) 194, 216-617, Chris Bird(148) 215, Lou Figueria(187) 211, Beck Haggard(147) 166, 120, 160-496.
Golden Age 12.15.22
DeAnn Dees(121) 157, Molle Graeber(120) 155, Fay Lloyd(158) 188, Tom Rhodes(136) 162, Betty Evers(147) 177, Reed Holverson(153) 178, Bobby McCutchan(177) 208, Dewaine Haggard(141) 175.
Golden Age 12.22.22
Darryl Murphy(163) 235, Tom Rhodes(137) 170, Sharon Lampi(158) 201, Dewaine Haggard(143) 170, Molly Graeber(120) 158, Brent Dees(185) 236.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.